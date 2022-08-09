New World has gotten its 1.6.2 update and a pretty healthy list of patch notes have been revealed as a result. New World is one of the biggest MMOs out there right now and is Amazon's first truly successful video games. The tech giant entered the gaming space not too long ago, but had a rough start with games like Crucible which shut down just months after releasing. It was a pretty notable stain on the tech giant's name, but New World made the industry realize that Amazon had what it took to actually release a major video game and it has been trying to sustain that since it launched. With consistent updates, the game is doing a good job of trying to appease its fan base.

