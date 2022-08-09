ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Mar A Lago#Fox News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy