Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
65 Whole Foods Stores' Will Soon Accept Palm Scans As Payment in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Major supermarket chain opens another new grocery store location in Thousand OaksKristen WaltersThousand Oaks, CA
Windsor Hills, Los Angeles Crash Leaves 6 DeadBri HView Park-windsor Hills, CA
Watching Fabio Hit on My Friend at the Car Wash[Bad] Ideas | ScriptdogWest Hollywood, CA
Related
Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
NFL・
NBC’s ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot Replaces Showrunners Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt With Martin Gero
NBC’s “Quantum Leap” reboot executive producer Martin Gero has stepped up as showrunner, taking over for Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, and Dean Georgaris has joined as executive producer, TheWrap has learned. The new version of the 1990s sci-fi series will star Raymond Lee of AMC’s “Kevin...
digitalspy.com
Mom star's next TV series revealed
Jaime Pressly, the Emmy award-winning star of Mom, has found her next TV show. Pressly is joining the cast of the second season of Fox's Welcome to Flatch. Sitcom Welcome to Flatch follows a collection of young adults living in a small town called Flatch in Ohio, while a documentary film crew records their shenanigans. Pressly joins as Barb Flatch, a realtor who makes a comeback to her hometown following a terrible divorce.
How ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Could Slay an Emmy Record Held by ‘Maisel’ and ‘West Wing’
Click here to read the full article. With two episodes left of the second season of Hulu’s mystery romp “Only Murders in the Building,” the series is an undeniable hit on the streaming platform. Nominated for 17 Emmy Awards for its first season, this season’s final two episodes (titled “Sparring Partners” and “I Know Who Did It”) will be released while voting is underway by the TV Academy, a tactic that helped one of its competitors, “Ted Lasso” from Apple TV+, last year when it won for its inaugural season. Variety Awards Circuit has revealed the updated predictions for which shows...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Ex Anne Heche Car Crash, Hospitalization
After nearly a week of silence, Ellen DeGeneres finally spoke out about Anne Heche’s life-threatening car crash. The TV host was seen in Santa Barbara, California, having lunch with a friend when she was approached by Daily Mail regarding Anne Heche’s condition. When asked if she had heard...
Popculture
Jimmy Fallon Suffers Embarrassing Snub During Emmy Nominations
One big name missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations Tuesday morning was Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was not among the nominees for the Outstanding Variety Talk Series award. Fallon's show has not been nominated for any Primetime Emmys since 2017 and hasn't been included in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category since 2016.
Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed
Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
Upcoming Hallmark Movies: Full List Of New Titles And Premiere Dates
Here's what's coming up for Hallmark Channel movies!
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’ Showrunner Sanjay Shah Inks Overall Deal With CBS Studios
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Shah, writer, executive producer and showrunner of Everybody Still Hates Chris, has signed an overall deal with CBS Studios, which is behind the recently announced animated series. Under the two-year pact, Shah will serve as executive producer and showrunner on Everybody Still Hates Chris, a reimagined animated version of Chris Rock’s beloved autobiographical family comedy Everybody Hates Chris, which he developed and wrote the pilot script for. Ordered straight-to-series by MTV Entertainment to run on Paramount+ and Comedy Central, Everybody Still Hates Chris, narrated and executive produced by Chris Rock, is inspired...
NFL・
Emmy Predictions: Comedy Series – Could ‘Abbott Elementary’ Go the Distance?
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and...
Polygon
The best HBO Max originals and where to watch them
HBO Max has undergone a lot of changes in the two-ish years since it launched in May 2020. At launch, the service struggled to distinguish itself for many consumers from HBO (an understandable point of confusion), and it’s been a long road to its current status as one of the better streaming libraries available.
TV Academy Reveals Emmy Winners In Juried Categories; Animation, Costume, Hairstyling & More
The Television Academy announced today the Emmy winners in juried categories from Animation, Costume, Hairstyling, Makeup and Motion Design. The awards will be presented at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which take place at the Microsoft Theater on Sept. 3 and 4. Juried category entrants are screened by a panel of professionals in the appropriate peer groups (Animation, Costume Design, Hairstyling, Makeup and Motion Design) with the possibility of one, more than one or no entry awarded an Emmy. As a result, there are no nominees but instead, a one-step evaluation and voting procedure. Deliberations include open discussions of each...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tatiana Maslany Returns To AMC As Star & EP Of ‘Invitation To A Bonfire’
Click here to read the full article. Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Orphan Black) will star and executive produce the upcoming series Invitation to a Bonfire based on the novel by Adrienne Celt of the same name. The series marks Maslany’s return to AMC Networks, where she starred in the hit series Orphan Black, which earned her the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy in 2016. The actress will portray the character of Vera Orlov, who is more than Leo’s wife; she is his editor—and his everything. Vera is inspired by Vera Nabokov. Created by Rachel Caris Love, Invitation to a...
Game shows to move from Daytime Emmys to Prime Time Emmys
Game shows will move from the Daytime Emmy Awards to the Prime Time Emmy Awards, academy officials announced Wednesday.According to the North Hollywood-based Television Academy and New York-based National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the honors for outstanding game show and outstanding game show host will now be presented during the Prime Time Emmy Awards.Officials said the awards should be presented by genre, not by the time of day they air.The switch will take effect beginning next year. Therefore, the eligibility category for the 2023 awards will be from Jan. 1, 2022, through May 31, 2023.Comedian Kenan Thompson was announced as host of the 74th Emmy Awards.The event is set for Sept. 12 at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.
Amazon Studios Chief Jennifer Salke to Receive Variety Vanguard Award at Mipcom
Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, has been tapped to receive the Variety Vanguard Award at the Mipcom international content sales conference set for Oct. 17-20 in Cannes. The kudo recognizes television industry leaders who have made a significant contribution to the global business of entertainment. Salke will receive the award, presented by Variety and Mipcom, on Oct. 18 as part of her keynote conversation at the Palais de Festivals, moderated by Variety co-editor in chief Cynthia Littleton. “Jennifer Salke has steered Amazon Studios growth into a powerhouse player in the content business,” said Michelle...
Greg Berlanti’s DC Series ‘Strange Adventures’ Scrapped at HBO Max
Greg Berlanti’s DC series “Strange Adventures” has been scrapped at HBO Max and is no longer going forward at the streamer, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. First announced in 2019, “Strange Adventures,” was going to be a DC Super Hero anthology series executive...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche Through the Years
Anne Heche's successful acting career began in the 1990s, with numerous film, fame and television roles over the years. Take a look back at the Emmy-winning actress' most memorable moments.
N.Y Times: Wayne Actress Is Driving Force Behind Amazon’s New ‘A League of Their Own’ Show
Chanté Adams, left, and Abbi Jacobson.Image via Amazon Studios. Abbi Jacobson, a Wayne native and Conestoga High School graduate, is the driving force behind Amazon’s new A League of Their Own show, writes Alexis Soloski for the New York Times.
Steve Martin Documentary From ‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor’ Director Coming to Apple TV+
Well excuuuuse me! A documentary on legendary comedian, actor and banjo aficionado Steve Martin is coming to Apple TV+ from Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (“20 Feet From Stardom,” “Won’t You Be My Neighbor”). Apple Original Films landed the untitled, two-part documentary film that hails from...
Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Split ‘Succession’ Vote Tees Up ‘Squid Game’?
Click here to read the full article. Last Year’s Winner: Josh O’Connor, “The Crown” Still Eligible: No. Hot Streak: The main streak that will continue this year is that it has been over a decade since this category has had someone win for back-to-back seasons. The last to do so was Bryan Cranston in 2008-2010. Coincidentally, the “Breaking Bad” star is also the last actor in this category to win more than once for a specific role, but Jeremy Strong or Sterling K. Brown could change that this year. Notable Ineligible Series: Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason” (Season 2 is not eligible) This article will...
Comments / 0