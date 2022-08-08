Read full article on original website
Related
Homebuyer Shocked After Purchasing Home and Receiving Entire Neighborhood
The mistake was allegedly caused by accidentally copy and pasting the title for an entire neighborhood development rather than the single home.
ForConstructionPros.com
New Report: Economic Indicators Lead to Raised 2022 Forecast
ACT Research has published its latest North American Commercial Vehicle Outlook report, which covers forecasts and market conditions for medium and heavy-duty trucks/tractors and trailers, carrier insights, fuel impacts and regulatory information. “We are raising our 2022 forecast, reflecting better-than-expected production in June, and some easing of supply conditions, although...
ForConstructionPros.com
BIM for Infrastructure Execution Plan Template
Building Information Modeling (BIM) for Infrastructure or Civil Information Modeling (CIM) is the enterprise-wide approach to delivering value-based, competitive, profitable solutions on projects using 3D models to manage data through the life of the project, from planning, through design, construction and operations. This execution plan is a living guidance document...
ForConstructionPros.com
Please Enable JavaScript
Www.forconstructionpros.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full JavaScript support in order to view this website. Please enable JavaScript on your browser and try again.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ForConstructionPros.com
On-Time & Under Budget: Optimize Project Success With BIM & Field Technologies
Today’s construction projects are more complicated than ever, and a project’s success relies heavily on its attention to detail and the coordination of various moving parts. With every small oversight or clash in the design process having a substantial impact on the overall schedule, it’s no wonder that over 80% of all construction projects run longer than anticipated. Reducing these delays is no easy feat, but with an accurate, constructible model, contractors everywhere are doing just that. By leveraging constructible building information model (BIM) data alongside field technologies like robotic total stations, 3D scanners, and mixed or augmented reality (AR), contractors are not only able to identify issues early but can improve the design and execution of the project in real time.
ForConstructionPros.com
Lincoln Electric POWER MIG 215 MPi Multi-Process Welder
Lincoln Electric introduces the POWER MIG 215 MPi multi-process welder, a dual-input voltage machine with a new design. The POWER MIG 215 MPi welder builds on the foundation established by Lincoln Electric’s POWER MIG 210 MP welder and offers added functionality with a heavy-duty case designed for portability. “The...
Comments / 0