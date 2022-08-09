Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former NFL Star Marshawn Lynch Faces Multiple Charges After Alleged DUI: Police
"Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest," officials from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Tuesday. Former NFL player Marshawn Lynch was taken into custody on Tuesday on suspicion of DUI and is facing multiple charges, PEOPLE confirms. The arrest occurred...
Marshawn Lynch arrest gets crazier as more details emerge
It is not clear how Lynch ended up losing his front tire, but it just goes to show that he was not at all in any condition to be driving around. His mug shot photo should serve as a testament to this fact:. Witnesses tell us they saw Lynch parked...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Marshawn Lynch's Mugshot
Longtime NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday for driving under the influence. According to a statement from LVPD, Lynch was stopped for suspected driving impairment. "Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest," the statement said....
NBC Sports
Marshawn Lynch’s car was missing an entire tire when he was arrested
Marshawn Lynch, a former NFL running back and recent addition to the Seahawks organization in the role of “special correspondent,” was arrested for DUI on Tuesday. His car was in worse condition than he was. TMZ.com has the photos. The right rear tire is flat. The right front...
Police Reveal What Marshawn Lynch Said During Arrest
Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch reportedly told police he stole the vehicle he was driving when he was charged with DUI earlier this week. According to TMZ Sports, Las Vegas police found Lynch asleep at the wheel of a 2020 Shelby GT500 at 7:25 in the morning Tuesday. Cops claim there was an odor of "alcoholic beverage" coming from Lynch's car.
Video shows police forcibly removing Marshawn Lynch from car during DUI arrest
The story involving popular former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch getting arrested Tuesday morning in Las Vegas on suspicion of driving under the influence has since taken multiple turns. It was reported on Wednesday that the 2020 Shelby GT500 that Lynch was allegedly operating at approximately 7:30 a.m. local...
Ex-NFL star Marshawn Lunch accused of DUI in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Former NFL running back and Oakland native Marshawn Lynch was arrested Tuesday in Las Vegas on suspicion of driving impaired, according to police.Officers stopped the vehicle that Lynch, 36, was driving at about 7:30 a.m., concluded that he was impaired and detained him, police said in a statement.Lynch was booked into the Las Vegas City Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, the statement said.Authorities did not disclose whether Lynch was tested for driving impaired and did not immediately respond to an email message seeking additional details.It was unclear if Lynch had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. Jail records did not show one listed for him.A graduate of Oakland Technical High School and a star running back for the California Golden Bears, Lynch played 12 season the NFL, mostly with the Seattle Seahawks.He was a five-time Pro Bowler and had 10,413 career rushing yards and 85 rushing touchdowns from 2007-19 with the Seahawks, the Buffalo Bills and the Oakland Raiders.
Seattle Seahawks: D.K. Metcalf’s new contract is a stepping stone
The Seattle Seahawks made good on their word about working on getting a deal done with rising start D.K. Metcalf. Let’s review the details and look toward Metcalf’s future with the team. The Seattle Seahawks and D.K. Metcalf agreed to an extension last month. Thus making Seattle true...
Former NFL Running Back Marshawn Lynch Arrested in Las Vegas
The 36-year-old was booked for driving under the influence Tuesday.
Tom Brady and Gisele Rock Rumor Reports With Impending Divorce, But Here's the Truth
While Tom Brady is taking time away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for "personal" reasons, the announcement comes on the heels of a report from an upcoming Life & Style issue claiming the NFL quarterback and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are heading for a divorce. The report says Bündchen "went berserk" when she learned that Brady was going to return to the NFL after announcing his retirement in February. But is it true?
Broncos' New CEO Was Asked About Russell Wilson's Contract
It was announced on Wednesday that Greg Penner will be the new CEO of the Denver Broncos. One day later, he was asked about the franchise's star quarterback. Earlier this year, the Broncos made a huge splash by acquiring Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson,...
DL Rasheem Green sharpened skill going against Texans Pro Bowl left tackles of past and present
HOUSTON — Rasheem Green entered the NFL as a 2018 third-round pick from USC. The Seattle Seahawks had traded with the Houston Texans at the deadline the previous season for Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown. The former 2008 first-rounder from Virginia Tech became the blindside protector for quarterback Russell Wilson. It also provided an opportunity for Green to go against one of the more dominant pass blockers in the game everyday in practice.
Police: Marshawn Lynch was asleep, car damaged before arrest
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was asleep and smelled of alcohol when Las Vegas police found him in his damaged sports car and arrested him on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to an arrest report made public Thursday. Lynch’s attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, responded in a statement that Lynch’s car “was safely parked and not in operation” when police arrived early Tuesday and a driving while intoxicated charge won’t stick. “Marshawn was not pulled over for a DUI,” the statement said. “We are confident that when all evidence is presented, this will not be a DUI under Nevada law.” The arresting officer, Kevin Barker, reported that Lynch’s black 2020 Shelby GT500 was “undriveable,” with one missing front wheel and the rear driver’s side and front passenger wheels badly damaged.
Bay Area Legend And Ex Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch Arrested
Beloved former Las Vegas Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was in the news today after getting arrested on suspicion of DUI. Earlier today, the Las Vegas metro police department conducted a stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue. The intersection is near Las Vegas Boulevard. The driver was later identified as Lynch, according to the department’s Twitter account. The former Raiders and Seattle Seahawks star was suspected to have been impaired, leading to the stop. LVMPD went on to note that after investigating the matter, Lynch was arrested. It was determined that he was indeed under the influence. He was then sent to the Las Vegas City Jail where he was booked.
NFL Head Coach Reportedly Played Quarterback During Thursday's Practice
An NFL head coach reportedly spent time playing quarterback during Thursday's practice. That coach is Seattle's Pete Carroll. Carroll was the Seahawks' scout-team quarterback on Thursday, according to a report. He took it seriously, too, running a few rollouts on play-action passes. It's worth a reminder Carroll is 70 years...
Duane Brown: Former Seahawks left tackle signing with the Jets
Former Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown is signing with the Jets, according to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN. The Jets were in need of a new left tackle after their starter Mekhi Becton suffered a season-ending leg injury at practice a few days ago. Brown spent the last...
Video of officers arresting Marshawn Lynch during DUI stop released
A video of police officers arresting Marshawn Lynch during a DUI arrest on Tuesday has been released. Lynch was arrested Tuesday morning in Las Vegas and charged with driving under the influence. The 36-year-old was suspected of driving while impaired after being pulled over near Las Vegas Blvd. Lynch had...
