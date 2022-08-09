ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Former White House attorney Ty Cobb: ‘Big Lie has been good only for Trump’

Ty Cobb is no stranger to former President Donald Trump. An accomplished attorney with a signature handlebar mustache, Cobb served in the Trump White House from 2017-2018, where he led the internal response to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Cobb proved to be an influential adviser during his...
Fox News

Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin suggests Republicans, Trump are turning US into a ‘banana republic’

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin wrote an op-ed condemning the American political right for transforming the country into a "failed democracy." Rubin railed against commentators warning that Attorney General Merrick Garland indicting former President Trump for alleged charges could irreparably divide the country. "Nervous pundits warn that for the good...
Washington Examiner

Trump confirms he will sit down for deposition with 'racist' New York AG

Former President Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday that he will sit down for a deposition in New York Attorney General Letitia James's civil investigation of the Trump Organization. In a post on his Truth Social page early Wednesday morning, the former president said he was in New York City and...
Bloomberg

US Tax Bill Costs Corporations Nearly $300 Billion More, While Middle Class Pays Less

Corporations will pay nearly $296 billion more in US federal taxes over the next decade, and middle-income households will see some tax cuts, under the tax-and-climate bill that is likely to become law in the coming days. That’s the takeaway from analysis released Tuesday by the Congressional Joint Committee on...
Bloomberg

Lucid Says Saudi PIF Was Supportive as Supply Crunch Hit

Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region. Top shareholder Saudi Arabia has been supportive of Lucid Group Inc. during a supply crunch that forced two production target cuts this year, an official at the carmaker said on Thursday.
Bloomberg

Hong Kong Growth Hopes Crumble Under Covid Policy Weight

Hong Kong’s economy will struggle to expand at all this year, the latest Bloomberg survey of economists shows, as the city grapples with Covid restrictions, a trade slump and other global headwinds. The government is set to cut its forecast for gross domestic product growth for the year when...
Bloomberg

Head of Amazon Health Care Initiative Taking an Extended Break

Kristen Helton, who ran one of Amazon.com Inc.’s most important healthcare initiatives, is on a break that began earlier this summer. “After more than 5 years at Amazon, Kristen decided to take some well-deserved time off to spend the summer with her family,” an Amazon spokesperson said Thursday in a statement. It wasn’t clear when she would return.
Bloomberg

H&R Block CEO Supports IRS Funding

Jeff Jones, CEO of H&R Block, discusses the company's earnings and his thoughts on the Inflation Reduction Act to beef up the Internal Revenue Service. Bloomberg Business of Sports Host Scarlet Fu talks about LIV challenging the PGA and Serena Williams retiring. Bloomberg News Oil Products Reporter Jack Wittels shares the details of his Bloomberg The Big Take story Europe’s Rivers Run Dry, Disrupting $80 Billion in Trade Routes. And we Drive to the Close with Alan Lancz, Director of Research at www.LanczGlobal.com Hosts: Carol Massar and Mike Regan. Producer: Paul Brennan.
Bloomberg

Zuckerberg Hits Panic Button at Meta

Bloomberg Businessweek Columnist Max Chafkin discusses his story Facebook Makes Billions as Zuckerberg Hits Panic Button. Bloomberg News Senior Reporter Zoe Tillman explains why it’s not a foregone conclusion that former President Trump is in legal jeopardy following federal investigator's search of Mar-a-Lago on Monday. Bloomberg News Higher-Education Finance Reporter Janet Lorin breaks down college endowments posting their biggest losses since the financial crisis. Mark Dixon, CEO and Founder of IWG, discusses the growing demand for the hybrid workplace model. And we Drive to the Close with Ann Miletti, Head of Active Equity at Allspring Global Investments. Hosts: Carol Massar and Mike Regan. Producer: Paul Brennan.
Bloomberg

Giuliani Ordered to Testify to Atlanta Grand Jury in 2020 Election Probe

Rudy Giuliani, former president Donald Trump’s onetime personal lawyer, was ordered to appear next week before a special grand jury in Atlanta investigating whether Trump violated Georgia election laws in trying to flip the 2020 election. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert C.I. McBurney on Tuesday rejected a bid...
