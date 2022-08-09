Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla Chiu
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Longhorns Commit Arch Manning Debuts As No. 10 Overall Recruit, No. 5 QB in 2023 SI99 Rankings
Manning comes in below nine other recruits, as well as four other quarterbacks in the 2023 class
Huskers make offer to Iowa Western defensive lineman
Nebraska football made a junior college defensive line offer on Thursday, becoming the first offer for Iowa Western CC defensive tackle Quientrail Jamison-Travis. “After a great conversation with @coach_frost I’m am blessed to receive my 1st division one offer from the University Of Nebraska,” he wrote on social media on Thursday announcing the offer.
Robinson flips to Florida
South Carolina lost a commitment from the 2023 football recruiting class on Wednesday night. Linebacker Jaden Robinson (Lake City, Fla./Columbia) posted on his Twitter account that he is backing off of his pledge from the Gamecocks. He’s now committed to Florida. A four-star prospect with a rating of 0.8933...
Former Alabama DL transferring to SWAC school
On Monday, former Alabama defensive lineman Kyle Mann announced he was transferring to Alabama A&M. In the end, Mann chose the Bulldogs over Grambling State, Georgia Southern and Louisiana. He joined the Crimson Tide as a part of the 2020 recruiting class. 247Sports’ recruiting rankings listed Mann as a three-star...
Will Muschamp Makes His Feelings On Georgia Job Very Clear
Will Muschamp is two years removed from being the head coach of South Carolina's football program. Though his role at Georgia might be viewed as a demotion, he doesn't see it that way. During this Tuesday's press conference, Muschamp was asked about being an assistant for the Bulldogs. Muschamp, who...
Five-star EDGE Keon Keeley comments on status of Notre Dame commitment
Tampa area high schools football programs held media day at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Tuesday. Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep class of 2023 EDGE and Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley was among the players in attendance. SBLive Sports reporter Andy Villamarzo asked Keeley about the...
No, the University of Alabama's famous #RushTok hasn't been shut down
The sorority rush TikToks that went mega-viral last summer haven't been banned. There's a simpler reason why you're seeing fewer #BamaRush videos right now.
NFL・
Cheap shot? Jimbo Fisher responds to anonymous coach’s “8-4 program” jab
Athlon Sports recently released their annual college football preview magazine, which you can purchase here, chock-full of extensive football-based content in preparation for the 2022 season. One of the more intriguing sections in the magazine this year is the “anonymous coach takes’ on various college football programs, with a major focus on the king of all conferences, the SEC. The Aggies, whose head coach Jimbo Fisher has been on an interesting trajectory since early May after his verbal scuffle with Alabama head coach Nick Saban, received one of the more scathing comments in regards to his handling of the Texas A&M...
BREAKING: Georgia defensive lineman commits to Florida State
The Seminoles have added another defensive lineman to Tribe23.
Heavy competition for cornerback jobs unfolding this preseason
South Carolina transfer Dominick Hill and fellow redshirt freshman Jalen McMurray are pushing very hard for the starting spots that belonged to Cameron Ruiz and Keyshawn Paul last season, and others are in the mix as Temple enters its second week of preseason camp.
Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already
Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
The Bryce Young Alabama football protector that Nick Saban is raving about
Nick Saban’s Alabama football squad is loaded on offense, with 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, rising star running back Jahmyr Gibbs and strong wide receivers, such as Ja’Corey Brooks. On the defensive side of the ball, the Crimson Tide figure to have one of the best units, led by their strong linebackers and elite […] The post The Bryce Young Alabama football protector that Nick Saban is raving about appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
Ryan Day Very Impressed By Ohio State 5-Star Freshman
23 days remain before the Ohio State Buckeyes welcome Notre Dame to Columbus for their 2022 season opener. For Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day, one freshman is making big strides towards a big role in that game. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Day spoke glowingly of freshman safety Sonny...
LB Stanquan Clark to announce commitment Sunday over 247Sports YouTube page
Miami Central four-star linebacker Stanquan Clark is set to announce a commitment Sunday at 2 p.m. EST over the 247Sports YouTube page. Clark is down to eight schools: Louisville, Auburn, NC State, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan, Rutgers and FAU. "They all treat me like family," Clark said over the phone on...
Raymond Pulido set to make college choice this weekend
Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido is set to make his college choice on Saturday. Pulido has a final five of Alabama, Arizona, Louisville, Oregon, and UCLA. Not long ago, he told us his game plan was to take a few more visits in the fall and we didn’t expect a decision from him until mid-season.
Ryland Hauser, son of Yellowstone star, lands an SEC offer
If Ryland Hauser's headshot looks a little familiar that's probably because you have probably seen his dad on the big screen before. Hauser is the son of Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler in the hit Western series Yellowstone. And while the younger Hauser might not be much of a ranch hand like the character his father portrays, he is a pretty talented football player, and one that now has a chance to play in the SEC.
NFL・
Georgia football: Dell McGee explains how Bulldogs landed RB Andrew Paul
Back in February, Georgia added a promising running back prospect late in the going when three-star Andrew Paul committed to the Bulldogs on National Signing Day. Six months later, Georgia run-game coordinator Dell McGee explained why Paul picked the red and black — and what he can provide the team going forward.
Nick Saban Announces Significant Injury To Alabama Offense
Alabama's receiving corps took a bit of a hit this week. Nick Saban has confirmed that wide receiver JoJo Earle has suffered a Jones fractured in his foot. Earle is expected to miss at least the first month of the regular season. Saban said the recovery timeline for an injury of this magnitude is six to eight weeks.
Popculture
Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans Make Interesting Trade Before 2022 Season
The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans made an interesting trade as the 2022 preseason begins and the regular season starts next month. The Dolphins announced they have acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from Houston in exchange for tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick. As mentioned by CBS Sports, trades like this are made during the NFL Draft when teams are in the later rounds. Shaheen was behind four Dolphins' tight ends on the depth chart and was set to make $2 million with the team this season.
247Sports
