It may be accident or design, but this documentary about one of the most influential photographers of the 19th century is being released just in time to resonate with a key detail in Jordan Peele’s new feature Nope. In the latter film, the Black siblings at the heart of the story claim their jockey ancestor was the man riding the horse in Eadweard Muybridge’s famous series of pictures of a racehorse galloping, a work commissioned by railroad baron Leland Stanford who wanted to know conclusively if at any point in a stride all four hooves leave the ground. Turns out it’s when the four legs are curled up towards each other, not when they’re fully extended, undermining the veracity of countless equine depictions from the centuries before 1878. That was the date that Muybridge finally succeeded in setting up a battery of 12 cameras with newfangled shutters at a Palo Alto racetrack (now part of Stanford University) that took the sequence of still photos that not only settled the matter of horses in motion but eventually led to the creation of cinematography via persistence-of-vision gadgets such as the zoopraxiscope.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 3 DAYS AGO