ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 9

Charlene Osborn
2d ago

Wrong wrong. The broke the contract. 250 people max 500 show up and they put it on social media also a contract breaker.

Reply(1)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc17news.com

Jackson County Executive responds following water park incident

JACKSON COUNTY, Missouri (KCTV) — The Jackson County Executive has issued a statement regarding an incident at a Lee’s Summit water park. A family said they were denied entry at the last minute despite planning a party a month beforehand. That family claims it was because of racial...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
Lee's Summit, MO
Kansas City, MO
Society
City
Kansas City, MO
Lee's Summit, MO
Society
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Evans
CJ Coombs

The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment building

The Newbern Hotel, Kansas City, MO.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Newbern Hotel located at 525 E. Armour Boulevard is a historical hotel/apartment building in Kansas City, Missouri. It was designed by architect, Ernest O. Brostrom of Brostrom & Drotts in the architectural style of Sullivaneque. The building is one of the very few in Kansas City using this style. The location of the building is where Cherry Street intersects with Armour Boulevard. The builder was C. O. Jones of the Armour Building Company.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pool Party#Racism#Water Park#Racial Injustice#Racial Issues
plattecountylandmark.com

New sports bar to open Monday in Platte County

Just in time for football season. A new restaurant with an atmosphere of a sports bar in a mountain lodge theme is just days away from opening in Platte County. Twin Peaks is known for a couple of things, one of those being beer served at an ice cold temperature of 29 degrees.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Lee’s Summit mayor responds following cancellation at water park

KC Unsolved: Relatives searching for answers to find missing Prairie Village mom Angela Green. 51-year-old Angela Green was last seen on June 19, 2019, near her home off Tomahawk Road in Prairie Village, Kansas. Local stars join Kansas City Mayor’s Night Hoops. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Some teens...
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
kcur.org

Why have Kansas City's pools closed already?

Four pools in Kansas City, Missouri, have closed early for the summer, despite record-setting heat and the possibility of higher temperatures as August closes out. KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga sat down to talk about why this is happening and what's left for those who want to beat the heat.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Mail

Father accuses water park of racism after it canceled birthday party for his teenage son when 500 of his friends turned up and left staff feeling 'uncomfortable'

A father has accused a Kansas City water park of racism after it abruptly called off the birthday party for his son when 500 people allegedly arrived and made staff feel 'uncomfortable.'. Chris Evans said he signed a $2,000 contract with Summit Waves Aquatic Facility in Lee's Summit to host...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy