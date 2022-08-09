Read full article on original website
7-year-old girl dies in Great Smoky Mountains National Park after tree falls on her tent
A 7-year-old girl was killed after a tree fell on her tent while she and her family slept in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, according to a news release from the National Park Service. Park rangers responded to an emergency in the Elkmont Campground at around 12:30 a.m. on...
Sister of Tennessee man found dead in Great Smoky Mountains National Park: 'Thank you all for your prayers'
The sister of a deceased Tennessee man whose body was recovered by rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park is speaking out. In social media posts, Analiese Evans said her brother, 23-year-old Bryce Evans, was an Eagle Scout and a member of the Tennessee National Guard. She said on Instagram...
Forest lookout with 'comforting voice' among those killed in raging McKinney Fire
The massive blaze has torn through over 60,000 acres and claimed the lives of four people and impacted countless wildlife as firefighters continue to make progress containing the fire. The largest and most deadly wildfire of the year in California has claimed its fourth victim, a veteran fire lookout who's...
