Brutal Bare Knuckle Boxing is Coming To Montana

Bare Knuckle Boxing is indeed a real, sanctioned sport. It's brutal, bone crushing, and it's coming to Montana. You might remember awhile back we did a story of Missoula's own Cody Beierle, who had his Bare Knuckle Boxing debut in Florida. Sadly he lost his match due to injury, but now he's back and ready to make Missoula proud.
Western Montana Fair gears up for opening day Wednesday

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Western Montana Fair is bringing summer fun to the Garden City and is set to open this Wednesday. On Tuesday, volunteers and participants finished setting up at the Missoula County Fairgrounds. Rides and food vendors are ready to go. 4-H participants are getting ready for...
Monica Tranel, Ryan Zinke trade barbs at City Club Missoula

The Olympic rower plucked the microphone out of the U.S. Navy SEAL’s hand at one point in the candidate forum for the U.S. House of Representatives, and at least a couple of times, the moderator told the sold-out crowd of roughly 250 to stop heckling. “For you to misrepresent me in front of this crowd […] The post Monica Tranel, Ryan Zinke trade barbs at City Club Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Even More Ghost Restaurants are Popping Up In Missoula

I ran across a few of these "Ghost Restaurants" back in July, and it looks like even more have popped up. You should know where your food is actually being made. Basically a "Ghost Restaurant" is when a corporate chain creates a fake eatery and profile on your delivery app (Uber Eats, Doordash etc) and make itself look local. This gives them an edge over the small, local guys, by not only doubling their exposure on the app. It also makes you think "oh hey, there is something new I haven't tried", when in actuality it's just the local Denny's or Applebees.
Priske Family Enjoy Fort Peck Fishing

18 year-old Crystal Priske from Missoula, who loves to fish, enjoyed some multi-species fishing with her Dad, Mike, on Fort Peck last week. They caught salmon, walleye and even a northern. Mike said it best, “We Caught lots of fish!”. Excellent catches, you two!
School board to consider pay raises in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County Public Schools Board will consider a proposal on Tuesday to raise pay for some employees. The proposal would increase pay for most substitutes up to $14.50/hour. The agenda says permanent building substitutes would make $15.50 an hour. On-call security pay would increase to...
Missoula Man Spits on Store Employee’s Face, Threatens Him With a Knife

On August 7, 2022, at approximately 8:38 am, Missoula Police Department officers responded to the Albertsons on North Reserve for the report of assault with a weapon. The officer spoke with the victim who reported that he worked at the store. Other staff advised the victim that a transient male had been on the property since 6:00 am.
Elmo 2 Fire sees minimal growth

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County saw minimal growth on Monday, and was measured at 21,349 acres in an overnight infrared flight. That's an increase of four acres since Monday. The daily flight log noted the following: "Very little growth occurred with a total...
Stevensville splash pad opens, closes

“Trout Spout,” the new splash pad at Lewis & Clark Park in Stevensville, officially opened with a ribbon cutting last Thursday to kick off the 109th Creamery Picnic celebration. Joan Prather, chair of the project for the Stevensville Civic Club, cut the ribbon and unofficially handed over ownership to...
Missoula woman pleads guilty to trafficking meth

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula woman who admitted to distributing large amounts of methamphetamine in the community was sentenced to 30 months in prison and five years of supervised release. Jessica Rachel Graff, 46, pleaded guilty in March to possession with intent to distribute meth. The Montana Department of...
