Rick Perry shuts down Biden's electric vehicle push, says it will spike electricity costs for Americans
Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry warned the Biden administration's push for electric vehicles will drive up costs for Americans who can't afford high electricity bills. On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, Perry argued the U.S. needs fossil fuels to support the power grid. RICK PERRY: And driving the cost of electricity...
CNBC
Buying a car and want to go electric? Inflation Reduction Act extends $7,500 tax credit — but with price, income caps
Among the limitations for a car to be eligible for the tax credit would be its price — no more than $55,000 for sedans and $80,000 for SUVs and trucks. A new tax credit worth a maximum $4,000 for used electric vehicles would be implemented. Additional vehicle requirements could...
EV maker Rivian says its current models will not qualify for tax breaks
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O) on Thursday forecast a wider operating loss for the year and also said many of its current models will not qualify for new federal tax incentives.
Everything you need to know about EV tax credits and the Inflation Reduction Act
The 2022 Mustang Mach-E, an EV from Ford. FordWith the IRA in gear to become law, big changes are coming down the road for people who want to buy electric vehicles.
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Washington Examiner
Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins
The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
Inflation Reduction Act’s Climate Change Initiatives Subsidize Solar Panels, Electric Vehicles
With the Senate passing the Inflation Reduction Act -- legislation focused around climate, taxes, and health care -- on Aug. 7, the federal government appears poised to make inroads on environmental...
Nine companies to buy oil from U.S. strategic reserve in latest sale
Aug 11 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday said nine companies will buy 20 million barrels of oil in the latest sale from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of the Biden administration's plan to ease petroleum prices elevated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and economies recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
10 States With the Highest Gas Taxes
In 2022, inflation has hit the U.S., and indeed the global economy, with a vengeance. From the perspective of the American consumer, the skyrocketing cost of gas has likely been the clearest...
teslarati.com
Demand for EVs will accelerate growth of lithium market: report
The high demand for electric vehicles is accelerating the growth of the global lithium market and is projected to continue to do so for some time. According to a new report by Grand View Research, the lithium market has already doubled in size compared with 2020. In 2021 the global lithium market was valued at $6.83 billion.
The Verge
‘Take that, Elon Musk’: Ford’s CEO takes a swipe at EV rival while announcing solar investment
Ford CEO Jim Farley took a swipe at Tesla CEO Elon Musk Wednesday while announcing a major investment in solar energy. The comment was intended to draw a comparison between Tesla’s long-delayed Cybertruck and Ford’s plug-in pickup, the F-150 Lightning. Farley was speaking at a Ford plant in...
About 25% Of US Electricity Comes From Renewable Energy Sources: Elon Musk Has One Word To Say About It
It's a no secret that Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk and his ventures are inclined toward upholding sustainable development. Musk on Friday, quote-tweeted a CleanTechnica story that said the U.S. now gets about a quarter of its electricity from renewable energy sources. The world's richest man called this "progress."
While Biden is tackling inflation and shaping a green economy for the US, Britain is being left behind
Over the weekend, US Democrats overcame months of political struggle to pass the Inflation Reduction Act in the Senate, marking a major victory for the president, Joe Biden, and for “Bidenomics” before the US midterms. The bill makes the single largest climate investment in US history, with $369bn...
Autoweek.com
Local Sourcing Rule Problematic for Expanded $7500 EV Tax Credit
Tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act would be available on SUVs, pickup trucks, and vans priced up to $80,000, and on all other body styles, including sedans like the Tesla Model 3, priced up to $55,000. Battery assembly plants are popping up all over the US (including at Ford's...
Manchin bill could short-circuit EV tax credits, making qualifying for them nearly impossible
This article was originally published on The Conversation. The U.S. Senate passed a far-reaching climate, energy and health care bill on Aug. 7, 2022, that invests an unprecedented US$370 billion in energy and climate programs over the next 10 years – including incentives to expand renewable energy and electric vehicles.
Democrats' ‘huge’ tax increase will cost you only if you make more than $400,000 annually.
Couple Saving Money(marketing photo - public license) According to some Republican-leaning news outlets and websites, like RedState and FOX News, Americans are about to face a huge tax increase and during the middle of a ‘recession’. According to Sen. Joe Kennedy (R-LA), “It takes a special kind of stupid, in my judgment, to raise taxes during both a recession and inflation.”
Miners face supply chain overhaul to meet U.S. EV credit deadline
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Miners will struggle to expand operations in the United States in record time to meet a deadline for sourcing key minerals domestically or from select countries as set out by a bill likely to be passed on Friday, companies and industry watchers said.
Ford’s chief takes dig at Musk while unveiling his solar energy investments
Ford chief Jim Farley made a jibe at Tesla titan Elon Musk on Wednesday as he made an announcement of his recent investments in solar energy.Speaking at a press conference in Michigan, Mr Farley bragged about his company’s new electric pickup truck — the F-150 Lightning — while seemingly referencing Tesla’s Cybertruck, which has been repeatedly delayed after initial announcements in 2019.The Cybertruck was originally scheduled to go into production in 2021, but after delays, Mr Musk recently said the electric vehicle would kick off production in 2023.Meanwhile, Ford’s F-150 Lightning is currently the bestselling electric truck in the...
electrek.co
The new climate bill abandoned the type of electric vehicle that can make the biggest difference
The Senate’s passing of the Inflation Reduction Act should be applauded as a major step toward protecting our planet. However, it is important to note that while this agreement offers big incentives for electric cars, it also abandoned on the side of the road a critically important class of electric vehicle: electric bicycles.
Comments / 0