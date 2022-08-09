Read full article on original website
alachuachronicle.com
Arrest made in GRACE Marketplace murder
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – James Fitzgerald Lawrence, 55, was booked into the Alachua County Jail yesterday on a charge of premeditated first degree murder. According to accounts reportedly provided to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer by two witnesses, Santonio Smith and another person were in a conversation near a cut in the fence of GRACE Marketplace at about 6:30 a.m. on August 5 when the victim joined the conversation. After reportedly being told that the conversation did not concern him, the victim reportedly cursed Smith, then Smith and the victim began wrestling, and Smith allegedly slammed the victim to the asphalt and began hitting him in his groin and torso.
WCJB
Alachua County deputies ask for help identifying armed disturbance suspects
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for the community’s help identifying a trio of people connected to gun violence. Deputies say released photos of three men they say were involved in an armed disturbance. The incident happened on July 13 at the Green...
villages-news.com
Teenager wanted on weapons warrant busted with marijuana in Lady Lake
A teenager wanted on a weapons warrant was busted with marijuana in Lady Lake. Ta’Vion Latrell Smith, 19, of Gainesville, was driving a black 2017 Hyundai passenger car at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday heading south on Old Dixie Highway when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner was wanted on an Alachua County warrant charging him with carrying a concealed weapon, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
alachuachronicle.com
18-year-old arrested on charges of aggravated assault and giving false identification to law enforcement
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Makhi Williams, 18, was arrested yesterday afternoon after a victim accused him of brandishing a firearm while saying, “I’ll kill you.” He later allegedly provided a false name and date of birth to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer. The victim reportedly told...
WCJB
MCSO deputies release video catching “carhopping” suspect
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office released video of deputies arresting a 15-year-old driving a vehicle stolen from Gainesville after leading deputies on a chase. Deputies say On July 28, they spotted a red Ford truck driving on Southwest Highway 200 that was reported stolen out of...
WCJB
Suwannee Valley Unsolved to hold event updating cold cases
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida group is teaming up with law enforcement to reignite discussions about cold case homicides. People who lead the group Suwannee Valley Unsolved say new information will be released about the killing of two-year-old Roshanda McGuire in 1988. Suwannee County sheriff’s investigators...
alachuachronicle.com
GPD is investigating anti-Semitic flyers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of NW 53rd Ave in reference to a suspicious incident. A resident reported that after leaving her home for a brief amount of time, she located a suspicious item in her yard. The item is described as a clear plastic bag filled with kernels of corn and a white sheet of paper promoting anti-Semitism and white supremacy. The bag was collected and entered into GPD Evidence.
Lake City Police find missing, ‘endangered’ woman
LAKE CITY, Fla. — UPDATE 9:28 a.m.- Shayla Williams has been found safe. The police department thanks the community for its help in finding her. The Lake City Police Department has issued a missing person alert. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Shayla Elizabeth Williams went missing on...
First Coast News
Palatka 15-year-old shot teenager during fight during video game, police say
PALATKA, Fla. — A 15-year-old shot a 19-year-old during an argument over a video game in Palatka Wednesday, police said. According to the Palatka Police Department, the two teenagers were arguing when the 15-year-old suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the 19-year-old in the chest. The victim was...
WCJB
Teens bring guns to Columbia High School, steal from vehicles
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Three teenagers suspected of committing a rash of vehicle burglaries were arrested during a traffic stop after firearms were brought onto the campus of Columbia High School. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Devon Welch, 18, Dillon Welch, 17, and Rickey Curlin, 16, during a...
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested on child neglect charges after allegedly leaving baby in the car while drinking in a bar
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Yvette Sara Acosta, 45, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly leaving her one-year-old child in the car for several hours while she drank in a bar. The child was reportedly strapped into a car seat, and the air conditioning was running while she was inside. The child was unharmed.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bronson coach faces additional charges
Former Bronson High School basketball coach Billy McCall Jr. now faces sexual misconduct charges not only in Alachua County but Levy County as well. According to a Levy County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) press release sent Wednesday, additional victims have reportedly come forward. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested McCall...
WCJB
Ocala police searching for thieves; stole more than $18,000 worth of merchandise
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police are searching for three women they say stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from the Sunglass Hut. These women went into the store on Southwest College Road on July 27th. Police say they stole more than $18,000 worth of goods. Officers are asking...
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for entering home, attacking woman in the bathroom
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Diane Pierre, 23, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly entering the home of her ex-boyfriend and attacking a woman who was in the bathroom. Pierre allegedly showed up to her ex-boyfriend’s home, unannounced and uninvited, and walked in through the front door. A woman visiting the home was in the bathroom at the time, and the ex-boyfriend was out shopping. The female victim reportedly said that Pierre came into the bathroom and began hitting her with closed fists, causing red marks, scratches, and blurry vision.
alachuachronicle.com
Jail Booking Log, August 10
The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
News4Jax.com
Clay County man dies nearly 4 months after crash that burned 93% of his body
A 23-year-old Clay County man died nearly four months after 93% of his body was burned in a fiery four-car crash in Orange Park, according to his family. Following the crash in April, Gavin Conroy was in critical condition at UF Health Shands Burn Unit in Gainesville. His family said that both of his legs and several fingers were amputated and that he went through more than two dozen surgeries.
WCJB
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies introduce new K-9 deputy
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County sheriff’s deputies are welcoming their newest K-9 deputy. County leaders are meeting Chaos. Community members came together to help raise funding for the purchase of Chaos after the death of K-9 deputy Drago. Deputies tell us no necropsy and no investigation will...
alachuachronicle.com
18-year-old arrested for armed robbery, carrying concealed firearm
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tequandre Jacarius Flowers, 18, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with armed robbery and carrying a concealed firearm after allegedly taking cash that the victim had borrowed from his mother to “look cool” on Instagram. According to a sworn complaint filed on July 16,...
alachuachronicle.com
New “Turn it down” law leads to drug possession arrest
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Todd Andrew Ridenour, 44, was arrested last night after music that was audible over 25 feet from his vehicle led to a search of his vehicle. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy reported that he saw a car parked on the side of the road on a residential street in Haile Plantation; he reported that the driver’s door was open, music coming from the car was audible over 25 feet away, and a man later identified as Ridenour was leaning into the rear door on the passenger side. The deputy reported that when he approached the vehicle in uniform, Ridenour stood up and threw a small shiny object into the woods. A silver tin was later recovered in the area that contained a substance that field-tested as MDPV.
Florida Sheriff’s Association Offering Reward In Brutal Double Murder
The Florida Sheriffs’ Association (FSA) Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program (CAAP) has partnered with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office to offer a $5,000 REWARD to anyone providing any information that would lead to the identity and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the brutal murders of
