Brandon, FL

TODAY.com

Forget diets: This is how to lose weight and keep it off for good

Losing weight is hard. Keeping it off seems, according to the data, almost impossible. Unfortunately, studies show that most of us will put weight back on in two years, and by five years, almost all of it may come back. Further, many people end up gaining more weight than they lost. Though these statistics are discouraging, focusing on the end goal — better health and longevity — may increase your odds. The path to a successful weight maintenance plan starts well before you reach your goal number. Here are ways to approach a healthy weight long term.
WEIGHT LOSS
NIH Director's Blog

Effectiveness of Early Time-Restricted Eating for Weight Loss, Fat Loss, and Cardiometabolic Health in Adults With Obesity: A Randomized Clinical Trial

Importance: It is unclear how effective intermittent fasting is for losing weight and body fat, and the effects may depend on the timing of the eating window. This randomized trial compared time-restricted eating (TRE) with eating over a period of 12 or more hours while matching weight-loss counseling across groups.
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicalXpress

Time-restricted eating early in day more effective for weight loss

Time-restricted eating (TRE) by eating early in the day (eTRE) is more effective for weight loss at 14 weeks than eating over a period of 12 or more hours daily, according to a study published online Aug. 8 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Humaira Jamshed, Ph.D., from the University of Alabama...
DIETS
The Independent

Taking short walks after meals helps reduce risk of diabetes and heart problems, study finds

Going for a walk after a meal can help lower the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes and heart problems, researchers have suggested.A new study has found that walking for just a couple of minutes after eating is enough to lower blood sugar and insulin levels.Researchers from the University of Limerick analysed the results of seven studies that compared the effect of sitting or standing and walking after eating.The studies revealed that while standing after a meal is better than sitting, taking a short walk offered the biggest health benefits overall.People who took regular light-intensity walks after a meal had...
FITNESS
shefinds

3 Ways To Add More Protein To Your Breakfast For Healthy Weight Loss, According To Experts

Whether it’s promoting shiny, thicker hair and a clearer complexion or providing more energy to tackle the day, protein is essential to any well-balanced diet. Since breakfast is the most important meal of the day, we asked health and nutrition experts for 3 ways to add more protein to it, and how to lose weight healthily in the process. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jay Cowin, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, and Trista Best, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
DIETS
dogster.com

Dog Overweight? What Weight Management Dog Food Should You Choose?

If you’re looking for dog food for weight loss, selecting the right diet is essential to achieving a healthy body condition. If you’re thinking of simply feeding less, that may help, but there are more effective, and safer, choices for overweight dogs. The goal is to find tasty weight management dog foods (and treats) that will reduce calories while meeting your pet’s nutritional needs. By looking for a few key dog food elements and ingredients, and following science-based formulations and approaches, you can find the best weight management dog food for your best friend.
WEIGHT LOSS

