ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- Varsity Tutors, a Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) company and developer of the popular online tutoring platform used by students from elementary school through college and beyond, today announced the launch of a teacher-assigned tutoring offering designed to enable educators to schedule live online face-to-face personalized tutoring for students who would benefit from additional, targeted intervention throughout the school year. The Teacher Assigned model will be rolling out alongside Varsity Tutors’ full suite of tutoring models designed for the fall back-to-school season, which also includes High Dosage tutoring and On Demand tutoring. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005089/en/ Varsity Tutors for Schools launches ‘Teacher Assigned’ Tutoring, enabling educators to schedule live, online, face-to-face personalized tutoring for students who would benefit from additional, targeted intervention throughout the school year. (Graphic: Business Wire)

EDUCATION ・ 2 HOURS AGO