Gainesville, FL

alachuachronicle.com

Arrest made in GRACE Marketplace murder

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – James Fitzgerald Lawrence, 55, was booked into the Alachua County Jail yesterday on a charge of premeditated first degree murder. According to accounts reportedly provided to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer by two witnesses, Santonio Smith and another person were in a conversation near a cut in the fence of GRACE Marketplace at about 6:30 a.m. on August 5 when the victim joined the conversation. After reportedly being told that the conversation did not concern him, the victim reportedly cursed Smith, then Smith and the victim began wrestling, and Smith allegedly slammed the victim to the asphalt and began hitting him in his groin and torso.
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Teenager wanted on weapons warrant busted with marijuana in Lady Lake

A teenager wanted on a weapons warrant was busted with marijuana in Lady Lake. Ta’Vion Latrell Smith, 19, of Gainesville, was driving a black 2017 Hyundai passenger car at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday heading south on Old Dixie Highway when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner was wanted on an Alachua County warrant charging him with carrying a concealed weapon, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
Gainesville, FL
Alachua County, FL
Alachua County, FL
Georgia State
Gainesville, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
WCJB

MCSO deputies release video catching “carhopping” suspect

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office released video of deputies arresting a 15-year-old driving a vehicle stolen from Gainesville after leading deputies on a chase. Deputies say On July 28, they spotted a red Ford truck driving on Southwest Highway 200 that was reported stolen out of...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Suwannee Valley Unsolved to hold event updating cold cases

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida group is teaming up with law enforcement to reignite discussions about cold case homicides. People who lead the group Suwannee Valley Unsolved say new information will be released about the killing of two-year-old Roshanda McGuire in 1988. Suwannee County sheriff’s investigators...
LIVE OAK, FL
alachuachronicle.com

GPD is investigating anti-Semitic flyers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of NW 53rd Ave in reference to a suspicious incident. A resident reported that after leaving her home for a brief amount of time, she located a suspicious item in her yard. The item is described as a clear plastic bag filled with kernels of corn and a white sheet of paper promoting anti-Semitism and white supremacy. The bag was collected and entered into GPD Evidence.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Teens bring guns to Columbia High School, steal from vehicles

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Three teenagers suspected of committing a rash of vehicle burglaries were arrested during a traffic stop after firearms were brought onto the campus of Columbia High School. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Devon Welch, 18, Dillon Welch, 17, and Rickey Curlin, 16, during a...
LAKE CITY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Bronson coach faces additional charges

Former Bronson High School basketball coach Billy McCall Jr. now faces sexual misconduct charges not only in Alachua County but Levy County as well. According to a Levy County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) press release sent Wednesday, additional victims have reportedly come forward. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested McCall...
BRONSON, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Woman arrested for entering home, attacking woman in the bathroom

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Diane Pierre, 23, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly entering the home of her ex-boyfriend and attacking a woman who was in the bathroom. Pierre allegedly showed up to her ex-boyfriend’s home, unannounced and uninvited, and walked in through the front door. A woman visiting the home was in the bathroom at the time, and the ex-boyfriend was out shopping. The female victim reportedly said that Pierre came into the bathroom and began hitting her with closed fists, causing red marks, scratches, and blurry vision.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Jail Booking Log, August 10

The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Clay County man dies nearly 4 months after crash that burned 93% of his body

A 23-year-old Clay County man died nearly four months after 93% of his body was burned in a fiery four-car crash in Orange Park, according to his family. Following the crash in April, Gavin Conroy was in critical condition at UF Health Shands Burn Unit in Gainesville. His family said that both of his legs and several fingers were amputated and that he went through more than two dozen surgeries.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

18-year-old arrested for armed robbery, carrying concealed firearm

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tequandre Jacarius Flowers, 18, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with armed robbery and carrying a concealed firearm after allegedly taking cash that the victim had borrowed from his mother to “look cool” on Instagram. According to a sworn complaint filed on July 16,...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

New “Turn it down” law leads to drug possession arrest

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Todd Andrew Ridenour, 44, was arrested last night after music that was audible over 25 feet from his vehicle led to a search of his vehicle. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy reported that he saw a car parked on the side of the road on a residential street in Haile Plantation; he reported that the driver’s door was open, music coming from the car was audible over 25 feet away, and a man later identified as Ridenour was leaning into the rear door on the passenger side. The deputy reported that when he approached the vehicle in uniform, Ridenour stood up and threw a small shiny object into the woods. A silver tin was later recovered in the area that contained a substance that field-tested as MDPV.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

