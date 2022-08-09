Read full article on original website
Soybean gall midge detected in parts of Iowa
An agronomist says soybean gall midge continues to emerge in parts of the Corn Belt. Meaghan Anderson with Iowa State University tells Brownfield the pest was recently found in the central part of the state. “It’s a very small fly that lays its eggs at the base of soybean plants,” she said. “The larvae basically burrow into that stem, and they can cut the plants off from water and nutrients, unfortunately.”
Minnesota ag leader says railroad strike would harm agriculture
The leader of the Minnesota Crop Production Retailers says if America’s Class I railroads go on strike, the impact on agriculture would be large. Executive Director Patrick Murray says, “It’s absolutely a critical transportation network, and railroads do play a large role in moving freight here in Minnesota.” And he says, “If there is this strike, certainly there’s going to be that backlog and then that’s going to upend the whole transportation network.”
Three South Dakota FFA members named national proficiency finalists
The executive director of the South Dakota FFA Foundation says the National FFA Proficiency awards help FFA members develop specialized skills they can apply toward future careers. Gerri Eide tells Brownfield nationally there are 45 award areas, ranging from fruit production to beef and swine entrepreneurship. “The students have supervised...
MO governor pushes for ag tax support
Missouri’s governor is calling for tax cuts and ag tax credits to be approved during an expected upcoming special legislative session in the state. Governor Mike Parson said agriculture got the short end of the stick when biofuel, small meat processor, and beginning farmer tax credits expired at the start of the year.
