FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene Adams
3 Day Trip to Las VegasJoJo's Cup of MochaLas Vegas, NV
Videos: Las Vegas police pull Marshawn Lynch out of car, arrest him on suspicion of DUI
Las Vegas Metro police have released body camera videos of officers interacting with and then arresting former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch.
AthlonSports.com
Former NFL Running Back Marshawn Lynch Arrested, Booked Into Las Vegas City Jail
Former NFL star running back Marshawn Lynch is currently in Las Vegas City Jail following his arrest this Tuesday. Lynch, 36, was pulled over by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for suspected driver impairment on Tuesday. Police determined during the investigation that Lynch was indeed impaired. The former NFL...
8newsnow.com
Police: Road rage shooter arrested in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A woman’s car wheel was shot during a road rage incident on I-15 near Silverado Ranch, police said. According to police, the shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, and following the incident, the woman whose car was struck called the police, giving them a description of the shooter.
Fox5 KVVU
‘Street Outlaws’ show star dies while filming in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A street racing star died in a crash while filming in Las Vegas, according to police. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Aug. 7 near North Las Vegas Boulevard and Harry Allen Power Plant. Street Outlaws confirmed that driver Ryan Fellows was killed in the crash.
Puppy found at Las Vegas hotel with mouth taped shut in hot car, now adopted
A puppy who was found in a hot car at a hotel and casinoby Las Vegas police with its mouth taped shut has been adopted.
Men charged in Las Vegas Strip crime spree where 2 died could face death penalty
Prosecutors said they intend to seek the death penalty against two men accused of murdering two people in a New Year's Eve crime spree on the Las Vegas Strip should they be found guilty.
‘Street Outlaws’ star Ryan Fellows killed in crash while filming near Las Vegas
A cast member of the TV show "Street Outlaws" died Sunday morning in a crash north of Las Vegas, police and officials with the show confirmed.
'Street Outlaws' show didn't have permit on night of crash, Clark County says
A husband and father was killed in a crash while filming an episode of “Street Outlaws” on US 93. Officials say a Clark County film permit was required, but not sought.
Las Vegas student arrested for BB gun at Sierra Vista High School
A Las Vegas minor has been arrested after CCSD Police Department officers recovered a BB gun following school administration received a report of a student in possession of a weapon.
Las Vegas police seek suspects accused of robbing, throwing elderly man in walker to the ground
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro detectives are asking for help in identifying two suspects who are accused of throwing a 90-year-old man in a walker to the ground before robbing him. The suspects are accused of following the man from a convenience store to a bus stop near Boulder Highway and East Flamingo Road on […]
Police: Woman dead after crash on East Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas
One woman is dead after a crash in Las Vegas on Thursday despite life-saving efforts. The woman sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sunrise Hospital’s Trauma Unit.
UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after DUI crash in front of Resorts World
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a deadly crash involving DUI in front of Resorts World Thursday morning. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. According to police, a Nissan Versa was in the left turn lane facing southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard north of the intersection with Resorts World when a BMW […]
Trio accused of bending cards, cheating on Las Vegas Strip to win tens of thousands of dollars
Investigators with the Nevada Gaming Control Board said three men bent cards while playing table games similar to poker, cheating at least three Las Vegas Strip casinos of tens of thousands of dollars, court documents said.
'Street Outlaws' mourns Ryan Fellows death; show filming north of Las Vegas
41-year-old Ryan Fellows, star of "Street Outlaws" died. TMZ said they learned that he died in a crash during filming. NDOT confirmed that the show was filming in the Apex area of Las Vegas.
Nevada Highway Patrol investigating road rage shooting
Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a road rage incident wherein one driver shot at another. The incident occurred on 1-15 and Starr Avenue.
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Metro Police, a pedestrian accident took place near West Flamingo and Arville Street on Tuesday morning. The police stated that a man was hit by a vehicle just after 4:30 a.m. The victim was taken to UMC Trauma, where the authorities pronounced him dead. Police are suspecting...
Las Vegas police arrest 3 juveniles in violent smoke shop robbery
Las Vegas police have arrested three juveniles in connection to a violent smoke shop robbery that occurred on Wednesday.
Police: Woman fatally mauled by dog near Clark High School
A dog is custody after a fatal apparent mauling near Clark High School on Tuesday, Las Vegas police say.
Police: No criminal charges in case of fatal dog attack
Las Vegas police say they won't pursue criminal charges in the case of an 88-year-old woman who was attacked by a dog, because she was the dog's owner.
Man booked on murder charge in North Las Vegas
Police took a man into custody on Monday in connection with a man's shooting death last month, officials said.
