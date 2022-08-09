Read full article on original website
wkyufm.org
Eastern Kentucky moving into stabilization phase two weeks after deadly floods
After another storm system moved through the state Tuesday and Wednesday, eastern Kentucky residents were preparing for more damage to the already flood-ravaged region. But the storms passed through without causing much additional damage. “The good news is that with that weather system having substantially moved through, we are likely...
wkyufm.org
Death toll stands at 38 following historic eastern Kentucky floods
As eastern Kentucky remains under a flood watch, residents are slowly picking up the pieces after historic flash flooding. The death toll from the flooding has been confirmed at 38. “Officially we’re now confirming 38 because we’ve lost a young man in the cleanup,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We’ve already...
wevv.com
Muhlenberg County Dispatch filling truck with donations for eastern Kentucky flood victims
More efforts are being made in western Kentucky to help victims impacted by deadly flooding that recently hit eastern communities in the state. Muhlenberg County Central Dispatch says it's loading up a large white truck with donations to help support eastern Kentucky residents as they recover. Donations being accepted include...
spectrumnews1.com
'Today was supposed to be day one': Schools in eastern Kentucky see severe flood damage
HINDMAN, Ky. — For many school districts across the state, school officials kicked off the first day of school on Wednesday. Unfortunately, in eastern Kentucky, that will have to wait until schools are repaired and rebuilt. “Today was supposed to be day one back to school for a first...
WLWT 5
Eastern Kentucky flooding: 37 confirmed deaths, 2 women remain missing
Thirty-seven people have died, including four children, and hundreds are expected to lose their homes after torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides across eastern Kentucky. On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll remains at 37 but says it will rise to 38 with the loss of...
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky Update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday, August 11. The briefing was held at the Capitol in Frankfort at 11:30 a.m. The governor gave an update on the continuing efforts in eastern Kentucky following historic flooding, noting that the state is now moving from the emergency phase to the stabilization phase.
Fire ants infiltrate southern Kentucky counties; how to spot and report them
Fire ants are gaining notice in southern counties of Kentucky, and it has the attention of entomologists with UK Agriculture and Horticulture's Cooperative Extension Service.
Vanessa Baker still missing after Eastern Kentucky floods
"She was just cheerful," Vanessa's nephew, Anthony Mullins, said. "Good to be around. I'll never forget her laugh."
Massive effort underway to repair roads and bridges destroyed by EKY flood
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports that 27 state and county bridges are still impassible after July's flood.
spectrumnews1.com
Biden, first lady evaluate 'heartbreaking' flood damage in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Flying in to see the devastation in person, President Biden and the first lady flew in Monday to the Bluegrass Airport to survey the damages in Southeastern Kentucky. What You Need To Know. President Biden and the first lady flew in Monday to Kentucky. Biden and...
harlanenterprise.net
KSP asks for help in western Kentucky cold case
Kentucky State Police at the Mayfield Post are asking for the public’s help in solving a 37-year-old cold case murder that took place in Hickman County in western Kentucky. On the evening of January 7, 1985, grocer Duane W. Caldwell and his wife, Betty, had closed their market in Clinton for the night and were walking to their vehicle. As they approached it, which was parked in the parking lot of First Federal Savings and Loan, an unknown male individual appeared from a nearby alley.
WTVQ
Eastern Kentucky districts delay start of school year after flooding
PERRY COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s supposed to be back to school time for students across the state. But many schools in eastern Kentucky won’t be starting back as normal. District leaders in some of the hardest hit flooded areas are pushing back the start of their school year as they continue to assess the damage.
wkyufm.org
Flood watch issued for parts of eastern Kentucky recovering from historic flooding
Heavy rains arriving Tuesday have the potential to bring more flooding to parts of Kentucky still recovering from historic flooding, according to the National Weather Service of Louisville. A slow moving cold front draped across Indiana is moving southeast toward Kentucky. As that front hits the warm, humid air over...
wkyufm.org
Hundreds of thousands of Kentucky children to see boost in food assistance during start of school year
Hundreds of thousands of Kentucky children in low-income households will be getting extra federal food assistance through the start of the school year, something that anti-hunger advocates say is crucial given higher rates of food insecurity seen in the state over the summer. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) created...
wkyufm.org
In remote eastern Kentucky, neighbors help where no one else will
Over the past week, Havanna Thacker has transformed a historic high school in Carr Creek, Kentucky into a supply depot. While her mother whips up trays of food in a tiny cafeteria, she stocks the gym with supplies that people bring by the carload. In the afternoon, she’ll deliver it...
cartercountytimes.com
Grayson is Kentucky’s Newest Gig City
GRAYSON — Nearly 1,400 Grayson homes and businesses are now, for the first time, equipped for high-speed fiber internet, a result of a public–private partnership between the Grayson City Council and Kinetic. Grayson leaders and Kinetic representatives are participating in a ribbon-cutting celebration today to mark the milestone...
clayconews.com
Flood Survivors in Eastern Kentucky assisted by a U.S. Congressman and the Kentucky National Guard
JACKSON, KY — U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers (KY-05) took flight on Thursday, August 4, 2022 with the Kentucky National Guard to provide food and water to flood survivors in hard-to-reach areas of Eastern Kentucky. "With so many roads that are impassable and bridges destroyed by the flood, we...
WKRC
Truck fire closes I-75 SB in Northern Kentucky
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A vehicle fire on I-75 southbound Wednesday closed all lanes approaching Dixie Highway in Kenton County. It happened around 4:30 p.m. All traffic was diverted onto the ramp to Dixie Highway. Multiple lanes were re-opened shortly after 5 p.m.
Speedy internet service coming to local Kentucky areas
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Many rural areas in Kentucky will soon have world-class high speed internet! Kenergy says they’re using a $150M investment to partner with Conexon Connect to transform counties into speedy internet areas. Officials with Conexon say their goal is to offer service to more than 57,000 homes and businesses in the Kenergy […]
