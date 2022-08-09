Read full article on original website
Carolina Hurricanes Foundation Announces Ninth Annual Canes 5K
RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes Foundation announced today that the ninth annual Canes 5K presented by UNC Health and assisted by Raleigh Orthopaedic will take place at PNC Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 8:30 a.m. The event will include a 5K around PNC Arena and the surrounding area,...
Hurricanes’ Kotkaniemi Facing Massive Expectations in 2022-23
Jesperi Kotkaniemi has experienced more than most players throughout the first four seasons of his young career. He found himself at the center of the offseason drama between the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes last offseason, with the Hurricanes getting back at the Canadiens for offer sheeting their star forward Sebastian Aho a couple of seasons prior by acquiring Kotkaniemi via offer sheet last August (while having a lot of fun on social media during the process). It was the first successful offer sheet signing in the NHL since 2007.
NC State DL Cory Durden on return to Pack, fall camp
NC State defensive lineman Cory Durden spoke with members of the media Thursday to discuss the first week of the Wolfpack's fall camp.
PFF tabs 8 NC State players on All-ACC Teams, Leary left off all 4 teams
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The 2022 Pro Football Focus All-ACC Team was announced earlier this week, and NC State had notable players on the lists -- which should come as no surprise. But the biggest surprise was one player who was left off all three lists and the honorable mention: Devin Leary.
Duke DC Robb Smith talks defensive player buy-in to new system
Blue Devil defensive coordinator Robb Smith met the media for the first time on Thursday to discuss how the Duke defense has changed its mentality ahead of the 2022 season.
NC State RB Jordan Houston on taking over lead back role, fall camp
NC State running back Jordan Houston spoke with members of the media Thursday to discuss the first week of the Wolfpack's fall camp.
Fast-rising wing Jackson Keith takes first ever visit to NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Prior to flying out to the Bahamas for a foreign trip, NC State's coaching staff hosted a number of unofficial visitors last week in Raleigh. While most of the recent visitors have been for the 2023 and 2024 classes, the Wolfpack's staff made an exception for Jackson Keith.
ACC-Big Ten Challenge Looks to Be Finished
On Tuesday, multiple news outlet announced that ESPN had pulled out of the sweepstakes of landing the Big Ten, reportedly rejecting a $380 million dollar offer for about 13 games a season for the next seven years. ESPN who has been broadcasting Big Ten games since 1982, would not have had the top selections of games for their network. With the "World Wide Leader" now out of the picture, the battle is down to Fox, CBS and NBC according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. That package would have been about half of what ESPN currently holds on in their current deal.
