Los Angeles, CA

The Associated Press

Frenemies reunited: Newsom names former LA mayor to new post

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday appointed one-time nemesis and rival Antonio Villaraigosa, the former Los Angeles mayor, to a new post helping steer a gusher of federal dollars to road, port and transit projects. These days, the two are more friends than frenemies. Newsom announced that Villaraigosa would assume the post of “infrastructure czar,” an advisory position in which he would be pursuing billions of federal dollars and helping pair it with needs in the state. “Money is not our problem anymore,” the governor said, referring to a recently enacted $1 trillion federal infrastructure deal that promises to send billions for improvements to the nation’s most populous state.
LOS ANGELES, CA
yovenice.com

Column: ​​Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa Endorses Traci Park for City Council, First Major, Post Primary Nod for the Venice Challenger!

In what can be regarded as the first major, post primary endorsement by a significant Los Angeles Democrat and former elected official, CD-11 council candidate Traci Park announced the support of former two-term Democratic Mayor, Antonio Villaraigosa. Villaraigosa, the first Latino LA mayor in over a century who served from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LA Mayoral Race: Latino democrats show support for Karen Bass

LOS ANGELES - Rep. Karen Bass secured several more endorsements Wednesday in her run for Los Angeles mayor. Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California; Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez; Rep. Tony Cárdenas, D-Panorama City; and Assemblywoman Luz Rivas, D-Arleta; announced Wednesday they were backing Bass, D-Los Angeles, in her race against billionaire businessman Rick Caruso.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Infamous Cecil Hotel in Downtown LA Could Provide Housing for Homeless

The infamous and historic Cecil Hotel in downtown LA may provide temporary housing for those experiencing homelessness thanks to a motion introduced Thursday. The hotel, a historic building which has attracted public fascination for its sordid past, was converted into an affordable housing complex last December, but six months later, just 73 of the 600 available units are occupied.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Los Angeles OKs sweeping ban on homeless camps near schools

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Homeless encampments that have proliferated in nearly every neighborhood of Los Angeles will no longer be allowed within 500 feet (152 meters) of schools and day care centers under a sweeping ban approved Tuesday during a City Council meeting disrupted by protesters who said the law criminalizes homelessness. The council voted 11-3 to broadly expand an existing prohibition on sitting, sleeping or camping that previously only applied to schools and day cares specified by the council. The meeting was recessed before the vote when dozens of demonstrators shouted their opposition to the measure and police officers cleared the council chamber. One person was arrested, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Annie Hernandez said. Protesters also gathered outside City Hall, chanting “Abolish 41.18,” a reference to the law prohibiting encampments on freeway overpasses, around railroad tracks, near loading docks, at libraries and other locations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PLANetizen

Los Angeles Tightens Restrictions on Encampments

In a move that opposing councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson called “an inhumanity that is beneath the citizens of this city,” the Los Angeles city council voted 11-3 to impose stricter regulations on public sleeping. As David Zahniser and Benjamin Oreskes report in the Los Angeles Times, “Under the new restrictions, people would be prohibited from sitting, sleeping, lying or storing property within 500 feet of every public and private school, not just the few dozen selected by the council over the last year.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Karen Bass
akronjewishnews.com

Iranian American Jews make strides in politics on both coasts, relishing their US freedom

Following local and statewide elections in the past few months, members of the sizable Iranian Jewish community living in Southern California have again made inroads into elected political offices after more than four decades since their arrival from Iran. In particular, younger generations of Iranian Jews who have achieved tremendous success in the private sector are now increasingly looking to serve in public office.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Orange County's housing market is 'normalizing'

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. — After two frantic years in Orange County real estate, Suzanne Seini finally sighs in relief. A year ago, Seini, the CEO and partner at Active Realty in Irvine, would write several offers on behalf of her client buyers, only to see them either get outbid or rejected by the seller.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Rent Control Organizer Says City Council Right to Take No Stance on Initiative

A rent control advocate told Pasadena Now that the City Council took the right stance by staying neutral on a rent control initiative. “The campaign is very happy for the city council’s neutrality,” said Ryan Bell. “It’s the right thing to do. This is a movement that has grown over more than two decades to where we are today with nearly 20,000 petition signers. City Council is wise to stay out of it and let the voters decide.”
PASADENA, CA
californiaglobe.com

LA Sets New Monthly Water Conservation Record in July

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) announced on Tuesday that they received an 11% reduction in water use, quickly rushing to meet state and local goals. In the last few years, with the drought in California being reclassified as a megadrought extended across much of the American west, Governor Gavin Newsom and local officials across the state have set reduction benchmarks to get residents to conserve water in preparation for dry years ahead. In July of 2021, Newsom set the goal at 15% reduction statewide, with Los Angeles aiming at lower usage. While many counties and cities had reductions in the first month, especially in hard hit Northern and Central California, the state only saw a 1.8% reduction in the first month, with LA and San Diego actually seeing 1% increases. By the end of 2021, the state only saw a reduction of 7.7% when compared to the year previous.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA seeks to enhance enforcement of illegal cannabis operations

LOS ANGELES – Responding to what City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez described as a “substantial rise in illegal cannabis grow houses” in District 7, the Los Angeles City Council Wednesday directed various city agencies to report on how to curb those profiting off the sale of unlicensed cannabis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Voice of OC

Cho: The PACT Act is Good News for Orange County Veterans

I am happy to report some good news for the over 100,000 veterans living in Orange County. Despite some last-minute shenanigans, the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act finally heads over to President Biden’s desk for his signature. Because this is the most comprehensive toxic-exposure legislation passed in our nation’s history, there is something in the bill for nearly every recent generation who served our country.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

