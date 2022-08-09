The leader of the Minnesota Crop Production Retailers says if America’s Class I railroads go on strike, the impact on agriculture would be large. Executive Director Patrick Murray says, “It’s absolutely a critical transportation network, and railroads do play a large role in moving freight here in Minnesota.” And he says, “If there is this strike, certainly there’s going to be that backlog and then that’s going to upend the whole transportation network.”

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO