Big catalytic converter theft ring bust in Houston connected to murder of sheriff's deputyCovering KatyHouston, TX
Who killed Disha Allen? Reward increased to $10,000 for information in murder of 25-year-old single mother in BaytownJenifer KnightonBaytown, TX
Woman arrested in 17-year-old murder of elderly Cleveland coupleLavinia ThompsonCleveland, TX
bluebonnetnews.com
Dayton ISD enhances Meet the Teacher events
If the 2022-2023 school year is anything like the turnout that Dayton ISD saw Monday night, Aug. 8, for “meet the teacher,” then this next school will be great. Campuses saw huge turnouts as parents and students traveled to their campuses to be introduced to not only their teachers but also the campus, the administrators and a few fun things that happened on each campus.
bluebonnetnews.com
Dayton church feeds DISD staff before school begins
For 47 years, members of the Dayton United Methodist Church have hosted a meal for Dayton ISD staff to get them ready for the start of school. This year’s event, which hosted nearly 800 Dayton ISD employees, was held on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Dayton Community Center. Dayton...
Click2Houston.com
Free or reduced-priced meals: Houston ISD opens application for students attending these schools
HOUSTON – Students who will attend certain Houston ISD schools can apply for free or reduced-price meals for the 2022-2023 school year as long as they meet certain requirements. In a release on Thursday, nine HISD schools will participate in the application process. Beginning this month, the district will...
bluebonnetnews.com
Chambers County Children’s Museum receives $100,000 grant from The Moody Foundation
The developing Chambers County Children’s Museum has received a generous grant to aid in the construction of their facility. The Moody Foundation has committed $100K to help construct the Theatre. The Theatre, a 660 square-foot space located alongside Main Street on the Museum exhibit floor, is an integral part...
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty library to offer teen gaming center
The Liberty Municipal Library will soon offer an exciting new service for area teens — a Nintendo Switch gaming console and a gaming area where teens can meet to play popular electronic games. The library has received a Community Advancement Packages (CAP) Grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Texas State Library and Archives Commission and has acquired everything needed to set up a great gaming area. A second CAP grant was also received that will benefit countless library patrons.
bluebonnetnews.com
Hundreds of children benefit from Back-to-School Spectacular
A line of children and their parents filed into the Cleveland Civic Center on Friday, Aug. 5, for the Back-to-School Spectacular, an event organized by Civic Center staff with the assistance of local businesses and organizations. “We had over 500 backpacks given out at this year’s event with almost 40...
bluebonnetnews.com
Lee College overhauls nursing program
For 60 years, Lee College has trained students to become Registered Nurses (RN) and Licensed Vocational Nurses (LVN), and starting this fall, the nursing programs will offer a new, state-of-the-art learning experience that aligns with the demands and rigor of the most modern patient care. “Nursing is much more complex...
spectrumlocalnews.com
4-day school week is 'game-changer' for Devers ISD
DEVERS, Texas — Right off Highway 90, between Houston and Beaumont, sits Devers ISD. “I’ll just say it’s just the most unique place ever,” said Elizabeth Harris, the superintendent and principal of Devers ISD. “It’s a wonderful place for your children to go to school and get the foundation for high school.”
bluebonnetnews.com
City of Dayton opens Love Locks wall
The first locks have been added to the Love Locks wall, a new art installation at the Dayton Community Center. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Dayton Enhancement Committee hosted a grand opening celebration and invited the public to begin adding their own padlocks. The art project is a 6-foot tall...
These twins have done almost everything together. Now, they're new principals at two Klein ISD elementary schools
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Wednesday marks the start of the new school year at Klein ISD, and it’s an extra special start for one set of twins who’ve literally made the district a home for a lifetime. Charla Wilson and Carissa Rodgers are the brand-new principals of...
bluebonnetnews.com
Houston artist completes two murals in Liberty, Dayton
Liberty County now has several eye-catching murals with the newest ones displayed on the Fregia Insurance Services TWFG building, 1399 N. Main St., in Liberty, and the Kountry Kitchen building, 313 N. Main St., in Dayton. Both are the collaborations between the building owners and Houston artist Cherry Meekins. On...
bluebonnetnews.com
Clydean Margie Hohrine Ham
Clydean Margie Hohrine Ham, 90, of Mont Belvieu, Texas, and a women of faith, went to her heavenly home, on Sunday, August 7, 2022. She was born on August 22, 1931, in New Caney, to the late Albert and Violet Hohrine. Clydean graduated from Dayton High School, the class of 1949. She married the love of her life, Charles “Charlie” Ham, soon after graduation. Together they spent the next fifty-two years residing in the Dayton and Mont Belvieu communities, raising their children, until his passing in 2001.
Future Hitchcock downtown development meant to add livability, boost the local economy
The city of Hitchcock in Galveston County covers more than 90 square miles, stretching all the way down to the West Bay, but most of the land is rural and undeveloped. Virtually all of its commercial and residential life is planted just north and south of State Highway 6, but the town's linear layout along a five-lane highway doesn’t give it much of a downtown area.
bluebonnetnews.com
Linda Marie Swearingen
Linda Marie Swearingen was welcomed into heaven on August 7, 2022 at the age of 84. Linda had been hospitalized in Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital for a short illness, developed pneumonia and passed away with her husband of 65 years and her son by her side at 7:10 am Sunday morning.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAGNOLIA RESIDENTS IN MILL CREEK REPORTING NO WATER
1PM-Residents of the Mill Creek Subdivision report they have no water. Residents say the City is not answering their phones. This is the same subdivision that from which residents flooded the City Council Chambers last night in Magnolia with water meter issues and water bills as high as $3000.
Click2Houston.com
$1,600 bill for water? Magnolia residents upset, complains to city about unreasonably high water bills
MAGNOLIA – Families in one Magnolia neighborhood are desperate for answers after they reported months of unreasonably high water bills. “We got our first initial water bill (and) it was like $1,659,” said homeowner Bridgit Spencer. Spencer said it was the start of a major water nightmare for...
Conroe city administrator, chief financial officer to be terminated Aug. 11, pending vote
Conroe City Council is slated to vote during a closed executive session Aug. 11 on two items relating to terminating contracts with City Administrator Paul Virgadamo Jr. and Chief Financial Officer Steve Williams. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) Conroe City Council is slated to vote during a closed executive session Aug....
defendernetwork.com
Which Houston mayor candidate has raised the most money?
Mayor Sylvester Turner has led the Bayou City for the past seven and a half years, steering Houston through countless storms, including the Labor Day Flood (2015), Tax Day Flood (2016), Hurricane Harvey (2017), Independence Day Flood (2018) and Winter Storm Uri (2021). Turner took office facing a different storm—an...
CCIA employees order pizza for hundreds of stranded passengers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Employees at the Corpus Christi International Airport showed a grand act of kindness to many passengers who experienced delayed flights. Weather conditions in Houston prevented hundreds of passengers from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and San Francisco, California from getting on their designated flights, according to a social media post from CCIA.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Girls' Night Out show this Friday at The Red Brick Tavern in Conroe
CONROE, TX -- It’s Girls’ Night Out this Friday, August 12, as Texas Country Music Association’s Female Artist of the Year, Morgan Ashley, and 2020 Texas Songwriter of the Year finalist Kris Rogge Fisher take the stage at The Red Brick Tavern, located at 119 Simonton Street in Conroe, at 9:30pm.
