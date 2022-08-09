Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Every high school, middle school, and elementary school should ban smartphones this school year
Every K-12 school, public or private, should ban smartphones, and probably dumb phones, too, in the school building and on school grounds — during school hours at least. This is the necessary first step in fighting the mental health crisis facing children. Children don’t need smartphones or social media...
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
People
Fla. Teacher Resigns After School District Removes His 'Age Inappropriate' Images of Historic Black Americans
A teacher in Florida has resigned after he says a school district employee removed photos of historic Black American figures from a bulletin board in his classroom. Michael James, the teacher, reported the incident that occurred at the O.J. Semmes Elementary School to both Escambia County Superintendent Tim Smith and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in an email, The Pensacola Journal reported.
Christian school suing Biden administration for threatening to pull school lunches from low-income students
A Christian grade school in Tampa, Florida is suing the Biden administration and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried for threatening to pull school lunches for low-income students because of its religious affiliation, which does not agree with changes the administration made to Title IX. All 56 students enrolled in Grant...
Feds: Schools should reexamine discipline of students with disabilities
Federal education officials are urging schools to reduce rates of suspension and expulsion for students with disabilities, as many schools continue to grapple with higher levels of student stress and misbehavior.That means schools should be looking closely at their discipline data for disparities, officials said. Schools also should be training staff to help students with disabilities who struggle with their behavior without removing them from school.“We don’t have to choose between...
School Board Member Publicly Mocked During Speech on Banning Anti-Racism
"'We want kids to learn both sides, that's why we are also introducing our flat-earth curriculum this fall," one user commented, receiving nearly 60,000 likes.
Back-to-School: Each Local District’s First Day of School Date
Here are the dates for each local district's first day of school.
New efforts to combat teacher shortages don't address the real problems
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- States have recently focused their efforts to reduce the nation's teacher shortage by promoting strategies that "remove or relax barriers to entry" to quickly bring new people into the teaching profession. California, for example, allows teacher candidates to skip basic skills and subject matter tests if...
Community feedback won’t stop school closures in Jeffco
As they start down a path toward school closures, Jeffco leaders say they want to hear from the community. But the feedback they gather will not save schools. “I do believe in authentic community engagement,” Superintendent Tracy Dorland said at a Tuesday board meeting. “I also believe in courageous leadership that doesn’t pretend people have a choice when they don’t.”
Nevada faces teacher and staff shortage of 3,000 ahead of new school year
As students gear up for the start of the new school year, Nevada is still scrambling to fill thousands of teacher and staff positions.
TODAY.com
Nationwide teacher shortage causes concern ahead of school year
A nationwide teacher shortage is forcing officials to scramble to come up with solutions before the school year starts. NBC’s Jesse Kirsch reports for TODAY.Aug. 8, 2022.
Kansas board reviews classification proposal for public-private school sports
The Kansas Board of Education will soon consider a plan to reformat the way high schools are classified at the competitive level.
Back-to-School Tips for Parents to Keep on Their Calendar
This summer, you plan to be productive and get things done. And to maintain your work/life balance, you likely have some time away scheduled. You may be planning a staycation...
New Teacher-Driven Tutoring Enables Educators to “Prescribe” Additional Live Academic Support for Students at All Levels
ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- Varsity Tutors, a Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) company and developer of the popular online tutoring platform used by students from elementary school through college and beyond, today announced the launch of a teacher-assigned tutoring offering designed to enable educators to schedule live online face-to-face personalized tutoring for students who would benefit from additional, targeted intervention throughout the school year. The Teacher Assigned model will be rolling out alongside Varsity Tutors’ full suite of tutoring models designed for the fall back-to-school season, which also includes High Dosage tutoring and On Demand tutoring. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005089/en/ Varsity Tutors for Schools launches ‘Teacher Assigned’ Tutoring, enabling educators to schedule live, online, face-to-face personalized tutoring for students who would benefit from additional, targeted intervention throughout the school year. (Graphic: Business Wire)
