The Spun

Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Browns Cornerback Greg Newsome Pokes Fun at Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase recently said Browns defensive back Denzel Ward was the best cornerback he faced during his rookie campaign. He also praised Greg Newsome and voiced his excitement about facing Cleveland again this season. "It's game-time when we see them. It's just on sight, that's it," Chase said on The...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

An In-Depth Look at Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Dax Hill and the Future of the Bengals' Safeties

The Bengals' roster is pretty set as the team prepares for Friday's preseason opener, but there is some uncertainty about the future of the safety spot. With Jessie Bates on the franchise tag and the other safeties in the final year of their contracts, the Bengals took Dax Hill in the first round and Tycen Anderson in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL

NFL owners approve Walton-Penner group's purchase of Denver Broncos franchise

NFL owners on Tuesday voted to approve the Walton-Penner group's purchase of the Denver Broncos, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. The vote, which required at least three-fourths (24) of the league's 32 owners, was the final step in the sale process of the Broncos franchise. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced...
DENVER, CO
NFL

Top 10 players from 2012 NFL Draft class: Russell Wilson ranks No. 2

NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2022" -- voted on by the players themselves -- kicks off on Sunday, Aug. 14. Players ranked 100-51 will be revealed Sunday over the course of five hours, with each one-hour episode unveiling a new set of 10 honorees, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Two notable stars from the 2012 NFL Draft class will be revealed in Episode 4 (Nos. 70-61). With that in mind, NFL Network analyst Marc Ross provides his ranking of the top 10 players from that year's crop of rookies, taking into account everything that's happened between that year's draft and today.
NFL
NFL

Rams HC Sean McVay announces he signed extension this offseason

The Rams are keeping their Super Bowl-winning duo together for the future. During his Tuesday news conference, coach Sean McVay confirmed he signed a contract extension with the club during the offseason. The news is more notable than a coach simply receiving an extension. There was a legitimate belief McVay...
NFL
NFL

With Denver Broncos sale approved by NFL owners, franchise begins new era amid 'so much buzz'

Jobs are won and lost on a regular basis in the NFL, and it's commonplace to see turnover within a team. What is uncommon is what the Denver Broncos did recently: replacing the people holding arguably the most important and impactful titles in all of professional football -- owner, general manager, head coach and quarterback -- in a relatively short amount of time.
DENVER, CO
NFL

Lions rookie WR Jameson Williams to wear Matthew Stafford's No. 9 jersey

Matthew Stafford still stands atop the leaderboard for the most relevant passing statistics in Lions history, but he no longer has his number. The No. 9 jersey, made famous in Detroit by Stafford from 2009-2020, has a new assignment: rookie receiver Jameson Williams. The Alabama product officially switched his number...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Bills HC Shares An Expected Josh Allen Update

The Buffalo Bills will kick off the 2022 NFL season with a monumental showdown against the Los Angeles Rams. That matchup could be a potential preview of Super Bowl LVII given the caliber of players that both teams have. In one of the more intriguing side stories, Von Miller left...
NFL
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 10

The Philadelphia Eagles are hoping Jason Kelce will continue his ironman ways to start the 2022 season. When asked Wednesday about Kelce's availability for Week 1, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni referred to the veteran center's current streak of 122 consecutive regular-season games as something that keeps him hopeful. "I don't...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL

Eagles center Jason Kelce undergoes elbow procedure

Two beer kegs later, Jason Kelce decided he'd give it one more go in 2022. It's just going to require a bit of cleaning up. Kelce recently underwent a procedure on his elbow in order to address frequent discomfort, the team announced Tuesday. "After trying to work through discomfort in...
NFL

