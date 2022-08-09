ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Deadline

Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
NFL
digitalspy.com

Mom star's next TV series revealed

Jaime Pressly, the Emmy award-winning star of Mom, has found her next TV show. Pressly is joining the cast of the second season of Fox's Welcome to Flatch. Sitcom Welcome to Flatch follows a collection of young adults living in a small town called Flatch in Ohio, while a documentary film crew records their shenanigans. Pressly joins as Barb Flatch, a realtor who makes a comeback to her hometown following a terrible divorce.
TV SERIES
Variety

How ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Could Slay an Emmy Record Held by ‘Maisel’ and ‘West Wing’

Click here to read the full article. With two episodes left of the second season of Hulu’s mystery romp “Only Murders in the Building,” the series is an undeniable hit on the streaming platform. Nominated for 17 Emmy Awards for its first season, this season’s final two episodes (titled “Sparring Partners” and “I Know Who Did It”) will be released while voting is underway by the TV Academy, a tactic that helped one of its competitors, “Ted Lasso” from Apple TV+, last year when it won for its inaugural season. Variety Awards Circuit has revealed the updated predictions for which shows...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Jimmy Fallon Suffers Embarrassing Snub During Emmy Nominations

One big name missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations Tuesday morning was Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was not among the nominees for the Outstanding Variety Talk Series award. Fallon's show has not been nominated for any Primetime Emmys since 2017 and hasn't been included in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category since 2016.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed

Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’ Showrunner Sanjay Shah Inks Overall Deal With CBS Studios

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Shah, writer, executive producer and showrunner of Everybody Still Hates Chris, has signed an overall deal with CBS Studios, which is behind the recently announced animated series. Under the two-year pact, Shah will serve as executive producer and showrunner on Everybody Still Hates Chris, a reimagined animated version of Chris Rock’s beloved autobiographical family comedy Everybody Hates Chris, which he developed and wrote the pilot script for. Ordered straight-to-series by MTV Entertainment to run on Paramount+ and Comedy Central, Everybody Still Hates Chris, narrated and executive produced by Chris Rock, is inspired...
NFL
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Comedy Series – Could ‘Abbott Elementary’ Go the Distance?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and...
TV & VIDEOS
Polygon

The best HBO Max originals and where to watch them

HBO Max has undergone a lot of changes in the two-ish years since it launched in May 2020. At launch, the service struggled to distinguish itself for many consumers from HBO (an understandable point of confusion), and it’s been a long road to its current status as one of the better streaming libraries available.
TV SERIES
Deadline

TV Academy Reveals Emmy Winners In Juried Categories; Animation, Costume, Hairstyling & More

The Television Academy announced today the Emmy winners in juried categories from Animation, Costume, Hairstyling, Makeup and Motion Design. The awards will be presented at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which take place at the Microsoft Theater on Sept. 3 and 4. Juried category entrants are screened by a panel of professionals in the appropriate peer groups (Animation, Costume Design, Hairstyling, Makeup and Motion Design) with the possibility of one, more than one or no entry awarded an Emmy. As a result, there are no nominees but instead, a one-step evaluation and voting procedure. Deliberations include open discussions of each...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Tatiana Maslany Returns To AMC As Star & EP Of ‘Invitation To A Bonfire’

Click here to read the full article. Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Orphan Black) will star and executive produce the upcoming series Invitation to a Bonfire based on the novel by Adrienne Celt of the same name. The series marks Maslany’s return to AMC Networks, where she starred in the hit series Orphan Black, which earned her the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy in 2016. The actress will portray the character of Vera Orlov, who is more than Leo’s wife; she is his editor—and his everything. Vera is inspired by Vera Nabokov. Created by Rachel Caris Love, Invitation to a...
TV & VIDEOS
CBS LA

Game shows to move from Daytime Emmys to Prime Time Emmys

Game shows will move from the Daytime Emmy Awards to the Prime Time Emmy Awards, academy officials announced Wednesday.According to the North Hollywood-based Television Academy and New York-based National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the honors for outstanding game show and outstanding game show host will now be presented during the Prime Time Emmy Awards.Officials said the awards should be presented by genre, not by the time of day they air.The switch will take effect beginning next year. Therefore, the eligibility category for the 2023 awards will be from Jan. 1, 2022, through May 31, 2023.Comedian Kenan Thompson was announced as host of the 74th Emmy Awards.The event is set for Sept. 12 at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Amazon Studios Chief Jennifer Salke to Receive Variety Vanguard Award at Mipcom

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, has been tapped to receive the Variety Vanguard Award at the Mipcom international content sales conference set for Oct. 17-20 in Cannes. The kudo recognizes television industry leaders who have made a significant contribution to the global business of entertainment. Salke will receive the award, presented by Variety and Mipcom, on Oct. 18 as part of her keynote conversation at the Palais de Festivals, moderated by Variety co-editor in chief Cynthia Littleton. “Jennifer Salke has steered Amazon Studios growth into a powerhouse player in the content business,” said Michelle...
BUSINESS
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche Through the Years

Anne Heche's successful acting career began in the 1990s, with numerous film, fame and television roles over the years. Take a look back at the Emmy-winning actress' most memorable moments.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Split ‘Succession’ Vote Tees Up ‘Squid Game’?

Click here to read the full article. Last Year’s Winner: Josh O’Connor, “The Crown” Still Eligible: No. Hot Streak: The main streak that will continue this year is that it has been over a decade since this category has had someone win for back-to-back seasons. The last to do so was Bryan Cranston in 2008-2010. Coincidentally, the “Breaking Bad” star is also the last actor in this category to win more than once for a specific role, but Jeremy Strong or Sterling K. Brown could change that this year. Notable Ineligible Series: Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason” (Season 2 is not eligible) This article will...
CELEBRITIES

