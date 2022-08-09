ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemmons, NC

alamancenews.com

Elon’s town council unanimously approves contentious mixed-use development

After two months of handwringing and heartache, Elon’s town council has signed off on a controversial mixed-use development that promises to bring up to 400 new homes and 100,000 square feet of retail space to this small college town. The council’s anguish over this project ended on Tuesday when...
ELON, NC
alamancenews.com

Five warehouses planned for Cherry Lane site in Graham

94 acres annexed Tues. night; plans for 745,700 sq. ft. of warehouses filed next day. Graham’s city council approved an annexation of about 94 acres along Cherry Lane near I-85/40 that appeared to have all the markings of yet another distribution center in the offing. The acreage, previously in...
GRAHAM, NC
FOX8 News

New Greensboro assistant city manager has big responsibilities, vision

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — I just don’t see Nasha McCray spending a lot of time sitting behind a desk even though that’s probably the way most people would envision her new job. She’s one of Greensboro’s new assistant city managers who oversees multiple community services departments including workforce development, Creative Greensboro, neighborhood development, libraries, museums, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Where is Guilford County putting the $41 million it got from COVID-19 grants?

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County commissioners on Tuesday approved the distribution of another $41 million the county received from the American Rescue Plan. This distribution paid for seven projects that include a broad range of community facilities and infrastructure improvements that are designed to help communities across the county, officials said in a release. […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

Graham city council meets despite protesters

Graham’s city council meeting Tuesday night was conducted while about a half dozen protesters, led by Faith Cook with a bullhorn, chanted against the Graham police department’s hiring last year of Douglas Strader. Strader is a former Greensboro policeman who was fired for an offense other than the...
GRAHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford County Schools set to ask for tens of million more from county after shortfall

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP)  — The 2020 Bond proposal that provided $300 million for school-related projects, including the construction of dilapidated elementary and middle school campuses, won’t be enough to cover the full cost of the project, Guilford County School Board leaders said.   The announcement was made by a county commissioner during a joint […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

New road will help flood-prone neighborhood in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Imagine being trapped in your home every time there’s heavy rain. Sometimes you can’t leave the house for 12 hours. That is the reality for some people living in the Foxwood Meadows subdivision in High Point. For years, they’ve asked the city to do something about the constant flooding that […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

I-85 North crash closes two lanes in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The two left lanes of Interstate 85 North were closed following a crash early Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 153, near Exit 153 for NC-119. The closure began at 12:29 p.m. and lasted until 2:03 p.m. The anticipated impact […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

I-85 vehicle fire shuts down 2 lanes in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A vehicle fire shut down the two right lanes of Interstate 85 North in Davidson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 91, near Exit 91 for NC-8. The closure began at 12:31 p.m. and lasted until 1:25 p.m. The anticipated impact […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

Another co. buys 20 acres just down the road

A real estate company based in Charlotte has purchased about 20 acres of vacant land along Cherry Lane and Gov. Scott Farm Road, across from the Old Fields subdivision, possibly paving the way for future industrial or commercial development in the largely rural and residential area. A company called Metrolina...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Closed Rowan County elementary school sold to church

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Rowan County property that was the site of an elementary school for over 80 years will now be repurposed by its new owners, a Baptist church. On Monday, the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education approved a measure to sell the vacant property to Piedmont Baptist Church for $600,000. The measure passed with a 5-2 vote.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

Burlington prepares to open new fitness court at City Park

A new court is about to convene in the city of Burlington – not a court of law, mind you, but an outdoor fitness court where the only just cause will be a full-body workout. This new exercise venue at Burlington’s City Park is actually one of three that have recently sprung up across Alamance County thanks to a nonprofit initiative dubbed the National Fitness Campaign.
BURLINGTON, NC

