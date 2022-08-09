ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Yardbarker

Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens Preseason Opener

The Tennessee Titans began the 2022 preseason schedule at the Baltimore Ravens. For this game, I want to focus on a young player I’ve mentioned before. Malik Willis played every offensive snap in the first half for the Titans. The Ravens, as they are known to do, brought a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

NFL insider: Kenny Pickett 'most likely' will be Steelers starting QB for 2023 over Mitchell Trubisky

Free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky is clearly and officially atop the Pittsburgh Steelers' depth chart at the quarterback position over both career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett heading into Saturday's preseason opener versus the Seattle Seahawks. How long that will remain true is anybody's guess. Steelers head...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

The Ravens Are Trying To Continue A Shocking Preseason Streak

The Baltimore Ravens hope to rise from an injury-laden 2021 season. But though they lost several key players to injuries, they still had a chance to enter the playoffs with an 8-3 record by Week 12. Unfortunately, quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered an ankle injury that abruptly ended his campaign. Since...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Ravens extend preseason winning streak to NFL record 21 games

The Baltimore Ravens hosted the Tennessee Titans on Thursday to open their 2022 preseason schedule. Though, this wasn't just an ordinary preseason tilt. No, this game had stakes. The Ravens entered the game having won an NFL record 20-straight preseason games, and they weren't about to let the Titans end...
BALTIMORE, MD

