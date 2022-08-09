ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Tonia In Vegas Offers the Best Hotel Discounts In Las Vegas and Worldwide

Tonia In Vegas knows how to make your dream vacation come true without breaking the bank! They offer discounts on hotels in Las Vegas and all over the USA, making it possible for you to land that perfect getaway. With their amazing deals on Las Vegas hotels you can find a perfect location for any occasion with an affordable price! Traveling can be a fun and exciting experience but you want to make it affordable. When it comes to planning the perfect travel experience, finding the best price is super important. From planning travel arrangements to accommodations and activities, you...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

If Your Name Is George/Jorge, You’re Eating Free In Las Vegas

The Triple George Grill located in the Downtown Grand Las Vegas is celebrating it’s anniversary. In honor of 17 years of service, they’re marking the occasion by giving away free food. But there’s a catch. You have to be named George or Jorge. If you are lucky enough to bear this moniker, can I borrow your ID? Kidding. But if George or Jorge is your name, you might want to make your way downtown sometime this month. Throughout August, the Triple George Grill will give away free dishes and meals to anyone who shares their name. And these dishes look amazing. Seriously. I spent less than a minute on Triple George Grill‘s website and found myself drooling. We’re talking about mouth-watering steaks, seafood, lamb and more. Some of their specialties include Seared Maine Sea Scallops, New Zealand Roast Lamb Chops, Bison Osso Buco, the list goes on. This isn’t what we’re used to when we think of free in Las Vegas. This is award-winning dining here, people. I’ve never been so angry my name wasn’t George.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Grilling Tips From “One Steakhouse”

Las Vegas(KLAS)-If you’re a steak lover, you’re always looking for that perfect steak… Either at a restaurant or at home. Kendall Tenney joins Chef Patrick Munster of One Steakhouse to talk about how to make the perfect steak at home.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sahara Las Vegas#School Supplies#Grand Sierra Resort#Education#Sahara Las Vegas Team#Working Hard#Foodie
TheStreet

Big Las Vegas Strip Project Finally 'Breaks Ground'

The pandemic killed a lot of investment and construction projects around the country -- but not in Las Vegas. When covid shut down the Las Vegas Strip, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) and MGM Resorts (MGM) kept moving forward with huge projects -- including Caesars revamping and rebranding Bally's and MGM effectively trading Mirage for Cosmopolitan.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

5 Great Ways To Relax Living In Las Vegas

Not sure why you might go to a Barnes and Nobles, but today is National “Book Lover’s” Day, so kick back and read a book today. The Mike & Carla Morning Show mention this because it came up that a lot of us need to take time to rest and relax. According to recent studies, 42% of your time should go toward resting…your mind, your body! That’s what they say might be needed to re-charge and avoid “burnout” at work and at home!
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Before Saying I do: Money and Marriage Tips

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Let’s talk “Money and Marriage” before you’re thinking of tying the knot, there are some things to iron out, that’s *your money and your *partner’s money. Jillian Lopez chats with personal finance expert Russell Price With UBS and his wife and marketing expert Teresa Price for some advice.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Biden administration announces $48.9M for Nevada transportation projects, including Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The U.S. Department of Transportation announced funding for two major Nevada transportation projects, including one project in Las Vegas. The projects are part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, meant to modernize transportation systems and make them “safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
cdcgamingreports.com

Red Rock Resorts doubling its portfolio by 2030 with projects on Las Vegas Boulevard South and elsewhere in the valley

Red Rock Resorts executives on Tuesday defended the permanent closure of three casinos, while touting new development that will double its portfolio in Las Vegas by 2030. During a second-quarter earnings call, Red Rock Resorts CFO Steve Cootey said they’re fielding a lot of calls from parties interested in the three closed properties—Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho in North Las Vegas and Fiesta Henderson.
LAS VEGAS, NV
airwaysmag.com

Frontier Begins Service from LAS to Four New Destinations

DALLAS – Despite losing out to JetBlue (B6) in the fight to acquire Spirit (NK), ultra-low-fare airline Frontier Airlines (F9) is still expanding. Beginning today, F9 is flying daily nonstop service from Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) to Baltimore (BWI), Buffalo (BUF), Hartford (BDL) and Kansas City (MCI). Frontier currently serves 57 destinations from the “Entertainment Capital of the World.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Hot Spot Toca Madera Prepares to Open

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Toca Madera has been a West Hollywood’s hot spot since 2015 and now the high energy Mexican steakhouse has a Las Vegas location at the shops at Crystals. JC Fernandez joins live to give us a preview.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy