GAINESVILLE, Fla. – James Fitzgerald Lawrence, 55, was booked into the Alachua County Jail yesterday on a charge of premeditated first degree murder. According to accounts reportedly provided to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer by two witnesses, Santonio Smith and another person were in a conversation near a cut in the fence of GRACE Marketplace at about 6:30 a.m. on August 5 when the victim joined the conversation. After reportedly being told that the conversation did not concern him, the victim reportedly cursed Smith, then Smith and the victim began wrestling, and Smith allegedly slammed the victim to the asphalt and began hitting him in his groin and torso.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO