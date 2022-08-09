ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY

Four teenagers injured in crash near Oldtown

OLDTOWN, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred in Bonner County on Thursday around 10:26 a.m. A green 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by a 17-year-old man, was traveling southbound on SH-41 when the SUV left the roadway off the west shoulder. The car then re-entered the roadway, lost control, overturned and went back off the west shoulder.
OLDTOWN, ID
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
Shoshone News Press

Multi-agency warrant leads to arrest

PINEHURST –– A months-long investigation led to the arrest of Corey Castonguay on Wednesday afternoon. Castonguay, 40, was arrested just after noon in the west Shoshone County community and has been charged with multiple counts of grand theft, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and other drug-related charges.
PINEHURST, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man sprayed by skunk during arrest in Deer Park outside church

DEER PARK, Wash.— Deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office arrested a burglary suspect in Deer Park for second-degree burglary. Just past 3 a.m. on August 4, deputies responded to the report of an active burglary at the Church of the Nazarene in Deer Park. The person who called to report the burglary said they saw a man walking around and inside the church on the surveillance footage, wearing a mask over his face. He had a flashlight and was looking for audio equipment.
DEER PARK, WA
KXLY

Suspect arrested in Hayden for aggravated assault, kidnapping

HAYDEN, Idaho — Kootenai County Deputies and SWAT arrested a man for aggravated assault, kidnapping, and battery on Wednesday afternoon. At around 4:34 p.m. on Wednesday, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of domestic violence inside a home at N Neufeld Rd near Honeysuckle Avenue in Hayden.
HAYDEN, ID
KHQ Right Now

Man arrested for robbing Spokane Valley 7-11 at knifepoint

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man that robbed a 7-11 at knifepoint on Monday. 48-year-old Shawn M. Moller was arrested for first degree robbery when he was found in a park north of the 7-11 Monday night. Deputies said they got a...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Court records: Woman found dead in burning house may have been murdered

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – An elderly woman found dead inside a burning house may have been murdered, according to new court records.  Detectives are now investigating her death as possible arson and homicide.  Firefighters responded to the house fire on S. Clinton Road earlier this month when a postal worker reported seeing smoke.  Firefighters found the woman face down in...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Big Country News

14-Time Felon Arrested Again After Spokane Valley Deputies Use Spike Strips to Stop Eluding Vehicle

SPOKANE - On Thursday, July 28, Spokane Valley Deputies used spike strips to stop a vehicle that is believed to have fled from Deputies three times in the last month. The driver, a multi-time convicted felon (14 felony convictions), was arrested for Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Vehicle, Violation of a Domestic Violence Order of Protection, and Reckless Driving.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Chronicle

12-Year-Old Driver Involved in Spokane Crash

A 12-year-old crashed a car into a pole and another car at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on the South Hill, Spokane police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said. The juvenile was uninjured in the crash, which took place at Helena Street and Ninth Avenue. The person in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital but didn't appear to have any serious injuries, Humphreys said.
SPOKANE, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 28 Spokane

Man banned from Spokane Valley Walmart for 99 years after allegedly stealing shoes, fleeing police

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A 27-year-old was booked on multiple charges and banned from Walmart for 99 years after attempting to flee police in shoes stolen from the store. Walmart’s loss prevention team called police when they observed Jacob Lockard walking around the store in shoes that he had not paid for. They showed the arriving deputy the rack where he had placed his old, worn shoes.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Man arrested for assault and harassment at University High School

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - One man was arrested for second degree assault and harassment after an incident at University High School on Tuesday night. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's office, 55-year-old Tyrone B. Horton was arrested for second degree assault, harassment and possession of a dangerous weapon on school premises.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Crews respond to 4 acre brush fire off Cheney Plaza and Luke Road

CHENEY, Wash. - Spokane County Fire District (SCFD) #3 responded to a brush fire off Cheney Plaza Road and Luke Road on Thursday. According to SCFD #3 Battalion Chief Alex Turner, the fire is burning 4.5 acres with no immediate threats to structures, people or animals at this time. Turner...
CHENEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Car theft turned RV fire leaves auto sales business hurting

SPOKANE, Wash. – Days after a motor home exploded on their car lot, Ronnie Marks and his son, Hank, are picking up the pieces. “They could’ve killed somebody simply,” Ronnie Marks said. “The blast was a blast I’ve never heard before. It shook the building,” he said....
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Caleb Sharpe sentencing hearing underway

SPOKANE, Wash. - Caleb Sharpe pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, attempted murder and assault last January. Now the question is how long will the now 20-year-old spend behind bars?. Sharpe's defense attorney argued Thursday morning Sharpe should serve a 20 year sentence given his age at the time of the...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Court Documents: Spokane woman detained after allegedly firing gun in altercation with father of her child

SPOKANE, Wash. – An argument over a cell phone led to gunfire and an arrest Sunday afternoon, according to court documents acquired by KHQ. The documents contained an interview with a neighbor near the E. South Riverton apartment complex. The neighbor called police after reportedly seeing 23-year-old Sydney Baker point a handgun at Oshay Sharp, with whom she shares a child.
SPOKANE, WA
