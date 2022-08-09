Read full article on original website
Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
Yardbarker
Browns Cornerback Greg Newsome Pokes Fun at Ja'Marr Chase
Ja'Marr Chase recently said Browns defensive back Denzel Ward was the best cornerback he faced during his rookie campaign. He also praised Greg Newsome and voiced his excitement about facing Cleveland again this season. "It's game-time when we see them. It's just on sight, that's it," Chase said on The...
NFL
Jaguars plan to play starters, including QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne, Friday vs. Browns
Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson sat most of his starters in last week's Hall of Fame Game. The plan will change for the second preseason game Friday against the Cleveland Browns. Pederson said Wednesday he plans to play starters a bit, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne.
Yardbarker
An In-Depth Look at Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Dax Hill and the Future of the Bengals' Safeties
The Bengals' roster is pretty set as the team prepares for Friday's preseason opener, but there is some uncertainty about the future of the safety spot. With Jessie Bates on the franchise tag and the other safeties in the final year of their contracts, the Bengals took Dax Hill in the first round and Tycen Anderson in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
3 biggest surprises from Mike Vrabel’s first Titans depth chart for 2022
The Tennessee Titans had an outstanding 2021 season, only for it to end in disappointment. The team claimed the top seed in the AFC with a 12-5 record, even after Derrick Henry’s injury. The postseason didn’t go as planned, though, as Tennessee fell to the Cincinnati Bengals even after sacking Joe Burrow nine times.
Tracy Walker Would Have Left Lions If Matt Patricia Was Head Coach
Tracy Walker is happier playing for the current regime leading the Detroit Lions.
NFL
Dick Vermeil receives his gold jacket at 2022 HOF enshrinement
Los Angeles Rams/St.Louis Rams and Philadelphia Eagles legendary head coach Dick Vermeil receives his gold jacket at 2022 HOF enshrinement.
NFL
NFL owners approve Walton-Penner group's purchase of Denver Broncos franchise
NFL owners on Tuesday voted to approve the Walton-Penner group's purchase of the Denver Broncos, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. The vote, which required at least three-fourths (24) of the league's 32 owners, was the final step in the sale process of the Broncos franchise. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced...
NFL
Top 10 players from 2012 NFL Draft class: Russell Wilson ranks No. 2
NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2022" -- voted on by the players themselves -- kicks off on Sunday, Aug. 14. Players ranked 100-51 will be revealed Sunday over the course of five hours, with each one-hour episode unveiling a new set of 10 honorees, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Two notable stars from the 2012 NFL Draft class will be revealed in Episode 4 (Nos. 70-61). With that in mind, NFL Network analyst Marc Ross provides his ranking of the top 10 players from that year's crop of rookies, taking into account everything that's happened between that year's draft and today.
Cleveland Browns' Jakeem Grant Sr. out for season after suffering torn Achilles
The Browns hoped that Jakeem Grant Sr. would jolt their languishing return game, but Cleveland will be without the speedy threat for the season.
NFL
Packers confident in offensive line depth as David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins inch closer toward return
As of Aug. 10, the Packers are missing their top two offensive linemen. It's not ideal, but it also might not be for long. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters Wednesday he's encouraged by the progress made by David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins, but won't yet set a date for their returns.
NFL
Rams HC Sean McVay announces he signed extension this offseason
The Rams are keeping their Super Bowl-winning duo together for the future. During his Tuesday news conference, coach Sean McVay confirmed he signed a contract extension with the club during the offseason. The news is more notable than a coach simply receiving an extension. There was a legitimate belief McVay...
NFL
With Denver Broncos sale approved by NFL owners, franchise begins new era amid 'so much buzz'
Jobs are won and lost on a regular basis in the NFL, and it's commonplace to see turnover within a team. What is uncommon is what the Denver Broncos did recently: replacing the people holding arguably the most important and impactful titles in all of professional football -- owner, general manager, head coach and quarterback -- in a relatively short amount of time.
NFL
Lions rookie WR Jameson Williams to wear Matthew Stafford's No. 9 jersey
Matthew Stafford still stands atop the leaderboard for the most relevant passing statistics in Lions history, but he no longer has his number. The No. 9 jersey, made famous in Detroit by Stafford from 2009-2020, has a new assignment: rookie receiver Jameson Williams. The Alabama product officially switched his number...
NFL
Giants' Daboll coming 'full circle,' kicking off preseason vs. Pats team that started his NFL career
In his first preseason game as head coach of the New York Giants, Brian Daboll is heading back to where his NFL journey began: Foxborough. Daboll jumpstarted his pro coaching career in 2000 as a defensive assistant with the New England Patriots. His journey comes full circle tonight as he'll lead the Giants against the Pats. The symmetry isn't lost on Daboll.
Yardbarker
Bills HC Shares An Expected Josh Allen Update
The Buffalo Bills will kick off the 2022 NFL season with a monumental showdown against the Los Angeles Rams. That matchup could be a potential preview of Super Bowl LVII given the caliber of players that both teams have. In one of the more intriguing side stories, Von Miller left...
NFL
Ravens RB Justice Hill 'a lot more confident' coming off season-ending Achilles injury
The Baltimore Ravens' backfield was decimated last offseason, losing its top two rushers, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, to ACL tears before the season kicked off. Dobbins returned to practice on Monday, providing hope he could be ready for the start of the 2022 campaign. Edwards remains on the physically unable to perform list.
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 10
The Philadelphia Eagles are hoping Jason Kelce will continue his ironman ways to start the 2022 season. When asked Wednesday about Kelce's availability for Week 1, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni referred to the veteran center's current streak of 122 consecutive regular-season games as something that keeps him hopeful. "I don't...
NFL
NFL Announces Inaugural Class of Students Participating in 'Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative'
Medical students from the four HBCU medical schools to complete clinical rotations with NFL club medical staffs this season. Program aims to diversify the pipeline in sports medicine, within NFL club medical staffs. NEW YORK (August 10, 2022) – The NFL, together with the NFL Physicians Society (NFLPS) and the...
NFL
Eagles center Jason Kelce undergoes elbow procedure
Two beer kegs later, Jason Kelce decided he'd give it one more go in 2022. It's just going to require a bit of cleaning up. Kelce recently underwent a procedure on his elbow in order to address frequent discomfort, the team announced Tuesday. "After trying to work through discomfort in...
