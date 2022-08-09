ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, TX

bluebonnetnews.com

Dayton ISD enhances Meet the Teacher events

If the 2022-2023 school year is anything like the turnout that Dayton ISD saw Monday night, Aug. 8, for “meet the teacher,” then this next school will be great. Campuses saw huge turnouts as parents and students traveled to their campuses to be introduced to not only their teachers but also the campus, the administrators and a few fun things that happened on each campus.
DAYTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Dayton church feeds DISD staff before school begins

For 47 years, members of the Dayton United Methodist Church have hosted a meal for Dayton ISD staff to get them ready for the start of school. This year’s event, which hosted nearly 800 Dayton ISD employees, was held on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Dayton Community Center. Dayton...
DAYTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty library to offer teen gaming center

The Liberty Municipal Library will soon offer an exciting new service for area teens — a Nintendo Switch gaming console and a gaming area where teens can meet to play popular electronic games. The library has received a Community Advancement Packages (CAP) Grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Texas State Library and Archives Commission and has acquired everything needed to set up a great gaming area. A second CAP grant was also received that will benefit countless library patrons.
LIBERTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Hundreds of children benefit from Back-to-School Spectacular

A line of children and their parents filed into the Cleveland Civic Center on Friday, Aug. 5, for the Back-to-School Spectacular, an event organized by Civic Center staff with the assistance of local businesses and organizations. “We had over 500 backpacks given out at this year’s event with almost 40...
CLEVELAND, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Lee College overhauls nursing program

For 60 years, Lee College has trained students to become Registered Nurses (RN) and Licensed Vocational Nurses (LVN), and starting this fall, the nursing programs will offer a new, state-of-the-art learning experience that aligns with the demands and rigor of the most modern patient care. “Nursing is much more complex...
BAYTOWN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

4-day school week is 'game-changer' for Devers ISD

DEVERS, Texas — Right off Highway 90, between Houston and Beaumont, sits Devers ISD. “I’ll just say it’s just the most unique place ever,” said Elizabeth Harris, the superintendent and principal of Devers ISD. “It’s a wonderful place for your children to go to school and get the foundation for high school.”
DEVERS, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

City of Dayton opens Love Locks wall

The first locks have been added to the Love Locks wall, a new art installation at the Dayton Community Center. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Dayton Enhancement Committee hosted a grand opening celebration and invited the public to begin adding their own padlocks. The art project is a 6-foot tall...
DAYTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Houston artist completes two murals in Liberty, Dayton

Liberty County now has several eye-catching murals with the newest ones displayed on the Fregia Insurance Services TWFG building, 1399 N. Main St., in Liberty, and the Kountry Kitchen building, 313 N. Main St., in Dayton. Both are the collaborations between the building owners and Houston artist Cherry Meekins. On...
DAYTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Clydean Margie Hohrine Ham

Clydean Margie Hohrine Ham, 90, of Mont Belvieu, Texas, and a women of faith, went to her heavenly home, on Sunday, August 7, 2022. She was born on August 22, 1931, in New Caney, to the late Albert and Violet Hohrine. Clydean graduated from Dayton High School, the class of 1949. She married the love of her life, Charles “Charlie” Ham, soon after graduation. Together they spent the next fifty-two years residing in the Dayton and Mont Belvieu communities, raising their children, until his passing in 2001.
MONT BELVIEU, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Future Hitchcock downtown development meant to add livability, boost the local economy

The city of Hitchcock in Galveston County covers more than 90 square miles, stretching all the way down to the West Bay, but most of the land is rural and undeveloped. Virtually all of its commercial and residential life is planted just north and south of State Highway 6, but the town's linear layout along a five-lane highway doesn’t give it much of a downtown area.
HITCHCOCK, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Linda Marie Swearingen

Linda Marie Swearingen was welcomed into heaven on August 7, 2022 at the age of 84. Linda had been hospitalized in Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital for a short illness, developed pneumonia and passed away with her husband of 65 years and her son by her side at 7:10 am Sunday morning.
LIBERTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAGNOLIA RESIDENTS IN MILL CREEK REPORTING NO WATER

1PM-Residents of the Mill Creek Subdivision report they have no water. Residents say the City is not answering their phones. This is the same subdivision that from which residents flooded the City Council Chambers last night in Magnolia with water meter issues and water bills as high as $3000.
MAGNOLIA, TX
defendernetwork.com

Which Houston mayor candidate has raised the most money?

Mayor Sylvester Turner has led the Bayou City for the past seven and a half years, steering Houston through countless storms, including the Labor Day Flood (2015), Tax Day Flood (2016), Hurricane Harvey (2017), Independence Day Flood (2018) and Winter Storm Uri (2021). Turner took office facing a different storm—an...
HOUSTON, TX
KIII 3News

CCIA employees order pizza for hundreds of stranded passengers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Employees at the Corpus Christi International Airport showed a grand act of kindness to many passengers who experienced delayed flights. Weather conditions in Houston prevented hundreds of passengers from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and San Francisco, California from getting on their designated flights, according to a social media post from CCIA.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Girls' Night Out show this Friday at The Red Brick Tavern in Conroe

CONROE, TX -- It’s Girls’ Night Out this Friday, August 12, as Texas Country Music Association’s Female Artist of the Year, Morgan Ashley, and 2020 Texas Songwriter of the Year finalist Kris Rogge Fisher take the stage at The Red Brick Tavern, located at 119 Simonton Street in Conroe, at 9:30pm.
CONROE, TX

