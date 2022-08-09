Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Crews making repairs after heavy rainfall damages Kentucky roads
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some southern Kentucky road crews are busy making repairs after Wednesday night’s rainfall. Several roads in Lincoln and Pulaski counties are closed after bridges and parts of roads were washed out. Most of the damage was in the Eubank and Waynesburg areas. Clear Fork...
Vanessa Baker still missing after Eastern Kentucky floods
"She was just cheerful," Vanessa's nephew, Anthony Mullins, said. "Good to be around. I'll never forget her laugh."
WDTV
Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - The death toll from last month’s devastating flooding has risen yet again. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday afternoon that the 39th person has been confirmed dead. The latest victim was counted in Breathitt County, according to the governor. “I ask the commonwealth to join...
wkyufm.org
Eastern Kentucky moving into stabilization phase two weeks after deadly floods
After another storm system moved through the state Tuesday and Wednesday, eastern Kentucky residents were preparing for more damage to the already flood-ravaged region. But the storms passed through without causing much additional damage. “The good news is that with that weather system having substantially moved through, we are likely...
wjhl.com
Flood Watch for eastern Kentucky, scattered showers and storms tonight
The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 68 degrees. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for eastern Kentucky through 8 PM Wednesday night. This includes Letcher and Leslie counties. Look for a...
styleblueprint.com
The Kentucky Wildlands: Hidden Gem of the South
The Kentucky Wildlands is a wide-open playground waiting to be explored. Spanning 14,000 square miles of beautiful wilderness across 41 counties of eastern and southern Kentucky, it’s largely “undiscovered” — in the true essence of the overused word. An easy drive from major cities in Kentucky, the Midwest, and the Southeast, a visit to these hidden gems is like unearthing a magical natural wonderland void of crowds and development.
More storms forecasted for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The National Weather Service extended a flood watch through Sunday evening for areas of eastern Kentucky ravaged by high water more than a week ago and said there’s a threat of thunderstorms in the region for much of the coming week. There’s a “persistent...
Fire ants infiltrate southern Kentucky counties; how to spot and report them
Fire ants are gaining notice in southern counties of Kentucky, and it has the attention of entomologists with UK Agriculture and Horticulture's Cooperative Extension Service.
spectrumnews1.com
'Today was supposed to be day one': Schools in eastern Kentucky see severe flood damage
HINDMAN, Ky. — For many school districts across the state, school officials kicked off the first day of school on Wednesday. Unfortunately, in eastern Kentucky, that will have to wait until schools are repaired and rebuilt. “Today was supposed to be day one back to school for a first...
WLWT 5
Eastern Kentucky flooding: 37 confirmed deaths, 2 women remain missing
Thirty-seven people have died, including four children, and hundreds are expected to lose their homes after torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides across eastern Kentucky. On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll remains at 37 but says it will rise to 38 with the loss of...
spectrumnews1.com
Biden, first lady evaluate 'heartbreaking' flood damage in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Flying in to see the devastation in person, President Biden and the first lady flew in Monday to the Bluegrass Airport to survey the damages in Southeastern Kentucky. What You Need To Know. President Biden and the first lady flew in Monday to Kentucky. Biden and...
harlanenterprise.net
KSP asks for help in western Kentucky cold case
Kentucky State Police at the Mayfield Post are asking for the public’s help in solving a 37-year-old cold case murder that took place in Hickman County in western Kentucky. On the evening of January 7, 1985, grocer Duane W. Caldwell and his wife, Betty, had closed their market in Clinton for the night and were walking to their vehicle. As they approached it, which was parked in the parking lot of First Federal Savings and Loan, an unknown male individual appeared from a nearby alley.
wchstv.com
Troopers release names of two people still missing from eastern Kentucky flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Officials have released the names of two people still missing following historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Vanessa Baker, 60, and Nancy Cundiff, 29, both of the Lost Creek community in Breathitt County, have been unaccounted for since the devastating flooding on July 28, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
wkyufm.org
Kentucky’s metro areas expected to drive population growth through 2050, U of L report finds
Kentucky’s population is expected to increase by more than six percent through 2050, according to a new report released by the Kentucky State Data Center at the University of Louisville. Center researchers project 297,397 new residents will move to the commonwealth in the next three decades. The growth won’t...
Eastern Kentucky has long been neglected. After recent floods, locals are relying on each other yet again
Recent severe flooding dealt another blow to an already struggling region, and community members have moved quickly to help their neighbors. But in eastern Kentucky, this kind of care isn't just a benevolent gesture -- it's survival.
WTVQ
Eastern Kentucky districts delay start of school year after flooding
PERRY COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s supposed to be back to school time for students across the state. But many schools in eastern Kentucky won’t be starting back as normal. District leaders in some of the hardest hit flooded areas are pushing back the start of their school year as they continue to assess the damage.
Beshear gives update on Kentucky flooding
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on the historic eastern Kentucky flooding that started on July 26, 2022. President Joe Biden joined Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday to meet with families and survey damage from storms that have created the worst flooding in Kentucky’s history. Here’s how you can help the […]
spectrumnews1.com
Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Aug. 12-14
Saturday August 13 @ 7:30 p.m. Sunday August 14 @ 12 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 8:30 p.m. Saturday August 13 @ 9:30 a.m. Sunday August 14 @ 9:30 a.m. Iroquois Amphitheater. Saturday August 13 @ 8 p.m. Iroquois Amphitheater.
CBS 58
Semi truck overturns in Kentucky, spilling thousands of Bud Light beer cans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Not the beer! A semi truck carrying cases of Bud Light crashed on a Kentucky interstate Wednesday morning, Aug. 10. According to Louisville Metro police and WLKY in Louisville, the truck spilled its entire cargo as it was heading from the I-71 ramp onto the Gene Snyder Freeway.
How are officials trying to get eastern Kentucky students back in school?
The area hit by flooding is home to 18 school districts.
