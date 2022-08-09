Read full article on original website
Related
New York Times columnist writes the country will 'collapse' if Trump isn't prosecuted
The New York Times published an op-ed by columnist Charles M. Blow Sunday that called for the prosecution of former president and prospective 2024 GOP front-runner Donald Trump. The piece, titled "We Can't Afford Not to Prosecute Trump," argued that the 45th president a "political predator." "With the conclusion of...
NBC News
Former White House attorney Ty Cobb: ‘Big Lie has been good only for Trump’
Ty Cobb is no stranger to former President Donald Trump. An accomplished attorney with a signature handlebar mustache, Cobb served in the Trump White House from 2017-2018, where he led the internal response to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Cobb proved to be an influential adviser during his...
Trump chief of staff ‘shoved’ Ivanka at White House, Kushner book says
While chief of staff to Donald Trump, the retired general John Kelly “shoved” Ivanka Trump in a White House hallway, Jared Kushner writes in his forthcoming memoir. The detail from Breaking History, which will be published in August, was reported by the Washington Post. Kushner, the Post said,...
Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin suggests Republicans, Trump are turning US into a ‘banana republic’
Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin wrote an op-ed condemning the American political right for transforming the country into a "failed democracy." Rubin railed against commentators warning that Attorney General Merrick Garland indicting former President Trump for alleged charges could irreparably divide the country. "Nervous pundits warn that for the good...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Examiner
Trump confirms he will sit down for deposition with 'racist' New York AG
Former President Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday that he will sit down for a deposition in New York Attorney General Letitia James's civil investigation of the Trump Organization. In a post on his Truth Social page early Wednesday morning, the former president said he was in New York City and...
Trump Tower, Golf Courses 'At Stake' in N.Y. as Trump Pleads Fifth: Expert
"This is exactly what the AG was hoping to achieve. The case is now even stronger," a former New York assistant attorney general said.
Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture in western New York. An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and...
Bloomberg
US Tax Bill Costs Corporations Nearly $300 Billion More, While Middle Class Pays Less
Corporations will pay nearly $296 billion more in US federal taxes over the next decade, and middle-income households will see some tax cuts, under the tax-and-climate bill that is likely to become law in the coming days. That’s the takeaway from analysis released Tuesday by the Congressional Joint Committee on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Madison Cawthorn Comparing Biden's FBI to Roman Leader '100% Wrong'—Experts
Madison Cawthorn's "half-baked" analogy likening the Mar-a-Lago raid to Ancient Rome fails to convince historians, Newsweek Fact Check found out.
Bloomberg
Lucid Says Saudi PIF Was Supportive as Supply Crunch Hit
Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region. Top shareholder Saudi Arabia has been supportive of Lucid Group Inc. during a supply crunch that forced two production target cuts this year, an official at the carmaker said on Thursday.
Bloomberg
Hong Kong Growth Hopes Crumble Under Covid Policy Weight
Hong Kong’s economy will struggle to expand at all this year, the latest Bloomberg survey of economists shows, as the city grapples with Covid restrictions, a trade slump and other global headwinds. The government is set to cut its forecast for gross domestic product growth for the year when...
Bloomberg
Head of Amazon Health Care Initiative Taking an Extended Break
Kristen Helton, who ran one of Amazon.com Inc.’s most important healthcare initiatives, is on a break that began earlier this summer. “After more than 5 years at Amazon, Kristen decided to take some well-deserved time off to spend the summer with her family,” an Amazon spokesperson said Thursday in a statement. It wasn’t clear when she would return.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bloomberg
H&R Block CEO Supports IRS Funding
Jeff Jones, CEO of H&R Block, discusses the company's earnings and his thoughts on the Inflation Reduction Act to beef up the Internal Revenue Service. Bloomberg Business of Sports Host Scarlet Fu talks about LIV challenging the PGA and Serena Williams retiring. Bloomberg News Oil Products Reporter Jack Wittels shares the details of his Bloomberg The Big Take story Europe’s Rivers Run Dry, Disrupting $80 Billion in Trade Routes. And we Drive to the Close with Alan Lancz, Director of Research at www.LanczGlobal.com Hosts: Carol Massar and Mike Regan. Producer: Paul Brennan.
Bloomberg
Zuckerberg Hits Panic Button at Meta
Bloomberg Businessweek Columnist Max Chafkin discusses his story Facebook Makes Billions as Zuckerberg Hits Panic Button. Bloomberg News Senior Reporter Zoe Tillman explains why it’s not a foregone conclusion that former President Trump is in legal jeopardy following federal investigator's search of Mar-a-Lago on Monday. Bloomberg News Higher-Education Finance Reporter Janet Lorin breaks down college endowments posting their biggest losses since the financial crisis. Mark Dixon, CEO and Founder of IWG, discusses the growing demand for the hybrid workplace model. And we Drive to the Close with Ann Miletti, Head of Active Equity at Allspring Global Investments. Hosts: Carol Massar and Mike Regan. Producer: Paul Brennan.
Bloomberg
Giuliani Ordered to Testify to Atlanta Grand Jury in 2020 Election Probe
Rudy Giuliani, former president Donald Trump’s onetime personal lawyer, was ordered to appear next week before a special grand jury in Atlanta investigating whether Trump violated Georgia election laws in trying to flip the 2020 election. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert C.I. McBurney on Tuesday rejected a bid...
Polio detected in New York's sewage, suggesting that the virus is circulating
Authorities say the virus that causes polio has been detected in New York City's wastewater weeks after a case of polio was found north of the city.
NY Times staffer wanted to check with Schumer before running Sen. Tim Scott op-ed, Bari Weiss says
Former New York Times reporter Bari Weiss claimed that a staffer at the Times sought to get an op-ed from Senator Tim Scott, R-S.C., approved by then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., before publishing the article in 2020. Weiss recounted the story of blatant media bias during the latest episode...
Comments / 0