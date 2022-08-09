ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Police: Road rage shooter arrested in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A woman’s car wheel was shot during a road rage incident on I-15 near Silverado Ranch, police said. According to police, the shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, and following the incident, the woman whose car was struck called the police, giving them a description of the shooter.
Fox5 KVVU

‘Street Outlaws’ show star dies while filming in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A street racing star died in a crash while filming in Las Vegas, according to police. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Aug. 7 near North Las Vegas Boulevard and Harry Allen Power Plant. Street Outlaws confirmed that driver Ryan Fellows was killed in the crash.
