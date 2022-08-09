ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Foodie Traveler

Why is Milwaukee the Most Popular City to Visit in the Midwest?

There are many reasons why Milwaukee is the most popular city to visit in the Midwest. First, Milwaukee is known for its great beer and breweries. In fact, Milwaukee is home to some of the best beer in the world. Second, Milwaukee is a very friendly city and people are always willing to help you out or show you around. Third, Milwaukee has a lot of great attractions, including the Milwaukee Art Museum, the Calatrava Bridge, and the Milwaukee County Zoo. Finally, Milwaukee is a great city for shopping and dining, with many unique shops and restaurants to choose from. No matter what your interests are, you're sure to find something to do in Milwaukee!
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America

There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
2022 China Lights return to Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE — The popular China Lights festival returns to Milwaukee County's Boerner Botanical Gardens after a two-year hiatus. This year’s festival intends to tell a story that’s in the childhood memories of many people. The 2022 theme is “Adventure in Lantern Wonderland”. Organizers are prepared...
3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
50 Best Restaurants in Milwaukee, WI — Top-Rated Places to Eat!

Milwaukee in Wisconsin is the perfect place to go on a food trip. The city has everything any food buff is looking for, with its thriving culinary industry. You’ll find many dining spots that whip up exquisite plates in this place, all perfect for your palate. Just take your...
Best Brunch in Milwaukee, WI — 25 Top Places!

Milwaukee, with a fascinating mix of picturesque scenery, rich history, and modernity, is a dream destination for travelers. You can spend the entire day in the Cream City hitting the scenic parks, visiting museums, and watching sports. And, as you enjoy the sites in this midwestern city, you’ll need a...
CBS 58 Hometowns: We're heading to Slinger and Bayside

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 is heading to Slinger on Tuesday, Aug. 16 and Bayside on Thursday, Aug. 18 as part of our CBS 58 Hometowns tour. Where do we need to stop while we're there? Send your recommendations to Hometowns@cbs58.com, or comment on our posts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
'This has to stop': Milwaukee Fire Dept stretched thin by record call volume

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The fourth dangerous fire at the abandoned Northridge Mall in as many as weeks is exposing serious concerns about funding and resources for critical city services. Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said his crews are exhausted. The Northridge Mall fire was dangerous enough, but the pressure created...
Mexican Fiesta 2022: Celebrate Aug. 26-28 at Henry Maier Festival Park

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The largest Mexican Hispanic festival in the Midwest returns. Mexican Fiesta will be back at Henry Maier Festival Park Aug. 26-28. Celebrate three days of fun, food Mariachi, and Fiesta all three days from noon to midnight. According to a news release, Mexican Fiesta encourages individuals...
How Tim Michels overcame voting trends in Wisconsin's primary, an expert weighs in

MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels did not win in the metropolitan Milwaukee area, but he won big in the rest of the state. Construction executive Tim Michels will face off against incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this fall. He was able to overcome a voting trend in Wisconsin politics that's been crucial to helping candidates prevail in competitive GOP primaries.

