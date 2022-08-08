Today’s construction projects are more complicated than ever, and a project’s success relies heavily on its attention to detail and the coordination of various moving parts. With every small oversight or clash in the design process having a substantial impact on the overall schedule, it’s no wonder that over 80% of all construction projects run longer than anticipated. Reducing these delays is no easy feat, but with an accurate, constructible model, contractors everywhere are doing just that. By leveraging constructible building information model (BIM) data alongside field technologies like robotic total stations, 3D scanners, and mixed or augmented reality (AR), contractors are not only able to identify issues early but can improve the design and execution of the project in real time.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO