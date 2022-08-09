ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC 15 News

$75 million coming to Arizona as part of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Arizona streets will be getting a major facelift as another $75 million in federal funding will be poured into four projects across the state. The grant is one of four awarded to Arizona as part of a $2.2 billion infusion of funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, funding that continues to help rebuild Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Flood potential continues in northern Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The overall monsoon pattern hasn’t changed much in the past 24 hours, which means the Valley will again be in the “slight” chance for storms category. Most of the storms will be in northern and southeast Arizona. And again, overnight, there will be a chance some outflows converge near Phoenix and create additional thunderstorms. But as we know, not every collision of outflows results in storms, especially when the atmosphere around the Valley is as stable as it’s been the past 48 hours.
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

High-end homes dodge falling demand

The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns and high-end homes in Scottsdale and three other communities are being impacted by plummeting demand, according to a leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro market. The Cromford Report said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

High winds, dust picking up from the West Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Parts of the West Valley are seeing wind and dust picking up on Wednesday evening as it makes its way into central Phoenix. The National Weather Service in Phoenix issued a dust advisory, which expired at 6:15 p.m. Viewers in Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather Facebook group shared videos of their windmills starting to spin as wind picked up in Buckeye. Some Surprise residents also saw a dust storm blow through, followed by lightning.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Kari Lake ghosted Phoenix Magazine. It profiled her anyway

Kari Lake officially became the Republican nominee for governor when the ballots from last week’s primary election were fully counted. Lake has been extremely vocal about her loyalty to former President Donald Trump and her concerns on how the 2020 election was carried out. That has observers wondering whether she’ll be able to attract enough voters in November’s general election.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Ron DeSantis to Rally with Kari Lake, Blake Masters in Phoenix

Editor's note: This story was updated on August 10 to reflect that the rally was moved to Arizona Financial Theatre. The August primary elections are over. For the extreme — and energized — wing of the Republican Party in Arizona, they proved a decisive win. One new sign...
PHOENIX, AZ
zachnews.net

Golden Valley, AZ: Several suspects arrested for burglary, aggravated assault and domestic violence from home invasion during the early morning last Wednesday.

Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information and Press Release) Pictures: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) Golden Valley, Arizona: Authorities have arrested several suspects arrested for burglary, aggravated assault and domestic violence from a home invasion that occurred during the early morning last Wednesday. According to a press release...
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ

