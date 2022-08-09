NEW ORLEANS – NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) New Orleans has welcomed four new members to its board of directors. David Catherman is an advancement consultant based in New Orleans. Over the past 40 years, he has held institutional advancement positions within the academic field across the country. Local advancement positions have been with University of Holy Cross, Loyola University New Orleans, Mercy Hospital and Dillard University. He graduated with a BA from Eisenhower College of the Rochester Institute of Technology and attended Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

