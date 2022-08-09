If the 2022-2023 school year is anything like the turnout that Dayton ISD saw Monday night, Aug. 8, for “meet the teacher,” then this next school will be great. Campuses saw huge turnouts as parents and students traveled to their campuses to be introduced to not only their teachers but also the campus, the administrators and a few fun things that happened on each campus.

DAYTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO