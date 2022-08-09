ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Republican lawmakers condemn FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid

By Alexandra Limon
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23YL4L_0hAuQ5SQ00

WASHINGTON, (NEXSTAR) – Former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was searched by the FBI on Monday, as part of an investigation related to the potential mishandling of classified documents.

Republicans, including Senator Lindsey Graham and Congressman Jerry Carl, condemned the raid.

“I want to know what led to this. I think every Republican believes that the FBI, when it comes to Trump and other organizations, have lost their mind,” said Senator Graham (R-SC). “Nobody’s above the law, but the law needs to be above politics.”

Representative Carl (R-AL) noted “I’m really confused why anyone would do that to any president. I don’t care who that president is, I mean there is a respect that goes along with that office.”

McCarthy threatens to probe Garland after Trump FBI raid

Because this is an ongoing investigation, the FBI is not commenting on the search and Democrats say they are not involved.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre explained “the justice department conducts investigation independently, (the) president was not briefed, was not aware of it, no. No one at the White House was given a heads up.”

Congressman Carl says the raid will boost the former president’s standing and ensures a Trump 2024 presidential bid.

“The FBI has fired his base up and there’ll be no stopping Donald Trump,” Carl said.

Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) warned Attorney General Garland that an investigation will take place if Republicans retake the chamber following the mid-term elections in a tweet Monday .

“Attorney General Garland, preserve your documents and clear your calendar,” McCarthy said.

