Public Safety

Daily Mail

Alabama killer is executed following a final phone call to his mother, 28 years after shooting his girlfriend dead - despite his victim's family's pleas for clemency

An Alabama murderer who shot his girlfriend dead 28 years ago has been executed after having a final phone call with his mother and despite his victim's family's pleas for clemency. Joe Nathan James Jr., 50, received a lethal injection at William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore on Thursday...
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Alabama executes death row inmate over 1994 murder despite victim’s family pleas

Alabama has executed a death row inmate over the 1994 murder of his former girlfriend – ignoring the pleas of the victim’s family to spare his life.Joe Nathan James Jr was put to death by lethal injection at the William C Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore on Thursday night, two days after the US Court of Appeals denied a last-ditch motion to stay his execution. His time of death was 9.27pm local time.During his final hours, he spoke to his attorneys by phone three times but had no visitors and made no special requests, according to the state’s corrections...
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Father accused of killing his two daughters before going on the run for 12 years finally faces trial

Jury selection for the trial of a father accused of “honour killing” his two daughters is set to begin Monday. Prosecutors said that nearly fifteen years after the gruesome killings of Amina Said, 18, and Sarah Said, 17, their father, 65-year-old Yaser Said, will face justice for their killings, as per Fort Worth Star-Telegram.On New Year’s Eve 2008, Mr Said drove the girls to a hotel parking lot in Irving, Texas, and allegedly shot them multiple times inside his taxicab, court documents show. One of the girls, later determined by the FBI to be Sarah, called 911 and...
NBC News

A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash

A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
americanmilitarynews.com

Texas dad shoots 2 teen robbers to protect wife, infants inside car

A Texas dad shot two teenage attempted robbers in self-defense on Monday after the pair tried entering his car with two infants inside. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, units responded to a shooting at the 6800 block of Feather Creek Drive just after midnight on Monday. Gonzalez said...
TEXAS STATE
extratv

Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)

New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.
People

3 Girls Found Dead in Pond Near Texas Home: 'No Idea' Why They Were There, Sheriff Says

Texas authorities said three young girls have been found dead in a private pond near their Cass County home, multiple outlets reported. The bodies of Temari Oliver, 5, Amiyah Hughes, 8, and Zi'Ariel Oliver, 9, were located in the pond early Saturday morning, officials said, according to CBS affiliate KSLA and the Texarkana Gazette. The trio was reported missing late Friday night.
TheDailyBeast

Cop Shared Rape Fantasy in Group Chat With Sarah Everard’s Killer, Prosecutor Says

In a WhatsApp text chain with the British police officer who kidnapped and killed Sarah Everard last year, the cop’s colleague described an incident in which he pinned a detained and distressed 15-year-old girl to the floor as a “struggle snuggle,” prosecutors told a Westminster court on Thursday. The colleague, 34-year-old William Neville, is one of three Met Police officers charged with sending “grossly offensive messages.” Neville, along with Jonathon Cobban, 35, and former officer Joel Borders, 45, have denied the charges. In court, a prosecutor said that Neville was “acting out a rape fantasy” on the 15-year-old, one which Cobban encouraged by replying “haha” and “good skills!” Cobban also claimed that domestic violence victims “love” being sexually assaulted, adding “that’s why they are repeat victims.” In another message, Borders joked that he would “rape and beat” a female officer on the force. Couzens, whose messages were not shared with the court due to an active investigation, pleaded guilty to March 2021 kidnapping and murder of Everard last summer. He was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole in September.
Vice

FBI ‘Lied’ About Its Intentions, Planned to Seize Contents of Private Vaults, Lawyers Say

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. During its investigation of a business in California that offers secure deposit boxes to clients, the FBI planned to use civil forfeiture to sell every asset worth over $5,000 in every customer’s box before a judge had even seen an application for a warrant to raid the business, according to a new analysis by the Institute for Justice, a public interest law firm that is legally representing people who said the FBI seized their assets in an overly broad operation.
Daily Mail

The Independent

Father convicted of teen daughters’ ‘honour killings’

A Dallas man has been found guilty of the so-called “honour killing” of his two teenage daughters.Yaser Said, 65, shot dead Amina Said, 18, and Sarah Said, 17, in a taxi in 2008 before going on the run for 12 years. Prosecutors chose not to pursue the death penalty, meaning Said will receive an automatic life sentence.Prosecutor Lauren Black told Dallas County Court in opening arguments that Said was a violent and abusive father and husband who “controlled everything in his household”.“He controlled what they did, who they talked to, who they could be friends with, if they and who...
