Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson F
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Yardbarker
Chris Paul Said He Didn't Give Any Attention To Girls In High School: "My Girlfriend Was My Basketball."
Chris Paul is one of the best point guards to ever play in the NBA. The Phoenix Suns superstar has been a very impactful player wherever he's played, although he's yet to win that elusive championship. CP3 always had a huge love for basketball, and during his teenage years, he took it to the next level.
Kevin Durant Is Rumored To Have 2 'Desired' Landing Spots
It's been a few weeks since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Despite that length of time, trade rumors surrounding the NBA superstar have been relatively quiet. However a new report from Ian Begley of SNY suggests Durant has two desired landing spots. According to Begley, both...
Draymond Green Reacts to Former Warriors Guard Joining New Team
This former Golden State Warriors guard has found a new home
Huskers make offer to Iowa Western defensive lineman
Nebraska football made a junior college defensive line offer on Thursday, becoming the first offer for Iowa Western CC defensive tackle Quientrail Jamison-Travis. “After a great conversation with @coach_frost I’m am blessed to receive my 1st division one offer from the University Of Nebraska,” he wrote on social media on Thursday announcing the offer.
Notre Dame AD Thinks Big Ten Deal Was Good For Fighting Irish
Notre Dame remains firm in not joining a new conference despite some of the massive media rights deals being given out. But Notre Dame's athletic director believes that the Fighting Irish will benefit regardless. In a recent interview, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick praised the new media rights deal...
Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal
Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
See LeBron James and Wife Savannah’s Sweetest Moments With Their 3 Kids: Photos
King James, his queen and their royal court. LeBron James is one of the best players in the NBA — and he's doing his best to be a champion father off the court as well. "The crazy thing is, my whole life I grew up resenting my father," the Los Angeles Lakers player told Fatherly […]
Klay Thompson’s brother, Trayce, gets brutally honest on Warriors star’s football career
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is already one of the best shooters to ever step foot on the NBA court, though his brother Trayce Thompson still can’t believe he pursued basketball over football. Speaking to Natasha Dye of People, Trayce admitted that he always thought Klay was going to be an American football player. […] The post Klay Thompson’s brother, Trayce, gets brutally honest on Warriors star’s football career appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Robinson flips to Florida
South Carolina lost a commitment from the 2023 football recruiting class on Wednesday night. Linebacker Jaden Robinson (Lake City, Fla./Columbia) posted on his Twitter account that he is backing off of his pledge from the Gamecocks. He’s now committed to Florida. A four-star prospect with a rating of 0.8933...
Former Oklahoma assistant Cale Gundy used a word white people can never say | Opinion
Former Oklahoma assistant coach Cale Gundy resigned after reading an offensive racial term off the iPad of a player. Gundy should have known better.
TMZ.com
ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender
ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
Ohio State freshman Sonny Styles is 'gonna be a secret weapon' for Buckeyes
Fall camp is a time in the college football calendar when teams get ready for the start of a new season. Throughout the 25 practices, coaches look for players who can make an impact in Week 1, be it as returning starters or guys who are ready to step into bigger roles.
Stephen Curry filmed brother of Klay Thompson getting a hit for the Dodgers and it was awesome
After winning yet another NBA championship, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has spent his offseason watching lots of baseball. The reigning NBA Finals MVP recently took some swings before the A’s played the Astros last month, and last night, he was back in an MLB park again. Even...
Tulsa Little League player getting national attention for show of sportsmanship
A frightening moment ending with a remarkable display of sportsmanship. Tulsa’s Isaiah Jarvis was hit in the head with a baseball Tuesday in the finals of the Southwest Region of the Little League World Series. Whichever team won this game would advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Penn State recruit blames NIL for decommitments; Elite DL Tomarrion Parker becomes latest departure
The Penn State Nittany Lions have the nation's No. 10 2023 recruiting class. That's the good news. The bad news is that James Franklin's program has suffered five decommitments this cycle, including four this summer. The latest came Tuesday when Central High School (Alabama) star Tomarrion Parker, ...
Photos: Meet The Model Girlfriend Of Lions Quarterback Jared Goff
In just over an hour, HBO's Hard Knocks will be back on televisions around the country as the Detroit Lions take center stage. It will be the second time quarterback Jared Goff will be featured on the show. Two years ago, he and the Los Angeles Rams were highlighted by the documentary series that takes place during training camp.
Penny Hardaway hires nephew of Coach K
Andy Borman was a Duke basketball walk-on guard from 1999 to 2004, coinciding with the Blue Devils' third national championship in 2001. He's also the nephew of now-retired Hall of Fame Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, for Borman's mom is the sister of Krzyzewski's wife, Mickie. Now, the ...
Ron Rivera Fires Commanders DL Coach During Training Camp
Washington will look to go a different direction after a somewhat underwhelming performance by the position group in 2021.
Watch: Little League Umpire's Terrible Call Is Going Viral
Today's Little League matchup between Kentucky and Ohio yielded some eyebrow-raising calls from the home-plate umpire. On multiple occasions, the lead ump called strikes that were clearly well outside the strike zone. Fans of the sport are not happy with this performance from the home-plate ump. "The umpire in the...
Arkansas 108, Valencia Seleccion 59: Scores, Highlights, Results
The Arkansas Razorbacks opened up their foreign tour with an impressive, 108-59, victory over Valencia Seleccion from La Alqueria del Basket in Valencia (Spain) on Tuesday. Nick Smith Jr. led all scorers with 17 points. The Hogs had five players — Smith, Trevon Brazile, Ricky Council, Kamani Johnson and Barry...
