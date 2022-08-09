ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
People

Fla. Teacher Resigns After School District Removes His 'Age Inappropriate' Images of Historic Black Americans

A teacher in Florida has resigned after he says a school district employee removed photos of historic Black American figures from a bulletin board in his classroom. Michael James, the teacher, reported the incident that occurred at the O.J. Semmes Elementary School to both Escambia County Superintendent Tim Smith and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in an email, The Pensacola Journal reported.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Elementary School#Liaison Committee#School Principal#School Committee
Chalkbeat

Feds: Schools should reexamine discipline of students with disabilities

Federal education officials are urging schools to reduce rates of suspension and expulsion for students with disabilities, as many schools continue to grapple with higher levels of student stress and misbehavior.That means schools should be looking closely at their discipline data for disparities, officials said. Schools also should be training staff to help students with disabilities who struggle with their behavior without removing them from school.“We don’t have to choose between...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
Chalkbeat

Community feedback won’t stop school closures in Jeffco

As they start down a path toward school closures, Jeffco leaders say they want to hear from the community. But the feedback they gather will not save schools. “I do believe in authentic community engagement,” Superintendent Tracy Dorland said at a Tuesday board meeting. “I also believe in courageous leadership that doesn’t pretend people have a choice when they don’t.”
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

New Teacher-Driven Tutoring Enables Educators to “Prescribe” Additional Live Academic Support for Students at All Levels

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- Varsity Tutors, a Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) company and developer of the popular online tutoring platform used by students from elementary school through college and beyond, today announced the launch of a teacher-assigned tutoring offering designed to enable educators to schedule live online face-to-face personalized tutoring for students who would benefit from additional, targeted intervention throughout the school year. The Teacher Assigned model will be rolling out alongside Varsity Tutors’ full suite of tutoring models designed for the fall back-to-school season, which also includes High Dosage tutoring and On Demand tutoring. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005089/en/ Varsity Tutors for Schools launches ‘Teacher Assigned’ Tutoring, enabling educators to schedule live, online, face-to-face personalized tutoring for students who would benefit from additional, targeted intervention throughout the school year. (Graphic: Business Wire)
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy