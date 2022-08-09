Read full article on original website
Frenemies reunited: Newsom names former LA mayor to new post
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday appointed one-time nemesis and rival Antonio Villaraigosa, the former Los Angeles mayor, to a new post helping steer a gusher of federal dollars to road, port and transit projects. These days, the two are more friends than frenemies. Newsom announced that Villaraigosa would assume the post of “infrastructure czar,” an advisory position in which he would be pursuing billions of federal dollars and helping pair it with needs in the state. “Money is not our problem anymore,” the governor said, referring to a recently enacted $1 trillion federal infrastructure deal that promises to send billions for improvements to the nation’s most populous state.
yovenice.com
Column: Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa Endorses Traci Park for City Council, First Major, Post Primary Nod for the Venice Challenger!
In what can be regarded as the first major, post primary endorsement by a significant Los Angeles Democrat and former elected official, CD-11 council candidate Traci Park announced the support of former two-term Democratic Mayor, Antonio Villaraigosa. Villaraigosa, the first Latino LA mayor in over a century who served from...
foxla.com
LA Mayoral Race: Latino democrats show support for Karen Bass
LOS ANGELES - Rep. Karen Bass secured several more endorsements Wednesday in her run for Los Angeles mayor. Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California; Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez; Rep. Tony Cárdenas, D-Panorama City; and Assemblywoman Luz Rivas, D-Arleta; announced Wednesday they were backing Bass, D-Los Angeles, in her race against billionaire businessman Rick Caruso.
Newsom taps Villaraigosa for senior role
The former Los Angeles mayor will be a transportation czar for his one-time rival.
NBC Los Angeles
Infamous Cecil Hotel in Downtown LA Could Provide Housing for Homeless
The infamous and historic Cecil Hotel in downtown LA may provide temporary housing for those experiencing homelessness thanks to a motion introduced Thursday. The hotel, a historic building which has attracted public fascination for its sordid past, was converted into an affordable housing complex last December, but six months later, just 73 of the 600 available units are occupied.
WATCH: Protesters charge toward LA City Council members voting on homeless encampments ban
Activists protesting a proposed expansion of Los Angeles's anti-camping rules rushed toward members of the City Council during a meeting Tuesday.
Los Angeles OKs sweeping ban on homeless camps near schools
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Homeless encampments that have proliferated in nearly every neighborhood of Los Angeles will no longer be allowed within 500 feet (152 meters) of schools and day care centers under a sweeping ban approved Tuesday during a City Council meeting disrupted by protesters who said the law criminalizes homelessness. The council voted 11-3 to broadly expand an existing prohibition on sitting, sleeping or camping that previously only applied to schools and day cares specified by the council. The meeting was recessed before the vote when dozens of demonstrators shouted their opposition to the measure and police officers cleared the council chamber. One person was arrested, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Annie Hernandez said. Protesters also gathered outside City Hall, chanting “Abolish 41.18,” a reference to the law prohibiting encampments on freeway overpasses, around railroad tracks, near loading docks, at libraries and other locations.
PLANetizen
Los Angeles Tightens Restrictions on Encampments
In a move that opposing councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson called “an inhumanity that is beneath the citizens of this city,” the Los Angeles city council voted 11-3 to impose stricter regulations on public sleeping. As David Zahniser and Benjamin Oreskes report in the Los Angeles Times, “Under the new restrictions, people would be prohibited from sitting, sleeping, lying or storing property within 500 feet of every public and private school, not just the few dozen selected by the council over the last year.”
akronjewishnews.com
Iranian American Jews make strides in politics on both coasts, relishing their US freedom
Following local and statewide elections in the past few months, members of the sizable Iranian Jewish community living in Southern California have again made inroads into elected political offices after more than four decades since their arrival from Iran. In particular, younger generations of Iranian Jews who have achieved tremendous success in the private sector are now increasingly looking to serve in public office.
2urbangirls.com
LA council seeks to permanently house residents displaced by fireworks blast
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles City Council instructed the city’s housing department Wednesday to look into how to provide permanent housing to remaining residents displaced by a fireworks explosion last year. The June 2021 controlled detonation by the Los Angeles Police Department on East 27th Street, near...
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County's housing market is 'normalizing'
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. — After two frantic years in Orange County real estate, Suzanne Seini finally sighs in relief. A year ago, Seini, the CEO and partner at Active Realty in Irvine, would write several offers on behalf of her client buyers, only to see them either get outbid or rejected by the seller.
pasadenanow.com
Rent Control Organizer Says City Council Right to Take No Stance on Initiative
A rent control advocate told Pasadena Now that the City Council took the right stance by staying neutral on a rent control initiative. “The campaign is very happy for the city council’s neutrality,” said Ryan Bell. “It’s the right thing to do. This is a movement that has grown over more than two decades to where we are today with nearly 20,000 petition signers. City Council is wise to stay out of it and let the voters decide.”
californiaglobe.com
LA Sets New Monthly Water Conservation Record in July
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) announced on Tuesday that they received an 11% reduction in water use, quickly rushing to meet state and local goals. In the last few years, with the drought in California being reclassified as a megadrought extended across much of the American west, Governor Gavin Newsom and local officials across the state have set reduction benchmarks to get residents to conserve water in preparation for dry years ahead. In July of 2021, Newsom set the goal at 15% reduction statewide, with Los Angeles aiming at lower usage. While many counties and cities had reductions in the first month, especially in hard hit Northern and Central California, the state only saw a 1.8% reduction in the first month, with LA and San Diego actually seeing 1% increases. By the end of 2021, the state only saw a reduction of 7.7% when compared to the year previous.
Los Angeles County puts cannabis business tax measure on November ballot
Los Angeles County voters will be asked in November to consider a ballot measure that would impose business taxes on cannabis operations in unincorporated areas, once such businesses are permitted.
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
2urbangirls.com
LA seeks to enhance enforcement of illegal cannabis operations
LOS ANGELES – Responding to what City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez described as a “substantial rise in illegal cannabis grow houses” in District 7, the Los Angeles City Council Wednesday directed various city agencies to report on how to curb those profiting off the sale of unlicensed cannabis.
Headlines: Rainwater Is No Longer Safe to Drink; Burning Body Found Hanging in Tree in Griffith Park
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Rainwater is no longer safe to drink ANYwhere on Earth, due to PFAs, say scientists. [EuroNews]. —Protests at a...
Cho: The PACT Act is Good News for Orange County Veterans
I am happy to report some good news for the over 100,000 veterans living in Orange County. Despite some last-minute shenanigans, the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act finally heads over to President Biden’s desk for his signature. Because this is the most comprehensive toxic-exposure legislation passed in our nation’s history, there is something in the bill for nearly every recent generation who served our country.
