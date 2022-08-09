Breaking News: Needles, CA: Regular meeting of the Needles City Council and Needles Public Utility Authority schedule during the afternoon today cancelled and postponed due to lack of quorum.

Read full article on original website
Related
thestandardnewspaper.online
County will be fogging in Mohave Valley Wednesday, Thursday
MOHAVE COUNTY – Mosquito surveillance conducted this week in Mohave Valley by the Mohave County Environmental Health Division (MCEHD) revealed the following locations that met the protocol to conduct mosquito fogging. The MCEHD uses the CDC’s recommended matrix as a guide of when to fog. FOGGING: Adult mosquito...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Assistance offered to county residents for storm impacts￼
MOHAVE COUNTY — Mohave County public safety officials encourage residents to continue to monitor monsoon weather developments and National Weather Service warnings and be prepared for potentially life-threatening situations. Residents should not attempt to cross any washes or other areas with running water and stay inside during storms. Those living adjacent to washes should constantly monitor water flow conditions that could threaten their homes. Residents in Golden Valley or other areas can contact the numbers listed below to report damages or seek assistance.
thestandardnewspaper.online
BHC residents protect their community
BULLHEAD CITY – Two residents protected their condominium community in Bullhead City as a transient from Washington wandered the parking lot early Sunday, August 7. Spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said officers responded at 4:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting at the Marina Villas Riverfront Condos, 1800 Clubhouse Drive.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Community carnival Aug. 13
BULLHEAD CITY – To paraphrase Grace Hecht, founder of Make Bullhead Better (MBB), when community comes together, there’s no competition. The community members that are coming together on August 13 at the Anderson Fieldhouse for a Community Carnival include businesses and organizations that have been supporting the Tri-State Region for some time. But it’s really a generous tag-a-long of DOT Foods’ employee appreciation event.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thestandardnewspaper.online
North Kingman fire under investigation￼
KINGMAN – Authorities are investigating the cause of a suspicious fire that destroyed a doublewide mobile home and a garage/carport attachment in north Kingman. Chief Dennis Hoke said personnel from the Northern Arizona Fire District and Kingman Fire Department responded at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 11 to the incident in the 2100 block of E. Packard Avenue.
zachnews.net
Needles, CA: Local man arrested for attempted murder, elder abuse and false imprisonment.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release) Needles, California: A local man was arrested on Thursday, August 11th, 2022 for attempted murder, elder abuse and false imprisonment. According to a press release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station,...
zachnews.net
Bullhead City, AZ: Man and woman suspects remain at large after theft inside Feil Jewelers during the afternoon last Monday.
Source: Bullhead City Police Department (Information) Pictures: Bullhead City Police Department (Courtesy) Bullhead City, Arizona: Man and woman suspects remain at large after a theft inside Feil Jewelers located along the 2100 block South Mohave Valley Highway (Arizona State Route 95) that occurred on Monday, August 8th, 2022. According to...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Mohave Valley, AZ: Fire is burning 2 double wide modular homes, abandoned vehicles and vegetation off Old West Drive just west of Bridle Lane.
Source: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Information) Mohave Valley, Arizona: A fire burning 2 double wide modular homes, abandoned vehicles and vegetation off of Old West Drive just west of Bridle Lane. Firefighters from Mohave Valley Fire Department, Fort Mojave Mesa Fire, Golden Shores Fire Department, Bullhead City Fire Department and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
riverscenemagazine.com
The Salton Sea Provides A Different Experience In A Day Trip
It’s only a hop, skip and a jump to get from Lake Havasu City to one of the most fascinating places in America. The Salton Sea is 116 miles southwest of Lake Havasu City, so taking a day trip is not only possible but provides a piece of history and mystery to any other ordinary day trips.
12news.com
3 suspects pretended to be US Marshals and invaded an Arizona home, police say
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Three Arizona men have been arrested for allegedly impersonating federal officers and invading a residence in Mohave County. The incident took place early Wednesday morning in Golden Valley after three men identified themselves as with the U.S. Marshals Office and demanded entry inside a home on Santa Maria Road.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Ketchner found guilty again￼
KINGMAN – Darrell Ketchner has spent months facing charges in various Mohave County courtrooms over time, and various convictions have him currently serving time in the Arizona Department of Corrections until 2053. And now Ketchner will die in prison, barring dramatic developments, following new convictions in a retrial for the brutal stabbing death of Ariel Allison, 18, more than 13 years ago.
zachnews.net
Kingman, AZ: Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office releases identity of local man found died inside pickup truck along a wash during the afternoon last Wednesday.
Sources: Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Picture: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) Kingman, Arizona: Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office releases identity of a local man who was found died inside pickup truck along a wash on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
zachnews.net
News Alert: Mohave Valley, AZ: Mohave Silent Witness is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of Anthony Kyle Mayfield.
Sources: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Mohave Silent Witness (Information) Picture: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Mohave Silent Witness (Courtesy) Mohave Valley, Arizona: Mohave Silent Witness is offering a reward of $750.00 for information leading to the arrest of 28 years old Anthony Kyle Mayfield. According to the...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Police apprehend woman’s shooter￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Authorities report a woman was shot inside a vehicle in Lake Havasu City on August 9 by a man who was located 15 minutes later sleeping on a bench. Christopher Begaye, 45, New Mexico was arrested and jailed for drunk driving, attempted murder, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and prohibited weapon possession.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Pound of meth seized
BULLHEAD CITY – Mohave Area General Narcotic Enforcement Team (MAGNET) detectives found a large amount of drugs inside a man’s car when he was contacted for falling asleep behind the wheel. On Wednesday August 3 at about 8 a.m., police were called to the intersection of Palo Verde...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Chillin’ on Beale is Aug. 20￼ ￼
KINGMAN – Bring your car to historic downtown Kingman for a fantastically fun time on Aug. 20! Chillin’ on Beale will host classics, customs, creatives, motorcycles, EVs, you name it… cruise on down to Beale Street for music, good food, and down-home Kingman atmosphere! Cars begin rolling in at 2 p.m. and only ends when the cars go home! August Chillin’ on Beale theme is Beach Party “Hawaiian Style.” Located on Beale St. Call 714-488-1843 for more information.
Comments / 0