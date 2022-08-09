Less than three years after the discovery of the Covid-19 virus, Chinese scientists say that they have discovered a new virus that may potentially be fatal to humans.Thus far, the Langya Henipavirus, known as “Langya,” does not appear to be as deadly or spreading as quickly as Covid. According to data from Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control (CDC), though the virus has already infected 35 people, none have become seriously ill or died. Where was the virus discovered? The virus has been identified in China’s Shandong and Henan provinces. The first mention of the new virus came last week...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO