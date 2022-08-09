Read full article on original website
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
KMOV
Loop Lofts owners say safety was their priority when giving tenants a 72-hour notice to leave
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two weeks ago, water surrounded a West End apartment, flooding both buildings. Now, dozens of Loop Lofts residents said they’re being forced out on short notice. News 4 talked exclusively with the loft’s owner to learn more. On Tuesday, July 26, there was...
New report details lengthy investigation over Bridgeton Landfill
(AP) – Missouri’s health department on Thursday announced findings of a lengthy examination of the troubled Bridgeton Landfill in suburban St. Louis, determining that the foul odor emitting from the landfill created health problems but did not increase the risk of cancer. The finding of the yearslong investigation...
KMOV
St. Louis Port Authority approves agreement for $1.2 billion project
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Port Authority voted to enter a redevelopment agreement with the Good Development Group on a $1.2 billion dollar redevelopment project south of Downtown. Developers say they’ve secured 50 acres for the Gateway South Project which will be south of the Poplar Street bridge and along the Mississippi River. It’s an area known as Chouteau’s Landing.
$1.2B redevelopment could come to STL riverfront south of the Arch
A proposed $1.2 billion project aims to develop potentially 80 acres of land along the riverfront south of the Gateway Arch.
Schnucks asks St. Louis to clean up streets and more near store
Schnucks called on the City of St. Louis to help solve problems that are affecting the location in south St. Louis.
Bi-State plans to have enclosed MetroLink platforms in St. Louis region
The Bi-State Development planned to have closed secure MetroLink platforms in the St. Louis region.
Gov. Pritzker issues disaster proclamation over Interco warehouse fire
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Madison and St. Clair counties after a massive fire Wednesday at the Intreco recycling facility in Madison, Illinois.
nextstl.com
August 23, 2022 St. Louis Land Tax Sale
The next St. Louis Land Tax Sale is August 23rd. These are properties for which the owner has not paid property taxes for four years. The owner has until the last minute to pay up, so it is likely some of these will not go for sale in the end. It’s an auction with the bidding starting at the taxes owed. If no one buys they go to the LRA.
Missouri American Water invests $5 million to replace 1930s water mains in Affton
AFFTON — Missouri American Water announced that it will replace aging water mains in Affton starting later this year. The project will cost $5 million to replace the 90-year-old pipes. The water main is nearly 8,000 feet, which is approximately 1.5 miles. The company is upgrading the aging cast-iron...
Downstate Madison, Illinois fire prompts disaster proclamation | Video
A fire broke out in a metal recycling company building in downstate Madison earlier this week, sending plumes of smoke into the air that were visible from St. Louis.
Schnucks asks St. Louis for safety, hygiene help at South City location
ST. LOUIS — Schnucks announced Thursday morning that the company wrote a letter to an alderwoman regarding health and safety concerns at their South City location on South Grand Boulevard. Jed Penney, Associate Gen. Counsel and Head of Govt. Relations, sent Alderwoman Megan Green of the 15th Ward information...
KMOV
New area code coming to St. Louis, 314 numbers running out
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The 314 area code is the identifying number for many St. Louisans, but that could be changing. Phone numbers with the 314 area code are running out, making 557 the new area code for people who come to St. Louis. Boost Mobile manager Jason Markham...
Sunflowers in yard may land St. Peters man in court, again
The City of St. Peters is threatening to take a homeowner to court again over too many sunflowers in their yard.
$1.2B STL riverfront redevelopment resolution unanimously passes
A resolution for a $1.2 billion project aimed at developing potentially 80 acres of land along the St. Louis riverfront was unanimously passed Thursday morning.
40southnews.com
Large redevelopment proposed in Brentwood, and more: in the news
KSDK — $400 million mixed-use project planned in Brentwood. More in the news: Maplewood and Richmond Heights places to eat, a man is found dead in Deer Creek, and a Richmond Heights man publishes his first novel. Feast — Mauhaus Cat Cafe’s Alyssa Bennett on making soufflés, the best...
KMOV
Hazelwood School District to test for radioactive contamination near Janna Elementary
CBS News Senior Travel Advisor Peter Greenberg joined News 4 at 4 p.m. to outline what travelers should know. Journey to preserve St. Louis’ historic gospel ties ensues in Holy Corners District. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Butler envisioned the GHOF to be a pipeline to honor and acknowledge...
tncontentexchange.com
Developer eyes $1.2 billion redevelopment on St. Louis riverfront
ST. LOUIS — Another developer is going after Chouteau’s Landing. St. Louis-based Good Developments Group says it’s planning a $1.2 billion push to remake the old riverfront industrial area with high-rise residential towers, an entertainment district and an advanced manufacturing center producing construction materials for projects across the country.
Festus Memorial Airport to close in 6 weeks
A local airport is closing after more than eight decades. Come September, logbooks will have their final entry from Festus Memorial Airport, which will close its doors on September 27.
$19M grant will help reconstruct Lambert’s runways
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Lambert International Airport will be getting some upgrades. Congresswoman Cori Bush and St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced a $19 million grant to reconstruct runway infrastructure. The grant will fund the reconstruction of 3,600 feet of runway. This will help maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and to minimize foreign […]
mymoinfo.com
Scott Seek to be appointed to Jefferson County Council
(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Council plans to appoint Scott Seek to fill the vacant seat in District 5. Seek won his election to become the new County Councilman last week, but that was to take place in 2023. The council decided to go ahead and appoint him to fill the remaining term for this year. County Executive Dennis Gannon says his official appointment will be coming in less than two weeks.
