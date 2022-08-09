ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Inside Nova

Local schools file appeals to VHSL Recommended Alignment Plan

The following local schools have submitted appeals to the Virginia High School’s Recommended Alignment Plan for the 2023-24 to 2026-27 school years. Colonial Forge: Requests to move from Class 5, Region D to Class 6 Region B. Freedom-South Riding (Loudoun County): Requests move from Class 6 Region B to...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Flood watch in effect for Northern Virginia through 11 p.m.

A flood watch is in effect until 11 p.m. tonight with “showers and numerous thunderstorms” expected, the National Weather Service says. Rainfall amounts will average around 1 to 1.5 inches across the area, but locally higher amounts of 2 to 4 inches are likely, forecasters say. Heavy rain...
VIRGINIA STATE

