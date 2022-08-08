ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brawley, CA

Comments / 0

Related
thedesertreview.com

Gil Rebollar to run for Brawley City Council

BRAWLEY — Lifelong resident and "Brawley Boy," Gil Rebollar has announced that he is running for Brawley City Council. "I am running for city council because Brawley families, children, and residents deserve a Stronger Brawley," said Rebollar. "A Stronger Brawley means a Safer Brawley, a More Beautiful Brawley, and a Family-Focused Brawley."
BRAWLEY, CA
thedesertreview.com

Registrar of Voter declares extension for Declaration of Candidacy

The Imperial County Registrar of Voters has announced the filing period for several contests included in the Consolidated General Election scheduled for November 8, 2022 have been extended. Pursuant to Election Code 10516, if a Declaration of Candidacy for any incumbent elective officer of a district is not filed by...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Brawley, CA
Government
City
Brawley, CA
Local
California Government
kyma.com

Residents and businesses impacted by Yuma’s monsoon storms

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Walmart located in the Foothills is experiencing major water leaks throughout the store. Though employees couldn't speak on the matter, it didn't stop customers from shopping. Each aisle was filled with buckets catching the drops of water and customers say this is an ongoing issue...
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

John Grass announced candidacy for Brawley City Council

John Grass recently announced his candidacy for the Brawley City Council in a press release. Grass attended Phil Swing, Barbara Worth Junior High and Brawley High. He played baseball, football and wrestled. During these years he participated in Boy Scouts eventually reaching the rank of Eagle Scout. He also attended First Baptist Church which was renamed Gateway Church.
BRAWLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Waste Water#Water Level#Water Conservation#Graffiti#Brawley Council#City Engineer
holtvilletribune.com

Former Methodist Church Drops Plans to Temporarily House Migrants

HOLTVILLE — Plans have been dropped to convert the former United Methodist Church of Holtville into a welcoming center for migrants who have been released from the custody of local immigration officials. The change of plans has also allowed the United Methodist Church congregation to move forward with the...
HOLTVILLE, CA
kyma.com

San Luis, Arizona prison unit out of power due to storm

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Corrections has confirmed one of the units inside the state prison complex in San Luis is still without power due to a recent storm in Yuma County. AZ DOC said the Cheyenne Unit has portable coolers along with fans, water,...
SAN LUIS, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Dr. Benjamin Lehr: the legacy of Imperial County’s great “country” doctor

EL CENTRO — The passing of Dr. Benjamin Lehr on July 7 from natural causes leaves a void in many of the Imperial County residents who knew him. Yet regardless of how he was known individually – as a learned doctor, father, adopted father, grandfather, great grandfather, anonymous benefactor, trusted source of medical advice, or friend – the fact remains he will be remembered long after in the hearts and minds of those whose lives he touched in his profession.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
thedesertreview.com

National Night Out 2022 ends summer with a bang

EL CENTRO — El Centro Police Athletic League held their annual National Night Out at the Bucklin Park in the City of El Centro August 2. National Night Out is an annual community building campaign promoting police community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. El Centro Police Athletic League Executive Director...
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

Imperial Valley prepares to adjust to new COVID-19 CDC guidelines

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department says COVID-19 cases are going down. This, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, eases COVID-19 restrictions. The CDC said on Thursday thanks to immunity and science, restrictions such as social distancing and quarantine are no longer...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

Lots of wonderful viewer photos with the ongoing weather activity

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Viewers across the Desert Southwest continue to share their weather pictures of the active monsoon season we've been experiencing the past several days. Take a look at some of the pictures:. COURTESY TRACEY DOMINGUEZ. COURTESY JOEL SOLORIO. COURTESY SUSANNE RODGERS. COURTESY JIM ROSS. COURTESY DAVID...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Monsoon weather downs power lines; causes power outages in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The local Red Cross said it's assisting the Quechan Indian Tribe with a cooling station at Paradise Casino after a storm rolled through the area Wednesday evening, causing a microburst on the Quechan Indian Reservation. The Red Cross said the burst took out about 15...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Agents find three migrants attempting to cross on dirk bike

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post to US Border Patrol Yuma Sector shows a video of migrants crossing the U.S./ Mexico border and leaving on a dirt bike. The post says a smuggler was attempting to take three migrants on a bike on Saturday. Two women and a 12-year-old...
YUMA, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

VIDEO: Holtville Welcomes Calexico’s Break from Society

HOLTVILLE — Calexico’s Break from Society celebrated the release of its 2005 self-titled album to digital platforms with a mini-festival of sorts, featuring several bands, a DJ, vendors and food, all at Hot Rods & Beer’s outdoor area on Friday night, Aug. 5. Featured acts included professional...
HOLTVILLE, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Aug. 4-9

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Aug. 4 and Aug. 9. 12:07 p.m.: Deputies responded to a distress call 30 miles between Palo Verde and Picacho State Park. An individual was stuck on a sandbar out on the water and had been attempting to dislodge himself for over an hour.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy