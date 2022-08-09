Read full article on original website
Montana Linebacker Donates #37 Jersey to Hometown Watering Hole
The story of the #37 Griz Football jersey is steeped in Montana tradition, and now, one hangs proudly in the local watering hole in the hometown of one of the Grizzlies' most hard-nosed, talented linebackers. The handing down of the #37 jersey dates back to 1983 when a Griz fullback...
Brutal Bare Knuckle Boxing is Coming To Montana
Bare Knuckle Boxing is indeed a real, sanctioned sport. It's brutal, bone crushing, and it's coming to Montana. You might remember awhile back we did a story of Missoula's own Cody Beierle, who had his Bare Knuckle Boxing debut in Florida. Sadly he lost his match due to injury, but now he's back and ready to make Missoula proud.
Wooden Wild Horses: Montana's Seven Carousels
Wooden Wild Horses: Montana's Seven Carousels The National Carousel Association publishes an online Index of North American Carousels. That index lists seven carousels in Montana, including merry-go-rounds in Boulder, Butte, Columbia Falls, Helena, Missoula, Shelby and Somers. ...
New Missoula Heat Record, Thunderstorms Predicted for the Fair
Missoula saw a new record set on Tuesday of 103 degrees, according to Meteorologist Jen Kitzmiller with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula. We spoke to Kitzmiller live on the Montana Morning News show on Wednesday after the new record-high temperature was set for August 9. “We actually made...
NBCMontana
Western Montana Fair gears up for opening day Wednesday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Western Montana Fair is bringing summer fun to the Garden City and is set to open this Wednesday. On Tuesday, volunteers and participants finished setting up at the Missoula County Fairgrounds. Rides and food vendors are ready to go. 4-H participants are getting ready for...
Missoula Man Arrested for His 8th DUI, His BAC Was .293
On August 7, 2022, a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a 911 call reporting a drunk driver. The caller reported that a male had shown up at his residence, slurring words, and asking how to get to Frenchtown. The caller wrote down the male’s license plate number and called law enforcement.
Monica Tranel, Ryan Zinke trade barbs at City Club Missoula
The Olympic rower plucked the microphone out of the U.S. Navy SEAL’s hand at one point in the candidate forum for the U.S. House of Representatives, and at least a couple of times, the moderator told the sold-out crowd of roughly 250 to stop heckling. “For you to misrepresent me in front of this crowd […] The post Monica Tranel, Ryan Zinke trade barbs at City Club Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Even More Ghost Restaurants are Popping Up In Missoula
I ran across a few of these "Ghost Restaurants" back in July, and it looks like even more have popped up. You should know where your food is actually being made. Basically a "Ghost Restaurant" is when a corporate chain creates a fake eatery and profile on your delivery app (Uber Eats, Doordash etc) and make itself look local. This gives them an edge over the small, local guys, by not only doubling their exposure on the app. It also makes you think "oh hey, there is something new I haven't tried", when in actuality it's just the local Denny's or Applebees.
montanaoutdoor.com
Priske Family Enjoy Fort Peck Fishing
18 year-old Crystal Priske from Missoula, who loves to fish, enjoyed some multi-species fishing with her Dad, Mike, on Fort Peck last week. They caught salmon, walleye and even a northern. Mike said it best, “We Caught lots of fish!”. Excellent catches, you two!
NBCMontana
School board to consider pay raises in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County Public Schools Board will consider a proposal on Tuesday to raise pay for some employees. The proposal would increase pay for most substitutes up to $14.50/hour. The agenda says permanent building substitutes would make $15.50 an hour. On-call security pay would increase to...
Missoula Man Spits on Store Employee’s Face, Threatens Him With a Knife
On August 7, 2022, at approximately 8:38 am, Missoula Police Department officers responded to the Albertsons on North Reserve for the report of assault with a weapon. The officer spoke with the victim who reported that he worked at the store. Other staff advised the victim that a transient male had been on the property since 6:00 am.
NBCMontana
Elmo 2 Fire sees minimal growth
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County saw minimal growth on Monday, and was measured at 21,349 acres in an overnight infrared flight. That's an increase of four acres since Monday. The daily flight log noted the following: "Very little growth occurred with a total...
bitterrootstar.com
Stevensville splash pad opens, closes
“Trout Spout,” the new splash pad at Lewis & Clark Park in Stevensville, officially opened with a ribbon cutting last Thursday to kick off the 109th Creamery Picnic celebration. Joan Prather, chair of the project for the Stevensville Civic Club, cut the ribbon and unofficially handed over ownership to...
City of Missoula proposes ‘unprecedented’ tax increase
The City of Missoula is proposing one of the largest tax increases in recent memory while the county has agreed to place other cost-raising initiatives on the November ballot.
St. Ignatius couple helping others while keeping their son’s memory alive
A young family who lost their infant son is honoring him by helping other families facing difficult medical situations while making sure his memory will never fade.
NBCMontana
Missoula woman pleads guilty to trafficking meth
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula woman who admitted to distributing large amounts of methamphetamine in the community was sentenced to 30 months in prison and five years of supervised release. Jessica Rachel Graff, 46, pleaded guilty in March to possession with intent to distribute meth. The Montana Department of...
Missoula County approves industrial, housing project for Wye
An industrial and housing development planned on 160 acres south of the Wye was has been cleared for development
Ex-Stevensville mayor's appearance on theft charges postponed
Former Stevensville Mayor Brandon Dewey will have another week before he'll have to answer to theft charges filed by the Ravalli County Attorney's Office.
