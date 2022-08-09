Read full article on original website
Alabama killer is executed following a final phone call to his mother, 28 years after shooting his girlfriend dead - despite his victim's family's pleas for clemency
An Alabama murderer who shot his girlfriend dead 28 years ago has been executed after having a final phone call with his mother and despite his victim's family's pleas for clemency. Joe Nathan James Jr., 50, received a lethal injection at William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore on Thursday...
Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Testimony has begun in the trial of a Texas taxicab driver, charged with murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008. Yaser Abdel Said had spent a dozen years on the run before his capture by the FBI in Justin, Texas, nearly two years ago. Said, 65, had spent six years...
Alabama executes death row inmate over 1994 murder despite victim’s family pleas
Alabama has executed a death row inmate over the 1994 murder of his former girlfriend – ignoring the pleas of the victim’s family to spare his life.Joe Nathan James Jr was put to death by lethal injection at the William C Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore on Thursday night, two days after the US Court of Appeals denied a last-ditch motion to stay his execution. His time of death was 9.27pm local time.During his final hours, he spoke to his attorneys by phone three times but had no visitors and made no special requests, according to the state’s corrections...
Father accused of killing his two daughters before going on the run for 12 years finally faces trial
Jury selection for the trial of a father accused of “honour killing” his two daughters is set to begin Monday. Prosecutors said that nearly fifteen years after the gruesome killings of Amina Said, 18, and Sarah Said, 17, their father, 65-year-old Yaser Said, will face justice for their killings, as per Fort Worth Star-Telegram.On New Year’s Eve 2008, Mr Said drove the girls to a hotel parking lot in Irving, Texas, and allegedly shot them multiple times inside his taxicab, court documents show. One of the girls, later determined by the FBI to be Sarah, called 911 and...
Young Mom Is Fatally Shot While Picking Up Son from Babysitter, Teenager Arrested
A young Illinois mother was picking up her 1-year-old son from a babysitter on Aug. 4 when she was fatally shot twice in the back of the head in the city of Morris. The 25-year-old victim has been identified as Beverly Lambert. After she was killed, the suspect allegedly stole her car and fled the scene.
A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash
A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
Dermatologist arrested after her husband secretly recorded her allegedly poisoning him with Drano, documents show
A California dermatologist has been arrested after her husband secretly recorded her allegedly poisoning him by pouring Drano into his drinks, according to officials and a filing for a restraining order. Dr. Yue Yu, 45, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Orange County Jail, the Irvine Police Department said...
Texas dad shoots 2 teen robbers to protect wife, infants inside car
A Texas dad shot two teenage attempted robbers in self-defense on Monday after the pair tried entering his car with two infants inside. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, units responded to a shooting at the 6800 block of Feather Creek Drive just after midnight on Monday. Gonzalez said...
Trial Begins For Texas Hospital Director Accused Of Killing Two Woman After Alleged Extortion
Christopher Wall allegedly gave a group of alleged sex workers nearly $8,000 after they threatened to expose his rendezvous. The next day, the women asked for more money before two wound up shot to death in the parking lot of a bank. A Texas hospital administrator charged with capital murder...
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
In stunning admission, woman recants claims police were involved in 1999 slayings of Alabama teens: "I lied"
A woman whose claims about police being involved in the decades-old killings of two Alabama teens found dead in a car trunk fueled a social media frenzy several years ago now says she was lying the whole time. Rena Crumb, 53, recanted her allegations Thursday as she testified during a...
Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)
New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.
3 Girls Found Dead in Pond Near Texas Home: 'No Idea' Why They Were There, Sheriff Says
Texas authorities said three young girls have been found dead in a private pond near their Cass County home, multiple outlets reported. The bodies of Temari Oliver, 5, Amiyah Hughes, 8, and Zi'Ariel Oliver, 9, were located in the pond early Saturday morning, officials said, according to CBS affiliate KSLA and the Texarkana Gazette. The trio was reported missing late Friday night.
Cop Shared Rape Fantasy in Group Chat With Sarah Everard’s Killer, Prosecutor Says
In a WhatsApp text chain with the British police officer who kidnapped and killed Sarah Everard last year, the cop’s colleague described an incident in which he pinned a detained and distressed 15-year-old girl to the floor as a “struggle snuggle,” prosecutors told a Westminster court on Thursday. The colleague, 34-year-old William Neville, is one of three Met Police officers charged with sending “grossly offensive messages.” Neville, along with Jonathon Cobban, 35, and former officer Joel Borders, 45, have denied the charges. In court, a prosecutor said that Neville was “acting out a rape fantasy” on the 15-year-old, one which Cobban encouraged by replying “haha” and “good skills!” Cobban also claimed that domestic violence victims “love” being sexually assaulted, adding “that’s why they are repeat victims.” In another message, Borders joked that he would “rape and beat” a female officer on the force. Couzens, whose messages were not shared with the court due to an active investigation, pleaded guilty to March 2021 kidnapping and murder of Everard last summer. He was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole in September.
FBI ‘Lied’ About Its Intentions, Planned to Seize Contents of Private Vaults, Lawyers Say
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. During its investigation of a business in California that offers secure deposit boxes to clients, the FBI planned to use civil forfeiture to sell every asset worth over $5,000 in every customer’s box before a judge had even seen an application for a warrant to raid the business, according to a new analysis by the Institute for Justice, a public interest law firm that is legally representing people who said the FBI seized their assets in an overly broad operation.
Alabama will execute death row inmate who shot dead his ex-girlfriend in 1994 - despite plea from her daughter's to give him a life sentence instead: 'It won't bring our mom back'
An Alabama man on death row for capital murder is set to be executed on Thursday despite pleas from the victim's children asking for his life to be spared. Joe Nathan James Jr. will die by lethal injection at 6pm at a south Alabama prison after serving nearly three decades behind bars for the 1994 shooting death of his ex-girlfriend, Faith Hall.
Murder charges filed against suspected 'serial killer' in 7-Eleven robbery spree shootings
A man who authorities are calling a "serial killer" is facing charges that could lead to the death penalty in a string of shootings that left three people dead and robberies at 7-Eleven convenience stores that gripped cities across Southern California.
5 lingering mysteries in case of teen, 18, last seen in haunting Death Road photo as horrifying new details emerge
HORRIFYING new details have emerged in the case of a teen who was last seen standing on a highway dubbed "Death Road" before she vanished into thin air. Debanhi Escobar, 18, was found dead in a water tank at a motel in April after she disappeared following a night out with two pals in Nuevo León, Mexico.
Father convicted of teen daughters’ ‘honour killings’
A Dallas man has been found guilty of the so-called “honour killing” of his two teenage daughters.Yaser Said, 65, shot dead Amina Said, 18, and Sarah Said, 17, in a taxi in 2008 before going on the run for 12 years. Prosecutors chose not to pursue the death penalty, meaning Said will receive an automatic life sentence.Prosecutor Lauren Black told Dallas County Court in opening arguments that Said was a violent and abusive father and husband who “controlled everything in his household”.“He controlled what they did, who they talked to, who they could be friends with, if they and who...
