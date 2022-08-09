Read full article on original website
Big Chainsaw Man Anime Event is Reportedly Happening This September
Fans will finally get a new trailer at Friday's MAPPA stage event but according to recent reports, a big Chainsaw Man anime event is happening this September. Recently, notable Shonen Jump insiders Shonenleaks and WSJ_manga shared on Twitter that another big event for the highly anticipated anime is happening next month.
Black Clover Chapter 334 Delayed: New Release Date, Spoilers, Raw Scans, Leaks, Countdown
Lucius reveals that he and Julius are two souls living one body with the Time Magic Devil Astaroth bound to thier body and now fans are very excited to see what Tabata has in store for us. So let’s look at everything we know about Black Clover Chapter 334 including its release date raw scans leaks, and spoilers. However, fans will need to wait for a while as the series will be going on a 3-month break.
Land of Lustrous Chapter 98 Release Date, Raw Scans, Spoilers and Updates
Houseki no Kuni aka The Land of Lustrous is one of the most unique manga premises to come out of the industry which might sound weird on paper but once you start reading it takes you through a roller coaster of emotions. There will be times when you’ll find yourself laughing at the ridiculous gimmicks of the young Gems in the show and then there will be times when you’ll be left devasted with their battle against the Lunarians. Along with this, it also involves some deep lore and intricate world-building which makes it perfect for repetitive viewing.
Max Level Hero Has Returned Chapter 96 Release Date, Countdown, Spoilers
The Max Level Hero Has Returned Chapter 96 will release on December August 5, 2022 at 12:00 am Korean Standard Time. The raw scans will be available a day before and english translations will release on July 19, 2022. That’s for the summary, now let’s talk about everything in detail.
Trash of the Count’s Family Chapter 93 Delayed: Release Date and Updates.
This article will cover, everything you need to know about Trash of Count’s Family Chapter 93. We will also provide you with regularly updating official and unofficial sources where you can read the popular manhua. By the way, you can also check out our article on manga like Second Life Ranker.
Blue Lock Chapter 183: Spoilers and Raw Scans Out
Hey there! Today we will update you on Blue Lock Chapter 183 where we will tell you everything you need to know about the upcoming chapter such as its release date, spoilers, raw scans, and through where you can read the new chapter. Blue is one of the most read...
Doom Breaker: Reincarnation of the Suicidal Battle God Chapter 61: Release Date, Raw Scans, Countdown, Spoilers
Hey Everyone, The previous chapter of Reincarnation of the Suicidal Battle God also known as Doom Breaker just got published and everyone is already looking forward to the next chapter. This article will cover, everything you need to know about Doom Breaker chapter 60. We will also provide you with regularly updating official and unofficial sources where you can read the popular manhua. By the way, you can also check out our article on Battle Ends in 5 Seconds Season 2.
The Eminence in Shadow (Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute) Chapter 44: Release Date, Raw Scans, Spoilers, Read Online
The Eminence in Shadow which is also known as ‘Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute‘ in Japanese is a popular comedy-action series. It follows Cid Kagenou who is Chuuni, which is a character trait just like tsundere used in Japanese media used to describe early teens who have delusions of grandeur and have convinced themselves they have hidden knowledge or secret powers. The term was popularised by Chunibyo & Other Delusions anime series and one of its recent popular examples is the character Fischl from the Genshin Impact Gacha game.
[Delayed] Boruto Chapter 72: New Release Date, Spoilers, Raw Scans, Countdown Leaks, Read Online
The previous chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generation just aired and everyone is already waiting for the next chapter. In this article, let’s examine everything you need to know about the Boruto Chapter 72 like some information about the raw scans, English release date, and spoilers. At the end...
Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Chapter 99: Release Date, Raw Scans, Spoilers and Where to Read Online
The English translations for chapter 98 of That Time I got reincarnated as a slime manga came out a few days and fans were definitely taken by surprise due to the latest developments in the story. Now readers are very excited to read the next chapter, that’s why today we...
'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Episode 262 Live Stream Details: How To Watch Online, Spoilers
Kawaki's struggles continue while he starts as a freshman in the Ninja Academy in "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" Episode 262. The official synopsis of Episode 262 suggests Kawaki is finding it difficult to adjust to the unfamiliar school life. Despite his struggles, he befriends Kae, who is the subject of...
Fuuto PI Shows Off Kamen Rider's Anime Transformation: Watch
Kamen Rider has made its official anime debut with Fuuto PI, and the newest episode of the series has finally unleashed the series' taken on Kamen Rider W's Henshin sequence! Toei's massively popular Kamen Rider franchise is now in the midst of celebrating its 50th Anniversary, and part of that celebration resulted in the very first anime adaptation from the franchise as a whole. Adapting the official sequel manga series to Kamen Rider W, fans have finally gotten to see what a Kamen Rider anime could look like. And with the newest episode, we finally got a full transformation sequence!
The Impact of Anime on the World and the Gaming Industry
Anime is hugely popular, but you might not know exactly what it is. The word is used outside of Japan to refer to cartoons produced within Japan. This is a little confusing, however, as “anime” is also the Japanese word for animation. The nation uses it to describe all animation, regardless of which country it comes from.
Ruri Dragon Chapter 7 Delayed: Release Date, Raw, Spoilers, Hiatus Status
Ruri Dragon is the latest new edition to ShonenJump’s catalogue which is collecting praises from left and right including industry giants like One Punch Man artist Yusuke Murata recommending the series. The series started around 2 months ago and only has published 6 chapters so far due to its...
An Introduction to Digital Collectables and Anime NFT
Recent years have seen a tremendous rise in the popularity of anime. The anime-Metaverse space is now a blossoming area with enormous potential, particularly in regard to non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Anime fans have entered the growing digital collectibles landscape, creating anime-inspired characters. This development has been described as the most interesting advancement since its sudden popularity last year and it is expected to continue in the coming years. In this article, you will learn what are digital collectibles and how they are shaping the future of Anime art.
Hogwarts Legacy gets release date, delayed to February 2023
Hogwarts Legacy is an upcoming role-playing game set in the Wizarding World. Hogwarts Legacy was originally scheduled to launch in 2021 before being delayed to the holiday 2022 period. Hogwarts Legacy now has a release date of Feb. 10, 2023 for the PlayStation, PC, and Xbox versions of the game.
This Epic Dragon Ball Mosaic Contains Over 9000 LEGO Bricks
Dragon Ball is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and its fanbase knows no limits. Whether new or old, fans will do whatever they can to represent their favorite characters, and that includes epic LEGO builds. One netizen proved as much recently with a special build, and it just so happens to include over 9000 pieces.
Pre-orders for Kirby’s Dream Buffet are now live – here’s how to buy it and when it releases
Kirby’s Dream Buffet is a competitive multiplayer title exclusive to the Nintendo Switch that will see players roll across food-themed courses in order to reach the end goal.The game received a surprise announcement in July 2022 with a new trailer and now the game finally has a release date – and it’s much sooner than you think.Ihe new trailer, we caught a glimpse of what Kirby’s Dream Buffet will look like. Essentially it appears to be a cross between other platform racers such as Fall Guys with the spherical rolling action of the Monkey Ball series.It’s the second Kirby title...
New MultiVersus Season 1 Release Date Announced
Following a delay earlier this month, MultiVersus developer Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games have announced that MultiVersus Season 1 will go ahead and actually launch on August 15th. The free-to-play platform brawler was initially set to release on August 9th alongside the addition of Morty from Rick and Morty as a new playable character. Now, however, the two releases are separated as Morty will actually join MultiVersus on August 23rd as part of Season 1 but not directly at launch.
Bandai Namco is turning Pac-Man into a live-action movie
What just happened? Bandai Namco Entertainment has reportedly selected an unlikely candidate as the source material for an upcoming live-action film adaptation. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bandai Namco is teaming up with Wayfarer Studios to create a Pac-Man movie. The film will be based on an original idea from Chuck Williams of Lightbeam Entertainment, who served as an associate producer on the 2020 Sonic the Hedgehog movie.
