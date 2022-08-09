Read full article on original website
1 killed, 2 injured in Calhoun after vehicle hits culvert, overturns
CALHOUN, La. (KNOE) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Calhoun, authorities say. According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened Aug. 9, 2022, around 5:45 p.m. in Calhoun. One person was killed and two were taken to the hospital for treatment, as described...
Jaiden Cole ready to prove himself to new coaching staff
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former Neville Tiger star, Jaiden Cole is now entering his sixth season at Louisiana Tech. The former Aaron’s Ace still believes he has a lot to prove to his new coaching staff at La Tech. Cole had 10 starts at safety last season.
Ace Watch: Dyson Fields & Jaden Osborne
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - This dynamic duo from Ruston is ready to get over their playoff hump. In the last 4 seasons, the Bearcats have been sent packing home from the quarterfinals. Quarterback Jaden Osborne and running back Dyson Fields plan to change that. Osborne finished with 923 passing yards last season. Dyson Fields found paydirt 31 times last season as well. Ruston will kick off against Warren Easton in week one.
