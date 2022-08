RINGOES, N.J. -- The last time Teofimo Lopez fought it was with a condition later diagnosed as pneumomediastinum, a balloon-like intrusion of air in his thoracic cavity, the likely result of a tiny tear in his esophagus that developed as he rehydrated after the weigh-in. "How he breathed, I can't even explain," said one specialist who examined him. "Like his neck and chest were in a vise." Bottom line: He could have died that night.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO