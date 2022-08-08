ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Azle Youth Sports held its first Cheer Bootcamp

Azle Youth Sports held its first Cheer Bootcamp Saturday and Sunday at Forte Junior High, with 170 cheerleaders in attendance. Camp attendees were from kindergarten through sixth grade. The camp slogan was “hear the buzz, feel the sting.”. Competitive cheer coaches and some of the Level 3 Competitive cheerleaders...

