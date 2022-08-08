Read full article on original website
Gil Rebollar to run for Brawley City Council
BRAWLEY — Lifelong resident and "Brawley Boy," Gil Rebollar has announced that he is running for Brawley City Council. "I am running for city council because Brawley families, children, and residents deserve a Stronger Brawley," said Rebollar. "A Stronger Brawley means a Safer Brawley, a More Beautiful Brawley, and a Family-Focused Brawley."
YMPO wants public opinion on possible new railway lines in Yuma
Dozens of locals are saying "not in my own backyard," to a proposed train corridor that could run right through Yuma. The post YMPO wants public opinion on possible new railway lines in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Quechan community affected by monsoon storm
The Quechan community is recovering after Wednesday night's monsoon storm knocked down dozens of power lines, cutting power for many. The post Quechan community affected by monsoon storm appeared first on KYMA.
Registrar of Voter declares extension for Declaration of Candidacy
The Imperial County Registrar of Voters has announced the filing period for several contests included in the Consolidated General Election scheduled for November 8, 2022 have been extended. Pursuant to Election Code 10516, if a Declaration of Candidacy for any incumbent elective officer of a district is not filed by...
Residents and businesses impacted by Yuma’s monsoon storms
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Walmart located in the Foothills is experiencing major water leaks throughout the store. Though employees couldn't speak on the matter, it didn't stop customers from shopping. Each aisle was filled with buckets catching the drops of water and customers say this is an ongoing issue...
John Grass announced candidacy for Brawley City Council
John Grass recently announced his candidacy for the Brawley City Council in a press release. Grass attended Phil Swing, Barbara Worth Junior High and Brawley High. He played baseball, football and wrestled. During these years he participated in Boy Scouts eventually reaching the rank of Eagle Scout. He also attended First Baptist Church which was renamed Gateway Church.
UPDATE: Over 60 downed power poles in Winterhaven; some power restored
Many parts of our community are still without power after severe storms came through the desert southwest. The post UPDATE: Over 60 downed power poles in Winterhaven; some power restored appeared first on KYMA.
Ducey issues executive order, will use state money to fill border wall gaps near Yuma
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order Friday to fill out nearly a quarter-mile of gaps in the border wall on federal land near Yuma. Construction on the 1,000 feet of gaps began at 9 a.m. and will be funded with $6 million from the fiscal year 2023 state budget.
Red Cross responds to Strand Avenue house fire
Late Friday afternoon, Red Cross responded to a housefire on Strand Ave. The post Red Cross responds to Strand Avenue house fire appeared first on KYMA.
Former Methodist Church Drops Plans to Temporarily House Migrants
HOLTVILLE — Plans have been dropped to convert the former United Methodist Church of Holtville into a welcoming center for migrants who have been released from the custody of local immigration officials. The change of plans has also allowed the United Methodist Church congregation to move forward with the...
San Luis, Arizona prison unit out of power due to storm
SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Corrections has confirmed one of the units inside the state prison complex in San Luis is still without power due to a recent storm in Yuma County. AZ DOC said the Cheyenne Unit has portable coolers along with fans, water,...
Dr. Benjamin Lehr: the legacy of Imperial County’s great “country” doctor
EL CENTRO — The passing of Dr. Benjamin Lehr on July 7 from natural causes leaves a void in many of the Imperial County residents who knew him. Yet regardless of how he was known individually – as a learned doctor, father, adopted father, grandfather, great grandfather, anonymous benefactor, trusted source of medical advice, or friend – the fact remains he will be remembered long after in the hearts and minds of those whose lives he touched in his profession.
National Night Out 2022 ends summer with a bang
EL CENTRO — El Centro Police Athletic League held their annual National Night Out at the Bucklin Park in the City of El Centro August 2. National Night Out is an annual community building campaign promoting police community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. El Centro Police Athletic League Executive Director...
Imperial Valley prepares to adjust to new COVID-19 CDC guidelines
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department says COVID-19 cases are going down. This, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, eases COVID-19 restrictions. The CDC said on Thursday thanks to immunity and science, restrictions such as social distancing and quarantine are no longer...
Lots of wonderful viewer photos with the ongoing weather activity
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Viewers across the Desert Southwest continue to share their weather pictures of the active monsoon season we've been experiencing the past several days. Take a look at some of the pictures:. COURTESY TRACEY DOMINGUEZ. COURTESY JOEL SOLORIO. COURTESY SUSANNE RODGERS. COURTESY JIM ROSS. COURTESY DAVID...
Monsoon weather downs power lines; causes power outages in Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The local Red Cross said it's assisting the Quechan Indian Tribe with a cooling station at Paradise Casino after a storm rolled through the area Wednesday evening, causing a microburst on the Quechan Indian Reservation. The Red Cross said the burst took out about 15...
Agents find three migrants attempting to cross on dirk bike
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post to US Border Patrol Yuma Sector shows a video of migrants crossing the U.S./ Mexico border and leaving on a dirt bike. The post says a smuggler was attempting to take three migrants on a bike on Saturday. Two women and a 12-year-old...
VIDEO: Holtville Welcomes Calexico’s Break from Society
HOLTVILLE — Calexico’s Break from Society celebrated the release of its 2005 self-titled album to digital platforms with a mini-festival of sorts, featuring several bands, a DJ, vendors and food, all at Hot Rods & Beer’s outdoor area on Friday night, Aug. 5. Featured acts included professional...
UPDATE: Kofa High School closed Thursday and Friday due to power outage
Yuma Union High School District has announced that Kofa High School is closed Thursday, August 11, due to a loss of power to the school and surrounding area. The post UPDATE: Kofa High School closed Thursday and Friday due to power outage appeared first on KYMA.
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Aug. 4-9
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Aug. 4 and Aug. 9. 12:07 p.m.: Deputies responded to a distress call 30 miles between Palo Verde and Picacho State Park. An individual was stuck on a sandbar out on the water and had been attempting to dislodge himself for over an hour.
