Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Related
hk-now.com
Musical Events Ahead at The Buttonwood Tree in Middletown
(August 10, 2022) — Upcoming events at The Buttonwood Tree at 605 Main Street in Middletown. www.buttonwood.org 860-347-4957. Saturday, August 13, 2022: Megan Bee (Folk Singer/Songwriter on tour). Show starts at 8:00 p.m. Admission is $15. Friday, August 19, 2022: Waberi Jordan & Friends (R&B/Soul). Show starts at 8:00...
hk-now.com
Junior Division Member Ryan Wiese Graduates from Introduction to Fire Service Program
Congratulations to Haddam Volunteer Fire Company Junior Division member Ryan Wiese, who has graduated from the week-long Introduction to the Fire Service program at the Connecticut Fire Academy! Ryan’s grandfather, Howard Wiese, was a former HVFC Chief. Following a brief awards ceremony, the Cadets demonstrated their newly-acquired skills in...
hk-now.com
4th Annual Free Haircut and School Supply Drive August 28th
(August 11, 2022) — Haddam-Killingworth Youth and Family Services announces its 4th Annual Free Haircut and School Supply Drive on Sunday, August 28, 2022. The event will be held at the Haddam Volunteer Firehouse at 439 Saybrook Road in Higganum from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. No appointment needed. Ages Kindergarten through 12th Grade.
hk-now.com
HVFC Holds Water Rescue Drills on Connecticut River
(August 9, 2022) — In a mock scenario exercise on August 8, 2022, the Haddam Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched to Haddam Meadows State Park for a reported personal watercraft accident near Haddam Island. In three rotations, crews took turns accessing the scene via Marine-13. There, they worked to rescue multiple “patients” who were unconscious, injured, or inebriated, for the purpose of the drill.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hk-now.com
State Police Remind Public to Check on Those Most At-Risk During Heat Wave
(August 10, 2022) — On August 8, 2022, at approximately 5:53 p.m., Troopers assigned to Troop B in North Canaan responded to a residence in the town of Goshen, after a resident expressed concern for the well-being of their neighbors. Upon arriving at the residence, Troopers located an adult male, an adult female and a young child in the residence. During the investigation, Troopers observed the interior temperature of the home to be extremely hot, and both adults appeared to be exhibiting signs of medical distress. The child did not appear to be injured or in distress. EMS, as well as a Paramedic, responded to evaluate all three of the residents, and both adults were transported to an area hospital for further evaluation.
Comments / 0