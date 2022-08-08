ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KSDK

Byers' Beat: CBC student dead, suspected hit-and-run driver released, what's next

ST. LOUIS — Taken Under Advisement. It’s a term prosecutors use when police bring them a case that they aren’t ready to issue. Police use it as a verb. “They TUA’d it,” police sources told me Tuesday after investigators applied for charges against a 25-year-old man they believe is to blame for a fatal hit-and-run outside of Ted Drewes Frozen Custard.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Former Woodson Terrace officer indicted after camera captures him kicking surrendering suspect to plead guilty

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. (KMOV) – A former Woodson Terrace police officer who was caught on camera kicking a suspect in the head was indicted Thursday for his actions. Dash cam video showed Officer David Maas kicking a suspect after he surrendered. The incident happened near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Ogden in north St. Louis County in April of 2019.
St. Louis, MO
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
Saint Louis, MO
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMOV

40-year-old dead, 3 others injured after shooting at St. Louis City nightclub

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting at a St. Louis City nightclub early Friday morning. The shooting happened at Sweet Timez nightclub in the 5100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive at around 2:56 a.m. An officer was driving nearby when they saw a large disturbance with cars speeding away from the club. The officer heard shots go off in the crowd from several directions before additional officers came to assist in securing the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

2 dead in South City shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Homicide detectives are investigating after two men were shot Friday in south St. Louis. The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Alaska around 11:45 a.m. The men were not conscious nor breathing when officers arrived on the scene. Police later told News 4 that...
tncontentexchange.com

St. Louis police identify city inmate who died

ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified the inmate who died at a hospital after being found unresponsive in his jail cell. Dennelle Johnson, 33, was found about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at the City Justice Center, 200 South Tucker Boulevard. Johnson was rushed to SSM Health St. Louis University...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Granite City man dies after being attacked inside home

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - A violent attack inside a Metro East home left a man dead and another person injured, police said. Just past 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police said 30-year-old Blake Streeb attacked two people inside a home in the 2200 block of Miracle Avenue in Granite City. Streeb was arrested at the home. One of the victims, later identified as 25-year-old Michael Reay, died from his injuries.
tncontentexchange.com

19-year-old shot, killed on South Grand Boulevard in Midtown

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old Moline Acres man was shot and killed just after midnight Wednesday in an apartment in the city's Midtown neighborhood. Michael Tyrone Scott Jr. was pronounced dead in the 300 block of South Grand Boulevard. Scott lived in the 9800 block of Wendell Drive of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

St. Louis woman gets prison time for helping torch 7-Eleven in 2020 protest

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman will serve more than two years in prison for trying to set fire to a downtown 7-Eleven on fire during protests in 2020. Nautica Turner, 27, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in February to conspiracy to commit arson. U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark sentenced her to 27 months on Tuesday.
tncontentexchange.com

Teen injured in early morning accident Friday

A teen driver was injured in a one-vehicle accident outside Farmington Friday morning. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, a 17-year-old male driver of Farmington was heading north on Denman Road early Friday morning in a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan. The report states that at 12:30...
FARMINGTON, MO

