Charlotte, NC

NHL

Carolina Hurricanes Foundation Announces Ninth Annual Canes 5K

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes Foundation announced today that the ninth annual Canes 5K presented by UNC Health and assisted by Raleigh Orthopaedic will take place at PNC Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 8:30 a.m. The event will include a 5K around PNC Arena and the surrounding area,...
Yardbarker

Hurricanes’ Kotkaniemi Facing Massive Expectations in 2022-23

Jesperi Kotkaniemi has experienced more than most players throughout the first four seasons of his young career. He found himself at the center of the offseason drama between the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes last offseason, with the Hurricanes getting back at the Canadiens for offer sheeting their star forward Sebastian Aho a couple of seasons prior by acquiring Kotkaniemi via offer sheet last August (while having a lot of fun on social media during the process). It was the first successful offer sheet signing in the NHL since 2007.
247Sports

ACC-Big Ten Challenge Looks to Be Finished

On Tuesday, multiple news outlet announced that ESPN had pulled out of the sweepstakes of landing the Big Ten, reportedly rejecting a $380 million dollar offer for about 13 games a season for the next seven years. ESPN who has been broadcasting Big Ten games since 1982, would not have had the top selections of games for their network. With the "World Wide Leader" now out of the picture, the battle is down to Fox, CBS and NBC according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. That package would have been about half of what ESPN currently holds on in their current deal.
COLLEGE SPORTS

