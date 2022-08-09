Read full article on original website
Related
Tonia In Vegas Offers the Best Hotel Discounts In Las Vegas and Worldwide
Tonia In Vegas knows how to make your dream vacation come true without breaking the bank! They offer discounts on hotels in Las Vegas and all over the USA, making it possible for you to land that perfect getaway. With their amazing deals on Las Vegas hotels you can find a perfect location for any occasion with an affordable price! Traveling can be a fun and exciting experience but you want to make it affordable. When it comes to planning the perfect travel experience, finding the best price is super important. From planning travel arrangements to accommodations and activities, you...
KOLO TV Reno
Spirit Airlines touches down in Biggest Little City with nonstop service between Las Vegas
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Spirit Airlines has landed in Northern Nevada. On Wednesday, the Reno-Tahoe International Airport welcomed its latest addition as the budget airline begins a twice daily nonstop service to Las Vegas. “Prices are so high and people are really feeling it,” said Mayor Hillary Schieve. “We really...
963kklz.com
If Your Name Is George/Jorge, You’re Eating Free In Las Vegas
The Triple George Grill located in the Downtown Grand Las Vegas is celebrating it’s anniversary. In honor of 17 years of service, they’re marking the occasion by giving away free food. But there’s a catch. You have to be named George or Jorge. If you are lucky enough to bear this moniker, can I borrow your ID? Kidding. But if George or Jorge is your name, you might want to make your way downtown sometime this month. Throughout August, the Triple George Grill will give away free dishes and meals to anyone who shares their name. And these dishes look amazing. Seriously. I spent less than a minute on Triple George Grill‘s website and found myself drooling. We’re talking about mouth-watering steaks, seafood, lamb and more. Some of their specialties include Seared Maine Sea Scallops, New Zealand Roast Lamb Chops, Bison Osso Buco, the list goes on. This isn’t what we’re used to when we think of free in Las Vegas. This is award-winning dining here, people. I’ve never been so angry my name wasn’t George.
Grilling Tips From “One Steakhouse”
Las Vegas(KLAS)-If you’re a steak lover, you’re always looking for that perfect steak… Either at a restaurant or at home. Kendall Tenney joins Chef Patrick Munster of One Steakhouse to talk about how to make the perfect steak at home.
‘It’s hard to survive’: How Las Vegas locals have tried to fight back against food inflation
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Inflation continues to impact families, forcing many to seek options for food. Many southern Nevadans have faced food insecurities, a grim reality that sometimes can’t be solved until you see the challenge firsthand. “I haven’t had a full meal in about a year,” said local resident, Robert Wagner. Wagner moved […]
Big Las Vegas Strip Project Finally 'Breaks Ground'
The pandemic killed a lot of investment and construction projects around the country -- but not in Las Vegas. When covid shut down the Las Vegas Strip, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) and MGM Resorts (MGM) kept moving forward with huge projects -- including Caesars revamping and rebranding Bally's and MGM effectively trading Mirage for Cosmopolitan.
Life Is Beautiful seeks volunteers for downtown Las Vegas cleanup event
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Life Is Beautiful is inviting community members to participate in a street cleanup event in downtown Las Vegas next weekend. The festival is partnering with Caridad Gardens and the City of Las Vegas’ “Keep Las Vegas Beautiful” initiative to put together a cleanup crew for the event on Saturday, Aug. 20. […]
Yifang Fruit Tea Shop to Open in Southwest Las Vegas
The fruit tea shop is planning to open on Blue Diamond Rd late this year
Local Custom Cakemaker Castle of Cakes Expanding to Second Location
Castle of Cakes’ second location will open at Las Vegas South Premium Outlets
Trash and bottles of urine scattered across rural area of east Las Vegas
Near I-15 and Apex, you’ll find refrigerators, grocery bags, bottles and more. Something even more unusual, bottles filled with urine lining both sides of the road.
Rain pours through Las Vegas casino ceiling, again
Video from inside Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip showed rain pouring through the casino ceiling. It was a repeat of a similar scene just weeks ago when another severe thunderstorm rolled through.
963kklz.com
5 Great Ways To Relax Living In Las Vegas
Not sure why you might go to a Barnes and Nobles, but today is National “Book Lover’s” Day, so kick back and read a book today. The Mike & Carla Morning Show mention this because it came up that a lot of us need to take time to rest and relax. According to recent studies, 42% of your time should go toward resting…your mind, your body! That’s what they say might be needed to re-charge and avoid “burnout” at work and at home!
Las Vegas Weekly
The Jonas family’s Nellie’s Southern Kitchen keeps it homey on the Las Vegas Strip
You wouldn’t expect a Southern diner founded in the owner’s hometown of Belmont, North Carolina, to find its way to the Las Vegas Strip for a second location. But the family behind Nellie’s Southern Kitchen happened to have some special connections. Kevin Jonas Sr.—father of Kevin, Joe...
Before Saying I do: Money and Marriage Tips
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Let’s talk “Money and Marriage” before you’re thinking of tying the knot, there are some things to iron out, that’s *your money and your *partner’s money. Jillian Lopez chats with personal finance expert Russell Price With UBS and his wife and marketing expert Teresa Price for some advice.
Indy Gaming: Bally’s says it will close purchase of Tropicana Las Vegas next month
More than a year after striking a deal to buy the Tropicana Las Vegas, Bally's Corp., is expected to close the deal next month. Also, The Colorado Belle in Laughlin will remain closed. The post Indy Gaming: Bally’s says it will close purchase of Tropicana Las Vegas next month appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Fox5 KVVU
Biden administration announces $48.9M for Nevada transportation projects, including Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The U.S. Department of Transportation announced funding for two major Nevada transportation projects, including one project in Las Vegas. The projects are part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, meant to modernize transportation systems and make them “safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.”
cdcgamingreports.com
Red Rock Resorts doubling its portfolio by 2030 with projects on Las Vegas Boulevard South and elsewhere in the valley
Red Rock Resorts executives on Tuesday defended the permanent closure of three casinos, while touting new development that will double its portfolio in Las Vegas by 2030. During a second-quarter earnings call, Red Rock Resorts CFO Steve Cootey said they’re fielding a lot of calls from parties interested in the three closed properties—Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho in North Las Vegas and Fiesta Henderson.
airwaysmag.com
Frontier Begins Service from LAS to Four New Destinations
DALLAS – Despite losing out to JetBlue (B6) in the fight to acquire Spirit (NK), ultra-low-fare airline Frontier Airlines (F9) is still expanding. Beginning today, F9 is flying daily nonstop service from Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) to Baltimore (BWI), Buffalo (BUF), Hartford (BDL) and Kansas City (MCI). Frontier currently serves 57 destinations from the “Entertainment Capital of the World.”
Hot Spot Toca Madera Prepares to Open
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Toca Madera has been a West Hollywood’s hot spot since 2015 and now the high energy Mexican steakhouse has a Las Vegas location at the shops at Crystals. JC Fernandez joins live to give us a preview.
Business owners call new hotel property planned near Allegiant Stadium an economic opportunity
A 'new concept' hotel property is in the works near Allegiant Stadium, and 8 News Now spoke with business owners in the area, who called the project a chance for a big economic boost.
