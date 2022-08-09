ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anime News And Facts

Land of Lustrous Chapter 98 Release Date, Raw Scans, Spoilers and Updates

Houseki no Kuni aka The Land of Lustrous is one of the most unique manga premises to come out of the industry which might sound weird on paper but once you start reading it takes you through a roller coaster of emotions. There will be times when you’ll find yourself laughing at the ridiculous gimmicks of the young Gems in the show and then there will be times when you’ll be left devasted with their battle against the Lunarians. Along with this, it also involves some deep lore and intricate world-building which makes it perfect for repetitive viewing.
Viral Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Off Kurama's Live-Action Look

One surprisingly hilarious Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay is hyping up Kurama's live-action series debut! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series and follow up anime are widely celebrated as some of the most memorable action releases of all time, and that continues to this day even 30 years after its anime adaptation had its full premiere. Now the franchise is getting ready for the kind of comeback fans certainly were not expecting to see as there is currently a new live-action adaptation in the works with Netflix. This new series will debut new takes on the classic favorites, and that includes some very famous faces.
Big Chainsaw Man Anime Event is Reportedly Happening This September

Fans will finally get a new trailer at Friday's MAPPA stage event but according to recent reports, a big Chainsaw Man anime event is happening this September. Recently, notable Shonen Jump insiders Shonenleaks and WSJ_manga shared on Twitter that another big event for the highly anticipated anime is happening next month.
Anime News And Facts

My Hero Academia Chapter 362: Spoilers Are Out, Raw Scans, Release Date, Countdown

Tamaki unleashes the true potential of his Quirk, creating an ultimate fusion of every animal he has eaten in his system, combined with Nejire’s energy making fans excited for the next chapter of My Hero Academia manga. So without anymore delay let’s take a look at everything you need to know about chapter 362 of My Hero Academia including its release date, raw scans, leaks, spoilers and other important information.
Anime News And Facts

Second Life Ranker Chapter 128: Release Date, Raw Countdown, Spoilers And Read Manga Online

Hey Everyone, The previous chapter of Second Life Ranker just got published and everyone is already looking forward to the next chapter. This article will cover, everything you need to know about Second Life Ranker Chapter 128. We will also provide you with regularly updating official and unofficial sources where you can read the popular manhua. By the way, you can also check out our article on manga like Beginning After the End.
Anime News And Facts

The Eminence in Shadow (Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute) Chapter 44: Release Date, Raw Scans, Spoilers, Read Online

The Eminence in Shadow which is also known as ‘Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute‘ in Japanese is a popular comedy-action series. It follows Cid Kagenou who is Chuuni, which is a character trait just like tsundere used in Japanese media used to describe early teens who have delusions of grandeur and have convinced themselves they have hidden knowledge or secret powers. The term was popularised by Chunibyo & Other Delusions anime series and one of its recent popular examples is the character Fischl from the Genshin Impact Gacha game.
Anime News And Facts

Overlord Season 4: Release Date, Countdown, English Dub

The previous episode of Overlord Season 4 just aired and everyone is already waiting for the next episode. In this article, we’ll talk about everything you need to know about the Overlord Season 4 Episode 5 like the release date, countdown, spoilers, and where to watch online. The previous...
Anime News And Facts

The Impact of Anime on the World and the Gaming Industry

Anime is hugely popular, but you might not know exactly what it is. The word is used outside of Japan to refer to cartoons produced within Japan. This is a little confusing, however, as “anime” is also the Japanese word for animation. The nation uses it to describe all animation, regardless of which country it comes from.
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Gets Release Date

Mob Psycho 100 is coming with its third season featuring the adventures of Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama and Reigen Arataka. The series has announced that it will come out with its third season in the Fall 2022 season in Japan on October 5. The opening theme for the show...
‘White Lotus’ Music Supervisor Explores the Series’ (Mostly) Hawaiian Needle Drops

Emmy nominee Janet Lopez, the music supervisor for “The White Lotus,” notes that the show’s creator, Mike White, didn’t script any songs. The idea was to establish the location, which took her into listening to beautiful and important music from Hawaii, that she found through researching the music available from the region’s publishers and record labels. Lopez’s goal was to thread together a musical journey that resonated with the characters while enhancing the exotic location of the show. “We wanted the music to travel with the emotion in the scene, instead of feeling like pure needle drops on top of it,” she...
Kirby's Dream Buffet Release Date Revealed With New Trailer

In case you somehow missed it, Nintendo actually announced an all-new Kirby video game for the Nintendo Switch called Kirby's Dream Buffet back in July. The multiplayer title sees a group of Kirbys taking on food-related challenges to win it all. When it was announced, Kirby's Dream Buffet did not have a definitive release date attached to it beyond the fact that it would release this summer. Nintendo has now announced that Kirby's Dream Buffet is set to release for the Nintendo Switch on August 17th alongside releasing a new overview trailer for the title.
Pre-orders for Kirby’s Dream Buffet are now live – here’s how to buy it and when it releases

Kirby’s Dream Buffet is a competitive multiplayer title exclusive to the Nintendo Switch that will see players roll across food-themed courses in order to reach the end goal.The game received a surprise announcement in July 2022 with a new trailer and now the game finally has a release date – and it’s much sooner than you think.Ihe new trailer, we caught a glimpse of what Kirby’s Dream Buffet will look like. Essentially it appears to be a cross between other platform racers such as Fall Guys with the spherical rolling action of the Monkey Ball series.It’s the second Kirby title...
Update 1.06 Patch Notes

This page contains a list of patch notes for Elden Ring's 1.06 Update, which released on August 9th, 2022. This patch applies to all platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The full list of changes can be seen on Bandai Namco's website here, and players cannot play online until they have downloaded it.
