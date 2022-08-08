Read full article on original website
Byers' Beat: CBC student dead, suspected hit-and-run driver released, what's next
ST. LOUIS — Taken Under Advisement. It’s a term prosecutors use when police bring them a case that they aren’t ready to issue. Police use it as a verb. “They TUA’d it,” police sources told me Tuesday after investigators applied for charges against a 25-year-old man they believe is to blame for a fatal hit-and-run outside of Ted Drewes Frozen Custard.
Two shot and killed in south St. Louis
An investigation is underway in south St. Louis after two men were shot dead Friday outside a home.
Former Woodson Terrace officer indicted after camera captures him kicking surrendering suspect to plead guilty
BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. (KMOV) – A former Woodson Terrace police officer who was caught on camera kicking a suspect in the head was indicted Thursday for his actions. Dash cam video showed Officer David Maas kicking a suspect after he surrendered. The incident happened near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Ogden in north St. Louis County in April of 2019.
St. Louis man charged with firing shots at Metro East officers in standoff
ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Prosecutors charged a St. Louis man with shooting at officers during a standoff overnight near Belleville. The five-hour standoff ended when police found Dion Flenoid, 30, shot in the head about 5 a.m. Thursday. Police said Flenoid had shot himself but survived. He was in...
40-year-old dead, 3 others injured after shooting at St. Louis City nightclub
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting at a St. Louis City nightclub early Friday morning. The shooting happened at Sweet Timez nightclub in the 5100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive at around 2:56 a.m. An officer was driving nearby when they saw a large disturbance with cars speeding away from the club. The officer heard shots go off in the crowd from several directions before additional officers came to assist in securing the scene.
St. Louis police identify man slain in Walnut Park East neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday released the name of the man gunned down earlier this week in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood. The victim is Larry Freeman, 66, of the 4900 block of Wren Avenue. Police said Freeman was found about 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 5700...
St. Louis County Police train annually for school shootings since 2010
Thousands of kids are getting ready to head back to class and school safety is on the minds of many. This is especially true after the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas where 19 students and two teachers were murdered in a school shooting.
2 dead in South City shooting
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Homicide detectives are investigating after two men were shot Friday in south St. Louis. The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Alaska around 11:45 a.m. The men were not conscious nor breathing when officers arrived on the scene. Police later told News 4 that...
St. Louis man indicted on federal charges of sending threats to five women
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man previously convicted of harassing women in Jefferson County and St. Louis was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday of cyberstalking five women. Robert Merkle, 53, was indicted on three cyberstalking charges and two counts of transmitting a threat. Each charge is...
St. Louis police identify city inmate who died
ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified the inmate who died at a hospital after being found unresponsive in his jail cell. Dennelle Johnson, 33, was found about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at the City Justice Center, 200 South Tucker Boulevard. Johnson was rushed to SSM Health St. Louis University...
Man shoots at deputies during standoff in St. Clair County
A man is facing four counts of attempted first-degree murder for allegedly shooting at sheriff's deputies during a standoff with law enforcement, and then shooting himself.
Granite City man dies after being attacked inside home
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - A violent attack inside a Metro East home left a man dead and another person injured, police said. Just past 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police said 30-year-old Blake Streeb attacked two people inside a home in the 2200 block of Miracle Avenue in Granite City. Streeb was arrested at the home. One of the victims, later identified as 25-year-old Michael Reay, died from his injuries.
19-year-old shot, killed on South Grand Boulevard in Midtown
ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old Moline Acres man was shot and killed just after midnight Wednesday in an apartment in the city's Midtown neighborhood. Michael Tyrone Scott Jr. was pronounced dead in the 300 block of South Grand Boulevard. Scott lived in the 9800 block of Wendell Drive of...
Sentencing for would-be robber who had gun taken from him
A would-be robber first suffered the indignity of having his gun taken away from him by his intended victim. Now, a St. Louis man will spend 12.5 years in prison for his trouble.
St. Louis man indicted for cyberstalking, threatening women
A federal grand jury indicted a St. Louis man Wednesday for allegedly threatening or cyberstalking multiple people since October 2021.
Police: Accused gunman regretted shooting victim a third time
A Florissant man accused of shooting another man just after they departed a MetroBus told police he didn't mean to shoot the victim so many times.
Man accused of killing teen in hit-and-run released after charges refused
ST. LOUIS — A man was released from police custody on Tuesday after being arrested this week on suspicion of hitting a teen pedestrian and driving away from the scene last month. St. Louis police on Tuesday said the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office cited an incomplete investigation and...
St. Louis woman gets prison time for helping torch 7-Eleven in 2020 protest
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman will serve more than two years in prison for trying to set fire to a downtown 7-Eleven on fire during protests in 2020. Nautica Turner, 27, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in February to conspiracy to commit arson. U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark sentenced her to 27 months on Tuesday.
Teen injured in early morning accident Friday
A teen driver was injured in a one-vehicle accident outside Farmington Friday morning. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, a 17-year-old male driver of Farmington was heading north on Denman Road early Friday morning in a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan. The report states that at 12:30...
St. Louis police to end 12-hour shifts earlier than expected
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police officers will be returning to their normal eight-hour shifts earlier than expected after spending summer weekends working mandatory 12-hour overtime shifts to deal with a reduced roster during the warmer months. Recently retired St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden began the 12-hour...
