Lake County, IN

ISP: Woman killed in crash on I-80, man arrested

LAKE STATION, Ind. (WANE) – A crash at an exit along Interstate 80 left one woman dead and a man facing drunk driving charges Monday, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers were called to the eastbound lanes of I-80 near Exit 15B – which is the ramp to Ripley Street – in Lake Station at about 4:45 a.m.
Passenger dies following Monday morning crash in I-80/94

A Portage woman has died, after a crash Monday morning on eastbound I-80/94. Indiana State Police believe a 2016 Subaru rapidly reduced speed to merge onto the Toll Road exit ramp, when it was hit from behind by a 2016 Buick. Troopers say a passenger in the Subaru, Christina Booth,...
Charges in Michigan City Shooting

(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with a Michigan City shooting. 24-year-old Robert Kelly of Westville is charged with aggravated battery and other felony counts. In March, Kelly allegedly shot a man in the 500 block of Holliday Street. According to authorities, he went to a...
