Visual Art

Vice

Arinze Ifeakandu writes bittersweet stories of Nigerian queerness

The author discusses his critically-acclaimed debut short story collection, 'God’s Children Are Little Broken Things'. Arinze Ifeakandu is not afraid to write difficult stories. The 27-year-old queer Nigerian writer — who grew up reading Chinua Achebe and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and cites Garth Greenwell as one of his biggest influences — is a master observer, immortalising the complex situations where queerness and Nigerian existence intersect. His debut short story collection, God’s Children Are Little Broken Things, captures them perfectly.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wmagazine.com

A Rare Look Back at the Earliest Women in Photography

These days, the idea of singling out a group so broad as “women photographers” sounds passé. In fact, you’re likely able to name at least a couple—Diane Arbus or Cindy Sherman, anyone?—off the top of your head. But it’s worth remembering that, for well over a century, this wasn’t the case. Not that women weren’t taking photographs, (and good ones at that); their talent wasn’t getting the recognition it deserved, and indeed still barely is today. “Women’s Work: A Survey of Female Photographers,” an exhibition on view at Florida’s Museum of Fine Arts through September 11, aims to correct that wrong. It took a full 150 years, for example, for a museum to acknowledge that the work of Julia Margaret Cameron, a pioneering 19th-century photographer, merited an exhibition. And while you may have come across her name since the V&A stepped up to the plate, you’re not alone if you aren’t familiar with some of the ones that follow. Get a taste of their little-known legacies with a look inside the show, below.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Guardian

Exposing Muybridge review – fascinating portrait of ornery photography pioneer

It may be accident or design, but this documentary about one of the most influential photographers of the 19th century is being released just in time to resonate with a key detail in Jordan Peele’s new feature Nope. In the latter film, the Black siblings at the heart of the story claim their jockey ancestor was the man riding the horse in Eadweard Muybridge’s famous series of pictures of a racehorse galloping, a work commissioned by railroad baron Leland Stanford who wanted to know conclusively if at any point in a stride all four hooves leave the ground. Turns out it’s when the four legs are curled up towards each other, not when they’re fully extended, undermining the veracity of countless equine depictions from the centuries before 1878. That was the date that Muybridge finally succeeded in setting up a battery of 12 cameras with newfangled shutters at a Palo Alto racetrack (now part of Stanford University) that took the sequence of still photos that not only settled the matter of horses in motion but eventually led to the creation of cinematography via persistence-of-vision gadgets such as the zoopraxiscope.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Phys.org

Whiteness is an invented concept that has been used as a tool of oppression

Whiteness is a modern, colonial invention. It was devised in the 17th century and used to provide the logic for genocide and slavery. The first recorded mention of "white people," historians concur, is in English playwright Thomas Middleton's 1613 play, The Triumphs of Truth. Ever since the 17th century, people...
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Anne Heche was a little too stylish and smart for Hollywood

The movies never really knew what to do with Anne Heche. Her gamine beauty and quizzically sharp intelligence were not easily absorbed into the Hollywood templates: she was not an obvious heteromantic lead and often complained that news about her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres in the 90s cost her many film roles, when the overwhelmingly straight industry was in hock to fatuous “lipstick lesbian” stereotypes. (As it happened, all her other relationships were with men.)
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Last White Man by Mohsin Hamid review – a hypnotic race fable

“One morning Anders, a white man, woke up to find he had turned a deep and undeniable brown.” So begins Mohsin Hamid’s inventive new novel, The Last White Man. Anders, as it turns out, is not an isolated case. More people in an unnamed town begin to change, including Oona, a yoga instructor and a friend of Anders. Violence inevitably erupts around them. White vigilante gangs terrorise the transformed, while some doggedly refuse to accept an end to whiteness.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

Bill Pitman Dies: Wrecking Crew Guitarist Who Played On Countless Hits, TV & Film Soundtracks Was 102

Bill Pitman, a guitarist whose work as part of the legendary recording session group The Wrecking Crew made an invaluable contribution to countless radio hits, TV series and films, died yesterday at his home in La Quinta, California. He was 102. His death was announced to The New York Times by wife Janet Pitman, who told the publication her husband died after four weeks of hospice care following a fall that fractured his spine. Pitman’s guitar playing was ubiquitous, if largely anonymous, for decades beginning in the 1950s. Just a sampling of the songs he played on: The Beach Boys’ “Good Vibrations,”...
LA QUINTA, CA
Entertainment
Visual Art
Sculpture
Arts
Observer

Books and Artwork From Joan Didion’s Apartment Are Heading To Auction

Artwork, books and various possessions from iconic author Joan Didion’s Upper East Side apartment will be heading to auction. Items in the sale include artworks by Patti Smith, Sam Francis and Richard Diebenkorn, in addition to photographs of Didion taken by photographers like Annie Leibovitz and Julian Wasser. The Stair Galleries auction will also sell objects amassed and gifted to Didion and her husband John Gregory Dunne throughout their years living in California and New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tree Hugger

Artist's Biologically Accurate Miniature Sculptures Urge Us to Look Closer

You've likely heard that bit of pithy wisdom that "art imitates life." It's true indeed that many great works of art are often inspired by true events or real people. Of course, while some artists may choose to indulge in a bit of artistic license when it comes to creating their works of art, others may take another tack by faithfully reproducing reality in their masterpieces.
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

The 11th-Century English Manor That Starred in ‘Pride and Prejudice’ Just Listed for $7.2 Million

Click here to read the full article. You can now live out your Jane Austen fantasies at this 11th-century English manor.   The country estate that appeared in the beloved 1995 BBC adaptation of Pride and Prejudice has just been brought to market by Woolley & Wallis for £6 million ($7.2 million). Formally known as Luckington Court, the Grade II listed Tudor-style home was famously where protagonist Elizabeth Bennet (Jennifer Ehle) and her family resided. Just don’t expect Mr. Darcy (Colin Firth) to come knocking.   The exemplary property comprises a main house with eight bedrooms, five additional cottages with their own gardens, a 17th-century...
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

V&A's Frankenstein at centre of monstrous row: Californian museum insists seven-foot Boris Karloff dummy was sold 'without their consent' and should be returned to their collection

A dummy of Frankenstein's monster being held at the V&A has sparked a trans-Atlantic ownership row after a US museum called for it to be repatriated. The wooden mannequin, which stands at seven ft, is based on actor Boris Karloff, who played the creature in films created in the 1930s and 1940s.
MUSEUMS
tatler.com

How The Gilded Age reset the rules: the September issue heralds the arrival of New Nostalgia

In late 19th-century New York, bustles were essential for accentuating the derrières of society swans – it was commonly quipped that the largest of these shelves would be able to house an entire tea service. Now the tea is being served again, as a cultural moment shifts back into focus. The Gilded Age has been reawakened by Julian Fellowes’s lavish period drama of the same name, which chronicles the fierce rivalry between old money and new.
BEAUTY & FASHION

