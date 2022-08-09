(August 10, 2022) — On August 8, 2022, at approximately 5:53 p.m., Troopers assigned to Troop B in North Canaan responded to a residence in the town of Goshen, after a resident expressed concern for the well-being of their neighbors. Upon arriving at the residence, Troopers located an adult male, an adult female and a young child in the residence. During the investigation, Troopers observed the interior temperature of the home to be extremely hot, and both adults appeared to be exhibiting signs of medical distress. The child did not appear to be injured or in distress. EMS, as well as a Paramedic, responded to evaluate all three of the residents, and both adults were transported to an area hospital for further evaluation.

GOSHEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO