lakeexpo.com
788 Kersten Way, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
Golden Reef condominiums is located in the heart of Osage Beach and between the 19-mile marker of the Osage and 1-mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm. This cozy unit is located on the Top floor, providing a great view of the Lake of the Ozarks and the State Park. The covered deck is a wonderful spot to relax and enjoy the view, rain or shine. The vaulted ceilings create an open and spacious feeling. Included are two boat slips, a 14x36 and 10x24. The unit comes fully furnished. If you are considering a vacation rental investment, this unit is ready to go right down to the Nest thermostat and Internet-connected door lock that allows you to change the door code on the fly. The location in town and on the lake makes it very easy & convenient to enjoy some of the best restaurants, shopping, and entertainment venues of Osage Beach. Golden Reef condos is very well managed and maintained. The lakeside pool was just replaced in the Spring of this year.
lakeexpo.com
New Luxury Condominium Development Under Construction at the Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, MO. — A new luxury condo community is coming to the Lake of the Ozarks. Here, the developers say they are focused on quality over quantity. Already under construction, Havens at Four Seasons, located in the Village of Four Seasons, is a small, upscale complex with luxury amenities that craft a resort-style experience. With only 39 units, some of which are already sold, availability is limited. Choose from 3 or 4-bedroom plans or one of the eight penthouse suites. The starting price is $579,000.
lakeexpo.com
Nick’s True Value Hardware Is Lake Of The Ozarks’ New Source For Contractors & DIYers
From fixing a leaky faucet to building a new house, a trusted home-town hardware store is essential for any home project. And with the grand opening of Nick’s True Value Hardware, this Thursday in Osage Beach, the Lake of the Ozarks has an excellent, new resource for any household (or boat-side!) project: ideal for contractors and DIY’ers alike.
lakeexpo.com
Sudden, Violent Storm Damages Two Planes At Lake Of The Ozarks Area Airport
BRUMLEY, Mo. — Two airplanes were damaged in a powerful storm that blew through the Lake area over the weekend. It was Saturday evening, Aug. 6, and while most folks on the Lake only saw dark clouds or a bit of rain, areas just east of the Lake were pummeled by the sudden storm. Lee C Fine airport, in Lake of the Ozarks State Park, saw extremely high winds and heavy rain: they estimate 1-3/4” of rain fell in a very short period of time. It was during that storm that two planes were battered.
ozarksfn.com
Building A Quality Wagyu Herd
EDGAR SPRINGS, MO. – Jeremiah Harris is the third generation to raise cattle on his paternal grandfather’s original homestead. While Jeremiah and his wife Amy love working cattle on the same land as his forefathers did, the couple do things a little differently. They raise Wagyu, a Japanese breed of cattle for sale from farm-to-table and do so in a method that is more environmentally friendly than previous generations.
KTTS
KMOV
2-year-old hospitalized after near-drowning at Lake of the Ozarks
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - A two-year-old boy from Sunrise Beach is hospitalized after a near-drowning at Lake of the Ozarks. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the boy walked away from a house on Wednesday night on Tara Vista Road west of Osage Beach. Troopers say he was found in the water just after 8 p.m.
lakeexpo.com
Sunrise Beach Searching For New Police Chief, After Campbell Retires
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — The City of Sunrise Beach announced the village's Police Chief Jeff Campbell has retired. According to Sunrise Beach City Administrator Jeni Nelson, Chief Campbell’s retirement took effect on Tuesday, July 12. Chief Campbell served with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department before and after accepting...
lakeexpo.com
Eagles, Fish Fries And More In Missouri Conservation's Building At The State Fair
Discover nature with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia Aug. 11-21. Visit MDC’s Conservation building from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. and the kid’s Xplor Zone from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. to see MDC’s mobile snake exhibit, a new macroinvertebrate exhibit, and more. Ask MDC staff conservation-related questions, get educational materials, and have fun!
More than 1 million Missourians lack internet but the issue in Columbia is reliability
Even in metropolitan areas, such as Columbia, access is not always reliable. The post More than 1 million Missourians lack internet but the issue in Columbia is reliability appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
tncontentexchange.com
Talking cars and tragedies: A look back at the Missouri State Fair in photos
“Buckets of Fun” is the theme for this year’s Missouri State Fair, which runs Thursday through Aug. 21 in Sedalia. Headliners at the grandstand include ZZ Top, Casting Crowns, KC and the Sunshine Band, Tesla, Trace Adkins and Sam Hunt. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews...
lakeexpo.com
Free Handgun Workshop For Women From Missouri Conservation
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites women aged 14 and older to participate in a handgun workshop in Hartsburg, Mo. This workshop will teach the basics of operating a handgun and shooting fundamentals, and it will run from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 30. This workshop will be composed of...
lakeexpo.com
Local Realtor Group Donates Backpacks To Students In Need
Dozens of kids in Camdenton Schools will take home a backpack full of supplies, thanks to Keller Williams Realty. On Monday, the Keller Williams Realty Culture Committee donated 82 backpacks filled with supplies as well as several boxes of tissues and classroom supplies to the Camdenton R-III School District. “We...
Lebanon men arrested for burgling barn
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Two Laclede County men were arrested after Camden County deputies responded to suspicious activity at a barn in Montreal. Around 9 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a residence off State Road BB in Montreal in Camden County to address a report of several people loading items from a barn into […]
lakeexpo.com
Brumley Woman Seriously Injured After Motorcycle Overturns, Skids Off The Road
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Brumley woman was seriously injured Wednesday in a motorcycle crash on Route T. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Bonnie Stewart, 34, was driving a 2004 Suzuki GZ250 when the motorcycle overturned, began to skid on its left side and went off the right side of the roadway.
Two men charged in Montreal burglary
Two men are facing charges following a burglary investigation in Montreal. The post Two men charged in Montreal burglary appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
bocojo.com
Tempers Flare at Park Board
When Ashland resident Ron Wilcox began speaking at the Tuesday evening Park Board meeting August 8th, the atmosphere took a confrontational tone almost immediately. Mr. Wilcox started with apologizing to board member Marcy Wood for having been rude to her at the last public meeting, however, he emphasized that he was not wrong about what he said to the board. Mr. Wilcox stated to the Journal that he had stated the Park Board does nothing outside of the Fall Festival, movie nights, and egg hunts. Throughout his public comments timeframe, he reiterated his beliefs that the park board members need to be more hands-on in doing work in the park. He also emphasized his appreciation for last year’s Fall Festival and his hopes that this year’s festival would be just as successful.
Police investigate crime scene in west Jefferson City
Police were investigating a crime scene Thursday afternoon in west Jefferson City. The post Police investigate crime scene in west Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Attorney sees victories in Missouri Sunshine Law cases
In the tiny town of Edgar Springs, Rebecca Varney recently won a small victory in her fight to access city records, though a final resolution of the long-running dispute isn’t in sight. In another Sunshine Law dispute, the Southern District Missouri Court of Appeals recently ruled a public health...
myozarksonline.com
Juvenile dies in Laclede County accident Monday
AN ACCIDENT YESTERDAY (MONDAY) AT AROUND 10 AM, LEFT ONE TEENAGE PASSENGER DEAD IN LACLEDE COUNTY. THE TEEN-AGED DRIVER TRAVELED OFF THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE ROADWAY, STRUCK AN EMBANKMENT, AND OVERTURNED INTO A NEARBY POND. THE DRIVER RECEIVED MODERATE INJURIES, THE PASSENGER WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD ON THE SCENE ON EIDSON ROAD, JUST SOUTH OF HIGHWAY 32. AUTHORITIES’ POLICY IS NOT TO IDENTIFY JUVENILES INVOLVED IN ACCIDENTS. THIS MARKS HIGHWAY PATROL TROOP I’S 2ND FATALITY FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST AND 24TH FOR THE YEAR.
