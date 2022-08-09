Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
American Airlines eliminates route from Milwaukee to Miami
American Airlines has cut 28,000 flights from its November schedule and eliminated an entire route from MKE, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
Why is Milwaukee the Most Popular City to Visit in the Midwest?
There are many reasons why Milwaukee is the most popular city to visit in the Midwest. First, Milwaukee is known for its great beer and breweries. In fact, Milwaukee is home to some of the best beer in the world. Second, Milwaukee is a very friendly city and people are always willing to help you out or show you around. Third, Milwaukee has a lot of great attractions, including the Milwaukee Art Museum, the Calatrava Bridge, and the Milwaukee County Zoo. Finally, Milwaukee is a great city for shopping and dining, with many unique shops and restaurants to choose from. No matter what your interests are, you're sure to find something to do in Milwaukee!
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
WISN
2022 China Lights return to Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE — The popular China Lights festival returns to Milwaukee County's Boerner Botanical Gardens after a two-year hiatus. This year’s festival intends to tell a story that’s in the childhood memories of many people. The 2022 theme is “Adventure in Lantern Wonderland”. Organizers are prepared...
CBS 58
Meet June, a beagle pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 on Friday, Aug. 12, to introduce us to June, a beagle pup available for adoption. June is from an overcrowded shelter in Tennessee. Oatman also talked about how people can support the humane society. CLICK HERE for more.
The Only Problem With This $2 Million Wisconsin Castle Is That It’s Ugly
If you've ever wanted to own a home that you could instantly turn into a Victorian era bed and breakfast, you have to check this out. This is another listing that came to my attention thanks to the fantastic Twitter account @ZillowGoneWild. This house comes to us from Milwaukee, Wisconsin....
3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
familydestinationsguide.com
50 Best Restaurants in Milwaukee, WI — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Milwaukee in Wisconsin is the perfect place to go on a food trip. The city has everything any food buff is looking for, with its thriving culinary industry. You’ll find many dining spots that whip up exquisite plates in this place, all perfect for your palate. Just take your...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Milwaukee, WI — 25 Top Places!
Milwaukee, with a fascinating mix of picturesque scenery, rich history, and modernity, is a dream destination for travelers. You can spend the entire day in the Cream City hitting the scenic parks, visiting museums, and watching sports. And, as you enjoy the sites in this midwestern city, you’ll need a...
CBS 58
Immerse yourself in 'Adventure in Wonderland' -- China Lights festival returns Sept. 16 through Oct. 30
HALES CORNERS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Immerse yourself in "Adventure in Lantern Wonderland." The China Lights festival at Milwaukee County's Boerner Botanical Gardens takes place Sept. 16 through Oct. 30 after a two-year hiatus. The experience will take you down the rabbit hole where guests will be met by the...
CBS 58
Denita Ball shares her plans as next sheriff of Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County just elected its next sheriff and for the first time in the department's history, the role will be taken over by a Black woman. Denita Ball will take over as Sheriff Earnell Lucas prepares to retire. Ball won the primary election with more than...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: We're heading to Slinger and Bayside
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 is heading to Slinger on Tuesday, Aug. 16 and Bayside on Thursday, Aug. 18 as part of our CBS 58 Hometowns tour. Where do we need to stop while we're there? Send your recommendations to Hometowns@cbs58.com, or comment on our posts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
CBS 58
'This has to stop': Milwaukee Fire Dept stretched thin by record call volume
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The fourth dangerous fire at the abandoned Northridge Mall in as many as weeks is exposing serious concerns about funding and resources for critical city services. Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said his crews are exhausted. The Northridge Mall fire was dangerous enough, but the pressure created...
Super yacht docks in Milwaukee, owned by Miami Marlins owner: Reports
The massive 200-foot "super yacht" apparently owned by Miami Marlins owner Bruce Sherman made port in Milwaukee, to the surprise of early risers Wednesday morning.
CBS 58
Families travel from California, Illinois to adopt beagle puppies at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Families traveled from all over Tuesday to adopt one of eight beagle puppies available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. "Last night we saw they were up on the website," Chrisdo Fan said. Dozens of people lined up outside the Wisconsin Humane Society in Milwaukee...
WISN
State Fair's Crazy Grazin' Day: Reduced prices, smaller portions
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Crazy Grazin' Day is Tuesday, and people can't wait to fill our stomachs with various state fair food. For a smaller size, fairgoers can get some of their favorite fair food for a reduced price. Fairgoers can get some of their favorites such as corn...
CBS 58
Mexican Fiesta 2022: Celebrate Aug. 26-28 at Henry Maier Festival Park
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The largest Mexican Hispanic festival in the Midwest returns. Mexican Fiesta will be back at Henry Maier Festival Park Aug. 26-28. Celebrate three days of fun, food Mariachi, and Fiesta all three days from noon to midnight. According to a news release, Mexican Fiesta encourages individuals...
CBS 58
Gov. Evers, DOC announce selection, land purchase for new youth correctional facility in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday, Aug. 9, announced the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) has selected a site for a new Type 1 facility in the city of Milwaukee -- located at 7930 West Clinton Avenue. The announcement of the site is a major step in...
CBS 58
How Tim Michels overcame voting trends in Wisconsin's primary, an expert weighs in
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels did not win in the metropolitan Milwaukee area, but he won big in the rest of the state. Construction executive Tim Michels will face off against incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this fall. He was able to overcome a voting trend in Wisconsin politics that's been crucial to helping candidates prevail in competitive GOP primaries.
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee man inspired to make positive change after having his vehicle broken into multiple times
MILWAUKEE — Motorists in the Milwaukee area continue to fall victim to a rash of vehicle break-ins happening around the city. Nimrod Allen of Milwaukee said he has been the victim of vehicle break-ins twice in one week. However, he said it’s led him to want to make a positive change in his community.
