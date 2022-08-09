ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazelwood, MO

FOX2Now

New report details lengthy investigation over Bridgeton Landfill

(AP) – Missouri’s health department on Thursday announced findings of a lengthy examination of the troubled Bridgeton Landfill in suburban St. Louis, determining that the foul odor emitting from the landfill created health problems but did not increase the risk of cancer. The finding of the yearslong investigation...
BRIDGETON, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Port Authority approves agreement for $1.2 billion project

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Port Authority voted to enter a redevelopment agreement with the Good Development Group on a $1.2 billion dollar redevelopment project south of Downtown. Developers say they’ve secured 50 acres for the Gateway South Project which will be south of the Poplar Street bridge and along the Mississippi River. It’s an area known as Chouteau’s Landing.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
City
University City, MO
City
Hazelwood, MO
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Government
City
Bridgeton, MO
nextstl.com

August 23, 2022 St. Louis Land Tax Sale

The next St. Louis Land Tax Sale is August 23rd. These are properties for which the owner has not paid property taxes for four years. The owner has until the last minute to pay up, so it is likely some of these will not go for sale in the end. It’s an auction with the bidding starting at the taxes owed. If no one buys they go to the LRA.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

New area code coming to St. Louis, 314 numbers running out

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The 314 area code is the identifying number for many St. Louisans, but that could be changing. Phone numbers with the 314 area code are running out, making 557 the new area code for people who come to St. Louis. Boost Mobile manager Jason Markham...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
40southnews.com

Large redevelopment proposed in Brentwood, and more: in the news

KSDK — $400 million mixed-use project planned in Brentwood. More in the news: Maplewood and Richmond Heights places to eat, a man is found dead in Deer Creek, and a Richmond Heights man publishes his first novel. Feast — Mauhaus Cat Cafe’s Alyssa Bennett on making soufflés, the best...
BRENTWOOD, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Developer eyes $1.2 billion redevelopment on St. Louis riverfront

ST. LOUIS — Another developer is going after Chouteau’s Landing. St. Louis-based Good Developments Group says it’s planning a $1.2 billion push to remake the old riverfront industrial area with high-rise residential towers, an entertainment district and an advanced manufacturing center producing construction materials for projects across the country.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

$19M grant will help reconstruct Lambert’s runways

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Lambert International Airport will be getting some upgrades.  Congresswoman Cori Bush and St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced a $19 million grant to reconstruct runway infrastructure. The grant will fund the reconstruction of 3,600 feet of runway. This will help maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and to minimize foreign […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Scott Seek to be appointed to Jefferson County Council

(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Council plans to appoint Scott Seek to fill the vacant seat in District 5. Seek won his election to become the new County Councilman last week, but that was to take place in 2023. The council decided to go ahead and appoint him to fill the remaining term for this year. County Executive Dennis Gannon says his official appointment will be coming in less than two weeks.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO

