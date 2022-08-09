ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

The Spun

Kevin Durant Is Rumored To Have 2 'Desired' Landing Spots

It's been a few weeks since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Despite that length of time, trade rumors surrounding the NBA superstar have been relatively quiet. However a new report from Ian Begley of SNY suggests Durant has two desired landing spots. According to Begley, both...
BROOKLYN, NY
247Sports

Huskers make offer to Iowa Western defensive lineman

Nebraska football made a junior college defensive line offer on Thursday, becoming the first offer for Iowa Western CC defensive tackle Quientrail Jamison-Travis. “After a great conversation with @coach_frost I’m am blessed to receive my 1st division one offer from the University Of Nebraska,” he wrote on social media on Thursday announcing the offer.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Notre Dame AD Thinks Big Ten Deal Was Good For Fighting Irish

Notre Dame remains firm in not joining a new conference despite some of the massive media rights deals being given out. But Notre Dame's athletic director believes that the Fighting Irish will benefit regardless. In a recent interview, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick praised the new media rights deal...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
ClutchPoints

Klay Thompson’s brother, Trayce, gets brutally honest on Warriors star’s football career

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is already one of the best shooters to ever step foot on the NBA court, though his brother Trayce Thompson still can’t believe he pursued basketball over football. Speaking to Natasha Dye of People, Trayce admitted that he always thought Klay was going to be an American football player. […] The post Klay Thompson’s brother, Trayce, gets brutally honest on Warriors star’s football career appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Person
Dana Altman
247Sports

Robinson flips to Florida

South Carolina lost a commitment from the 2023 football recruiting class on Wednesday night. Linebacker Jaden Robinson (Lake City, Fla./Columbia) posted on his Twitter account that he is backing off of his pledge from the Gamecocks. He’s now committed to Florida. A four-star prospect with a rating of 0.8933...
COLUMBIA, SC
TMZ.com

ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender

ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Model Girlfriend Of Lions Quarterback Jared Goff

In just over an hour, HBO's Hard Knocks will be back on televisions around the country as the Detroit Lions take center stage. It will be the second time quarterback Jared Goff will be featured on the show. Two years ago, he and the Los Angeles Rams were highlighted by the documentary series that takes place during training camp.
BlueDevilCountry

Penny Hardaway hires nephew of Coach K

Andy Borman was a Duke basketball walk-on guard from 1999 to 2004, coinciding with the Blue Devils' third national championship in 2001. He's also the nephew of now-retired Hall of Fame Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, for Borman's mom is the sister of Krzyzewski's wife, Mickie. Now, the ...
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Watch: Little League Umpire's Terrible Call Is Going Viral

Today's Little League matchup between Kentucky and Ohio yielded some eyebrow-raising calls from the home-plate umpire. On multiple occasions, the lead ump called strikes that were clearly well outside the strike zone. Fans of the sport are not happy with this performance from the home-plate ump. "The umpire in the...
KENTUCKY STATE
247Sports

Arkansas 108, Valencia Seleccion 59: Scores, Highlights, Results

The Arkansas Razorbacks opened up their foreign tour with an impressive, 108-59, victory over Valencia Seleccion from La Alqueria del Basket in Valencia (Spain) on Tuesday. Nick Smith Jr. led all scorers with 17 points. The Hogs had five players — Smith, Trevon Brazile, Ricky Council, Kamani Johnson and Barry...
BASKETBALL
247Sports

247Sports

