Breaking News: Needles, CA: Regular meeting of the Needles City Council and Needles Public Utility Authority schedule during the afternoon today cancelled and postponed due to lack of quorum.

MOHAVE COUNTY — Mohave County public safety officials encourage residents to continue to monitor monsoon weather developments and National Weather Service warnings and be prepared for potentially life-threatening situations. Residents should not attempt to cross any washes or other areas with running water and stay inside during storms. Those living adjacent to washes should constantly monitor water flow conditions that could threaten their homes. Residents in Golden Valley or other areas can contact the numbers listed below to report damages or seek assistance.

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO