PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The overall monsoon pattern hasn’t changed much in the past 24 hours, which means the Valley will again be in the “slight” chance for storms category. Most of the storms will be in northern and southeast Arizona. And again, overnight, there will be a chance some outflows converge near Phoenix and create additional thunderstorms. But as we know, not every collision of outflows results in storms, especially when the atmosphere around the Valley is as stable as it’s been the past 48 hours.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 19 HOURS AGO