thedesertreview.com
Dr. Benjamin Lehr: the legacy of Imperial County’s great “country” doctor
EL CENTRO — The passing of Dr. Benjamin Lehr on July 7 from natural causes leaves a void in many of the Imperial County residents who knew him. Yet regardless of how he was known individually – as a learned doctor, father, adopted father, grandfather, great grandfather, anonymous benefactor, trusted source of medical advice, or friend – the fact remains he will be remembered long after in the hearts and minds of those whose lives he touched in his profession.
holtvilletribune.com
El Centro High Schools Are Back in Session
EL CENTRO — A hot and humid day kicked off the start of Central Union High School District’s 2022-2023 school year, continuing the distinction of being the first district in the Imperial Valley to return to the classroom from summer break. On Monday morning, Aug. 8, music was...
calexicochronicle.com
County Appoints Sarah Enz as Public Administrator/AAA Director
EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Board of Supervisors appointed Sarah Enz as the public administrator/guardian/conservator/Area Agency on Aging director on July 26. Prior to her appointment, Enz served as the acting public administrator since the retirement of then-Public Administrator Rosie Blankenship. Enz worked under Blankenship as the assistant public administrator where she successfully applied for and received various grants to initiate a Homeless Targeted Case Management program that is now in its third year of operation.
holtvilletribune.com
Former Methodist Church Drops Plans to Temporarily House Migrants
HOLTVILLE — Plans have been dropped to convert the former United Methodist Church of Holtville into a welcoming center for migrants who have been released from the custody of local immigration officials. The change of plans has also allowed the United Methodist Church congregation to move forward with the...
thedesertreview.com
MTC sponsors vacation bible school for Holtville church
HOLTVILLE — Imperial Regional Detention Facility located in Calexico, CA and operated by Management and Training Corporation sponsored the Vacation Bible School for the Holtville’s First Assembly of God church. Pastors George and Annette Cortez received the various snacks and art supplies donated by MTC staff which will be for over 40 kids enrolled in the program.
Quechan community affected by monsoon storm
The Quechan community is recovering after Wednesday night's monsoon storm knocked down dozens of power lines, cutting power for many. The post Quechan community affected by monsoon storm appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial High Grad Gets Nod for CA Chief Justice
SACRAMENTO — California Supreme Court Associate Justice Patricia Guerrero was nominated by Gov. Newsom on Wednesday, Aug. 10, to serve as the state’s next chief justice after Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye finishes out her term on Jan. 2, 2023. A native of the Imperial Valley, Guerrero graduated from...
UPDATE: Kofa High School closed Thursday and Friday due to power outage
Yuma Union High School District has announced that Kofa High School is closed Thursday, August 11, due to a loss of power to the school and surrounding area. The post UPDATE: Kofa High School closed Thursday and Friday due to power outage appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
San Diego becomes major area for fentanyl trafficking
SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - The Office of the United States Attorney says both San Diego and Imperial counties have found over 5,000 pounds of fentanyl, which is about 60% of all fentanyl discovered in the United States. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agencies in both areas have found fentanyl...
California’s largest earthquakes of the 21st century
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — California is especially well-known for one type of devastating natural events: earthquakes. The California Department of Conservation has dated California’s earthquake legacy back to January of 1700, when an estimated 9.0-magnitude offshore earthquake rocked California, Oregon, Washington and southern British Columbia. In the 21st century, California continues to see devastating onshore and […]
calexicochronicle.com
VIDEO: Holtville Welcomes Calexico’s Break from Society
HOLTVILLE — Calexico’s Break from Society celebrated the release of its 2005 self-titled album to digital platforms with a mini-festival of sorts, featuring several bands, a DJ, vendors and food, all at Hot Rods & Beer’s outdoor area on Friday night, Aug. 5. Featured acts included professional...
kyma.com
San Luis, Arizona prison unit out of power due to storm
SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Corrections has confirmed one of the units inside the state prison complex in San Luis is still without power due to a recent storm in Yuma County. AZ DOC said the Cheyenne Unit has portable coolers along with fans, water,...
Yuma trying to stay afloat amid talks of drought
Yuma is facing a drought and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is sounding the alarm. The post Yuma trying to stay afloat amid talks of drought appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Our viewers share double rainbow & weather pictures
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Viewers across the Desert Southwest shared their weather pictures with us Wednesday evening following quick but intense monsoon activity in our area, including several sightings of a double rainbow. Here are just some of those pictures:. To share your weather pics with us click here.
UPDATE: Over 60 downed power poles in Winterhaven; some power restored
Many parts of our community are still without power after severe storms came through the desert southwest. The post UPDATE: Over 60 downed power poles in Winterhaven; some power restored appeared first on KYMA.
Domestic violence victim in Imperial County speaks out
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have been victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime. The post Domestic violence victim in Imperial County speaks out appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Monsoon weather downs power lines; causes power outages in Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The local Red Cross said it's assisting the Quechan Indian Tribe with a cooling station at Paradise Casino after a storm rolled through the area Wednesday evening, causing a microburst on the Quechan Indian Reservation. The Red Cross said the burst took out about 15...
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Aug. 4-9
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Aug. 4 and Aug. 9. 12:07 p.m.: Deputies responded to a distress call 30 miles between Palo Verde and Picacho State Park. An individual was stuck on a sandbar out on the water and had been attempting to dislodge himself for over an hour.
calexicochronicle.com
Imperial Avenue Paving Project to Close Intersections
CALEXICO — Motorists are being advised to expect delays while traveling on Imperial Avenue southbound of Highway 98 because of street paving taking place on Thursday, Aug. 11 and Friday, Aug. 12. The street paving project will also temporarily prevent motorists from turning either east or west from all...
kyma.com
Yuma man set for murder trial next month changes to guilty plea, still faces maximum 25 years
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One of the two men charged in connection to a fatal shooting in 2019 pleaded guilty in Yuma County Superior Court on Thursday, just one month before standing trial. Anthony Guillen, 31, was set for jury trial in September 2022, facing a first-degree murder conviction,...
