ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Huskers make offer to Iowa Western defensive lineman

Nebraska football made a junior college defensive line offer on Thursday, becoming the first offer for Iowa Western CC defensive tackle Quientrail Jamison-Travis. “After a great conversation with @coach_frost I’m am blessed to receive my 1st division one offer from the University Of Nebraska,” he wrote on social media on Thursday announcing the offer.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Robinson flips to Florida

South Carolina lost a commitment from the 2023 football recruiting class on Wednesday night. Linebacker Jaden Robinson (Lake City, Fla./Columbia) posted on his Twitter account that he is backing off of his pledge from the Gamecocks. He’s now committed to Florida. A four-star prospect with a rating of 0.8933...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Florida State
City
West Chester Township, OH
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Florida, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Will Muschamp Makes His Feelings On Georgia Job Very Clear

Will Muschamp is two years removed from being the head coach of South Carolina's football program. Though his role at Georgia might be viewed as a demotion, he doesn't see it that way. During this Tuesday's press conference, Muschamp was asked about being an assistant for the Bulldogs. Muschamp, who...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cheap shot? Jimbo Fisher responds to anonymous coach’s “8-4 program” jab

Athlon Sports recently released their annual college football preview magazine, which you can purchase here, chock-full of extensive football-based content in preparation for the 2022 season. One of the more intriguing sections in the magazine this year is the “anonymous coach takes’ on various college football programs, with a major focus on the king of all conferences, the SEC. The Aggies, whose head coach Jimbo Fisher has been on an interesting trajectory since early May after his verbal scuffle with Alabama head coach Nick Saban, received one of the more scathing comments in regards to his handling of the Texas A&M...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urban Meyer
FanSided

Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already

Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
NORMAN, OK
ClutchPoints

The Bryce Young Alabama football protector that Nick Saban is raving about

Nick Saban’s Alabama football squad is loaded on offense, with 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, rising star running back Jahmyr Gibbs and strong wide receivers, such as Ja’Corey Brooks. On the defensive side of the ball, the Crimson Tide figure to have one of the best units, led by their strong linebackers and elite […] The post The Bryce Young Alabama football protector that Nick Saban is raving about appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#College Football#Stripes#American Football#Ohio State#Buckeyes#Brotherhood
247Sports

Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Ryan Day Very Impressed By Ohio State 5-Star Freshman

23 days remain before the Ohio State Buckeyes welcome Notre Dame to Columbus for their 2022 season opener. For Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day, one freshman is making big strides towards a big role in that game. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Day spoke glowingly of freshman safety Sonny...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Raymond Pulido set to make college choice this weekend

Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido is set to make his college choice on Saturday. Pulido has a final five of Alabama, Arizona, Louisville, Oregon, and UCLA. Not long ago, he told us his game plan was to take a few more visits in the fall and we didn’t expect a decision from him until mid-season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
247Sports

Ryland Hauser, son of Yellowstone star, lands an SEC offer

If Ryland Hauser's headshot looks a little familiar that's probably because you have probably seen his dad on the big screen before. Hauser is the son of Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler in the hit Western series Yellowstone. And while the younger Hauser might not be much of a ranch hand like the character his father portrays, he is a pretty talented football player, and one that now has a chance to play in the SEC.
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Significant Injury To Alabama Offense

Alabama's receiving corps took a bit of a hit this week. Nick Saban has confirmed that wide receiver JoJo Earle has suffered a Jones fractured in his foot. Earle is expected to miss at least the first month of the regular season. Saban said the recovery timeline for an injury of this magnitude is six to eight weeks.
Popculture

Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans Make Interesting Trade Before 2022 Season

The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans made an interesting trade as the 2022 preseason begins and the regular season starts next month. The Dolphins announced they have acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from Houston in exchange for tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick. As mentioned by CBS Sports, trades like this are made during the NFL Draft when teams are in the later rounds. Shaheen was behind four Dolphins' tight ends on the depth chart and was set to make $2 million with the team this season.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
247Sports

247Sports

44K+
Followers
359K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy