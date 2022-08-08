ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting at a St. Louis City nightclub early Friday morning. The shooting happened at Sweet Timez nightclub in the 5100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive at around 2:56 a.m. An officer was driving nearby when they saw a large disturbance with cars speeding away from the club. The officer heard shots go off in the crowd from several directions before additional officers came to assist in securing the scene.

