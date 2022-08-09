ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NFL Star Marshawn Lynch Faces Multiple Charges After Alleged DUI: Police

"Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest," officials from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Tuesday. Former NFL player Marshawn Lynch was taken into custody on Tuesday on suspicion of DUI and is facing multiple charges, PEOPLE confirms. The arrest occurred...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Marshawn Lynch's Mugshot

Longtime NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday for driving under the influence. According to a statement from LVPD, Lynch was stopped for suspected driving impairment. "Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest," the statement said....
The Spun

Police Reveal What Marshawn Lynch Said During Arrest

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch reportedly told police he stole the vehicle he was driving when he was charged with DUI earlier this week. According to TMZ Sports, Las Vegas police found Lynch asleep at the wheel of a 2020 Shelby GT500 at 7:25 in the morning Tuesday. Cops claim there was an odor of "alcoholic beverage" coming from Lynch's car.
CBS San Francisco

Ex-NFL star Marshawn Lunch accused of DUI in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Former NFL running back and Oakland native Marshawn Lynch was arrested Tuesday in Las Vegas on suspicion of driving impaired, according to police.Officers stopped the vehicle that Lynch, 36, was driving at about 7:30 a.m., concluded that he was impaired and detained him, police said in a statement.Lynch was booked into the Las Vegas City Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, the statement said.Authorities did not disclose whether Lynch was tested for driving impaired and did not immediately respond to an email message seeking additional details.It was unclear if Lynch had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. Jail records did not show one listed for him.A graduate of Oakland Technical High School and a star running back for the California Golden Bears, Lynch played 12 season the NFL, mostly with the Seattle Seahawks.He was a five-time Pro Bowler and had 10,413 career rushing yards and 85 rushing touchdowns from 2007-19 with the Seahawks, the Buffalo Bills and the Oakland Raiders.
Yardbarker

Popculture

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Associated Press

Police: Marshawn Lynch was asleep, car damaged before arrest

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was asleep and smelled of alcohol when Las Vegas police found him in his damaged sports car and arrested him on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to an arrest report made public Thursday. Lynch’s attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, responded in a statement that Lynch’s car “was safely parked and not in operation” when police arrived early Tuesday and a driving while intoxicated charge won’t stick. “Marshawn was not pulled over for a DUI,” the statement said. “We are confident that when all evidence is presented, this will not be a DUI under Nevada law.” The arresting officer, Kevin Barker, reported that Lynch’s black 2020 Shelby GT500 was “undriveable,” with one missing front wheel and the rear driver’s side and front passenger wheels badly damaged.
Yardbarker

Bay Area Legend And Ex Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch Arrested

Beloved former Las Vegas Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was in the news today after getting arrested on suspicion of DUI. Earlier today, the Las Vegas metro police department conducted a stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue. The intersection is near Las Vegas Boulevard. The driver was later identified as Lynch, according to the department’s Twitter account. The former Raiders and Seattle Seahawks star was suspected to have been impaired, leading to the stop. LVMPD went on to note that after investigating the matter, Lynch was arrested. It was determined that he was indeed under the influence. He was then sent to the Las Vegas City Jail where he was booked.
AthlonSports.com

