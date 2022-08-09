ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WKYT 27

Crews making repairs after heavy rainfall damages Kentucky roads

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some southern Kentucky road crews are busy making repairs after Wednesday night’s rainfall. Several roads in Lincoln and Pulaski counties are closed after bridges and parts of roads were washed out. Most of the damage was in the Eubank and Waynesburg areas. Clear Fork...
WDTV

Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - The death toll from last month’s devastating flooding has risen yet again. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday afternoon that the 39th person has been confirmed dead. The latest victim was counted in Breathitt County, according to the governor. “I ask the commonwealth to join...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkyufm.org

Eastern Kentucky moving into stabilization phase two weeks after deadly floods

After another storm system moved through the state Tuesday and Wednesday, eastern Kentucky residents were preparing for more damage to the already flood-ravaged region. But the storms passed through without causing much additional damage. “The good news is that with that weather system having substantially moved through, we are likely...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Watch#Heavy Rain#Eastern Kentucky#Weather#Nws Jackson Ky
styleblueprint.com

The Kentucky Wildlands: Hidden Gem of the South

The Kentucky Wildlands is a wide-open playground waiting to be explored. Spanning 14,000 square miles of beautiful wilderness across 41 counties of eastern and southern Kentucky, it’s largely “undiscovered” — in the true essence of the overused word. An easy drive from major cities in Kentucky, the Midwest, and the Southeast, a visit to these hidden gems is like unearthing a magical natural wonderland void of crowds and development.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Eastern Kentucky flooding: 37 confirmed deaths, 2 women remain missing

Thirty-seven people have died, including four children, and hundreds are expected to lose their homes after torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides across eastern Kentucky. On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll remains at 37 but says it will rise to 38 with the loss of...
KENTUCKY STATE
harlanenterprise.net

KSP asks for help in western Kentucky cold case

Kentucky State Police at the Mayfield Post are asking for the public’s help in solving a 37-year-old cold case murder that took place in Hickman County in western Kentucky. On the evening of January 7, 1985, grocer Duane W. Caldwell and his wife, Betty, had closed their market in Clinton for the night and were walking to their vehicle. As they approached it, which was parked in the parking lot of First Federal Savings and Loan, an unknown male individual appeared from a nearby alley.
wchstv.com

Troopers release names of two people still missing from eastern Kentucky flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Officials have released the names of two people still missing following historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Vanessa Baker, 60, and Nancy Cundiff, 29, both of the Lost Creek community in Breathitt County, have been unaccounted for since the devastating flooding on July 28, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Eastern Kentucky districts delay start of school year after flooding

PERRY COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s supposed to be back to school time for students across the state. But many schools in eastern Kentucky won’t be starting back as normal. District leaders in some of the hardest hit flooded areas are pushing back the start of their school year as they continue to assess the damage.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WREG

Beshear gives update on Kentucky flooding

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on the historic eastern Kentucky flooding that started on July 26, 2022. President Joe Biden joined Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday to meet with families and survey damage from storms that have created the worst flooding in Kentucky’s history. Here’s how you can help the […]
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Aug. 12-14

Saturday August 13 @ 7:30 p.m. Sunday August 14 @ 12 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 8:30 p.m. Saturday August 13 @ 9:30 a.m. Sunday August 14 @ 9:30 a.m. Iroquois Amphitheater. Saturday August 13 @ 8 p.m. Iroquois Amphitheater.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy