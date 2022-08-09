Read full article on original website
The Top Things to see and do in North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerHigh Point, NC
Enjoy a Day Trip to One of These Hand-Picked Wineries Near CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
It’s 100-mile yard sale weekend from Harmony to WythevilleKim McKinneyWytheville, VA
Escape to Nepal for an hour at Himalayan Hideaway Salt Cave in Winston SalemThe Planking TravelerWinston-salem, NC
The Best Hikes near Winston-SalemThe Planking TravelerWinston-salem, NC
wfdd.org
Guilford County allocates federal money for municipal water, other projects
Several municipal projects in Guilford County will get a boost from federal COVID-19 relief money. The county’s board of commissioners recently approved releasing a third round of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The $41 million pot of money is being allocated to six municipalities in Guilford County:...
alamancenews.com
Elon’s town council unanimously approves contentious mixed-use development
After two months of handwringing and heartache, Elon’s town council has signed off on a controversial mixed-use development that promises to bring up to 400 new homes and 100,000 square feet of retail space to this small college town. The council’s anguish over this project ended on Tuesday when...
alamancenews.com
Five warehouses planned for Cherry Lane site in Graham
94 acres annexed Tues. night; plans for 745,700 sq. ft. of warehouses filed next day. Graham’s city council approved an annexation of about 94 acres along Cherry Lane near I-85/40 that appeared to have all the markings of yet another distribution center in the offing. The acreage, previously in...
New Greensboro assistant city manager has big responsibilities, vision
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — I just don’t see Nasha McCray spending a lot of time sitting behind a desk even though that’s probably the way most people would envision her new job. She’s one of Greensboro’s new assistant city managers who oversees multiple community services departments including workforce development, Creative Greensboro, neighborhood development, libraries, museums, […]
Where is Guilford County putting the $41 million it got from COVID-19 grants?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County commissioners on Tuesday approved the distribution of another $41 million the county received from the American Rescue Plan. This distribution paid for seven projects that include a broad range of community facilities and infrastructure improvements that are designed to help communities across the county, officials said in a release. […]
WSLS
Danville’s White Mill project just steps away from beginning construction
DANVILLE, Va. – A project years in the making is now just a few steps away from beginning construction. Danville’s White Mill has sat vacant for over a decade, and after years of discussion, the former textile mill will soon get a makeover. Now there are just a...
wfdd.org
NorthState to invest $51M in expanding fiber internet in Forsyth, Randolph counties
The communications company NorthState is pledging a $51 million investment to expand fiber-optic internet service to Forsyth and Randolph counties. The High Point-based company says its project will bring over 680 miles of fiber-optic technology that will benefit nearly 38,000 residents and businesses. According to a news release, underserved areas...
alamancenews.com
Graham city council meets despite protesters
Graham’s city council meeting Tuesday night was conducted while about a half dozen protesters, led by Faith Cook with a bullhorn, chanted against the Graham police department’s hiring last year of Douglas Strader. Strader is a former Greensboro policeman who was fired for an offense other than the...
Guilford County Schools set to ask for tens of million more from county after shortfall
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The 2020 Bond proposal that provided $300 million for school-related projects, including the construction of dilapidated elementary and middle school campuses, won’t be enough to cover the full cost of the project, Guilford County School Board leaders said. The announcement was made by a county commissioner during a joint […]
New road will help flood-prone neighborhood in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Imagine being trapped in your home every time there’s heavy rain. Sometimes you can’t leave the house for 12 hours. That is the reality for some people living in the Foxwood Meadows subdivision in High Point. For years, they’ve asked the city to do something about the constant flooding that […]
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools adopts new standard response protocol
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — School is right around the corner for Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools students. On Thursday district administrators and first responders came together for an all-day training. They will use the standard response protocol this year. It's all about communication and messaging. The "I Love u Guys" Foundation...
I-85 North crash closes two lanes in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The two left lanes of Interstate 85 North were closed following a crash early Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 153, near Exit 153 for NC-119. The closure began at 12:29 p.m. and lasted until 2:03 p.m. The anticipated impact […]
alamancenews.com
Mebane planning board recommends 900,000 square foot warehouse project on West Ten Road
Mebane’s planning board gave a unanimous thumbs up, 9-0, Monday night to a developer’s plans for 900,000 square feet of warehouses in two buildings on about 74 acres along West Ten Road east of Mebane. Planning board member Kurt Pearson praised the developer for his willingness to have...
I-85 vehicle fire shuts down 2 lanes in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A vehicle fire shut down the two right lanes of Interstate 85 North in Davidson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 91, near Exit 91 for NC-8. The closure began at 12:31 p.m. and lasted until 1:25 p.m. The anticipated impact […]
alamancenews.com
Another co. buys 20 acres just down the road
A real estate company based in Charlotte has purchased about 20 acres of vacant land along Cherry Lane and Gov. Scott Farm Road, across from the Old Fields subdivision, possibly paving the way for future industrial or commercial development in the largely rural and residential area. A company called Metrolina...
Alamance County company takes traditional rope making in new direction
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Ravenox in Alamance County is the company behind a growing brand that’s made in North Carolina. When you start looking for rope, you might try to find something simple before you realize there’s so much more to choose from. Ravenox makes every color and style. “With our twisted ropes, we […]
STORM BLOG: Some households without power in Guilford County
GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as strong thunderstorms pass through the Triad Tuesday. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates and power outages. Text your storm photos to 336-379-5775. Please include your name and city/town. We...
Health and Human Services to be more transparent about former Greensboro American Hebrew Academy
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said in June that the former American Hebrew Academy will be used as transitional housing and a school for unaccompanied immigrant children, who come into the United States illegally. The contract was finalized, but there wasn't much transparency...
Closed Rowan County elementary school sold to church
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Rowan County property that was the site of an elementary school for over 80 years will now be repurposed by its new owners, a Baptist church. On Monday, the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education approved a measure to sell the vacant property to Piedmont Baptist Church for $600,000. The measure passed with a 5-2 vote.
alamancenews.com
Burlington prepares to open new fitness court at City Park
A new court is about to convene in the city of Burlington – not a court of law, mind you, but an outdoor fitness court where the only just cause will be a full-body workout. This new exercise venue at Burlington’s City Park is actually one of three that have recently sprung up across Alamance County thanks to a nonprofit initiative dubbed the National Fitness Campaign.
