Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Founded by Moms, for Parents, Bobbie Continues to Lead the Way as a Best-In-Class Remote Workplace, Just 18 Months After Launching
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Today Bobbie, the only infant formula company in the U.S. founded and led by moms, is proud to be recognized by FastCompany as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators, as a standout in the Women Innovators category; and chosen by Fortune Magazine as one of the Best Small & MediumWorkplaces. Bobbie is also proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. 98% of employees at Bobbie say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005253/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Hudson Interxchange Leverages the Carma Network & Digital Infrastructure (NDI) Platform
NEW YORK & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Hudson Interxchange partners with Carma’s Network and Digital Infrastructure Platform (NDI) to form the fully integrated core of its operations, engineering, customer service, customer facing portal. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005652/en/ Carma uniquely spans every traditional industry vertical, offering functionality to enable seamless delivery of interconnection in Meet Me Rooms and usage-based billing for large power feeds that Hudson Interxchange will utilize in a single platform.
UNESCO-SOST Transcriativa goes to Metaverse to present Brazil's 'borogodó' -- or mojo -- developed by Compass UOL
The project evolves the creative sustainability concept in the digital environment, strengthening its positioning in society and the market. NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UNESCO-SOST's Global Sustainability Committee, Barcelona headquarters, reaffirms its commitment to Brazil and formalizes an innovative partnership with Transcriativa. Engaged in creating a journey in the metaverse, UNESCO-SOST Transcriativa, dedicated to Education, Science, and Culture in Brazil (UN's SDG), has chosen Compass UOL to develop a Future Hacking project.
Fast Company
How discovery commerce is changing the game for brands
In today’s “always shopping” environment, people are constantly discovering new ideas, solutions, and inspirations from brands. Here’s how that plays out for one online browser.
cryptobriefing.com
Gala Is Partnering With Stick Figure Productions To Distribute Four Down on the Blockchain
Gala, one of the leading innovators in blockchain gaming and music, has announced the launch of Gala Film. This new vertical from the world-leading Web3 company continues the brand’s commitment to providing fans with unique opportunities to enrich their experiences coupled with amazing programming and exciting projects. Watch and...
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Halo, Ogilvy, Unfold & More
This week brings news of agencies furthering their social good initiatives, expanding company departments and partnering with other industry leaders to scale content, offerings and reach. 50,000feet. 50,000feet is working with USG to launch its new corporate sustainability program. The agency partnered with USG to synthesize its vision and initiatives—and...
brides.com
How an International Hairstylist Brings Global Experience to Bridal Styling
Born to parents from Taiwan and the Ivory Coast, international hairstylist Wendy Yang has accomplished much over the past several years. Her career in hairstyling was jump-started when she was awarded a bronze medal for her hairstyling skills at the 2015 World Skills competition. Hosted that year in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, the worldwide event was created to bring together young professionals to compete against others in various vocational skills categories. After winning this award, her love for hairdressing would further be solidified and she would soon travel around countries like Thailand and Japan to learn about the different hairstyling techniques popular there.
nonprofitquarterly.org
Technology for Whom? Owning Our Platforms
Editors’ note: This article is from the Summer 2022 issue of the Nonprofit Quarterly, “Owning Our Economy, Owning Our Future.”. Back in 1995, in the early days of the internet, a San Francisco innovator named Craig Newmark started a small email distribution list for friends, highlighting local events across the Bay Area. Thus was born Craigslist, which soon expanded into a web-based platform where users could connect directly with each other at will to sell, trade, and donate goods, services, and gigs. It was the early stirrings of what we now call the “platform economy.”
GREATER THAN ONE NAMES NEW EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR
NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than One, a privately held agency focused on healthcare, announced that Mindy Telmer has been appointed Executive Creative Director, EVP. Mindy will be the creative voice of the agency, responsible for providing Greater Than One ( www.greaterthanone.com ) clients with strategic creative direction and oversight from inception through execution. Telmer will report directly to Matthew Howes, President of Greater Than One.
Condeco Wins Bronze in 2022 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Condeco, the global leader in workspace scheduling software, today announced it is the proud recipient of a Bronze Stevie ® Award for Most Innovative Deployment of HR Technology in the 2022 Stevie ® Awards for Great Employers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005169/en/ Condeco recognized as winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award for Most Innovative Deployment of HR Technology in the 2022 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers (Photo: Business Wire)
Visa Direct Takes Preferred Partner Program Live Worldwide
The Visa Direct Preferred Partner Program is now available to FinTechs, acquirers, treasury banks and payment processors worldwide as a way to help providers have access to the right tools to develop successful global money movement solutions. Offering technical training, sales, and go-to-market resources, the global Visa Direct Preferred Partner...
MedicalXpress
Research shows parents are 'winging it' on their kids' mobile use
As many parents will attest, children and teens' mobile use is a significant source of family arguments. But new Edith Cowan University (ECU) research is shedding light on the issue to help millennial parents who are literally making it up as they go when it comes to digital media use in the home.
freightwaves.com
Drayage, e-commerce returns added to Stord’s supply chain software
The introduction of Stord One Commerce last month has opened new opportunities for customers of cloud-based flexible warehouse company Stord. On Thursday, the company announced several new additions to its vendor- and sales-channel agnostics Stord One Commerce platform, including drayage capabilities. The software and a recently announced partnership with Fresh...
Digiday
Q&A: Tim Armstrong on Web3, data and the ‘bundling’ of consumers
Tim Armstrong has seen the ups and downs of the Internet. After working in online ad sales in the 1990s, he joined Google and helped build its ads business into a giant and was later chief executive of AOL and Oath during the Verizon days. Now, as founder and CEO of Flowcode—a QR tech startup he founded in 2019 even before the pandemic drove rapid adoption—Armstrong is moving beyond the Web2 era to the world of Web3.
Start an English Teaching Side Hustle During Our Back to Education Event
Earn money by teaching English.
Help Create an Inclusive Workplace by Learning ASL
Expand workplace communication by learning American Sign Language.
