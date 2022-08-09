Now that the judge that signed off on the search warrant for Trump, why aren't the Republicans that wanted protection for those Supreme Court justices for signing off on Roe asking for protection for the judge that signed off on Trump. Is it because this judge didn't do their bidding? Republicans are full of hypocrisy. They don't care about America. For them party first.
The idea that the people who are elected to govern our great nation are actively spreading conspiracy theories and encouraging disorder and uncivil behavior is appalling.
Just like the Nazis they are, always resorting to violence when they dont like something. Bruh, the question you should be asking is why TRUMP Nor HIS LAWYER are telling us what was in the search warrant?
Comments / 432