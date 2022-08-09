Bloomberg Businessweek Columnist Max Chafkin discusses his story Facebook Makes Billions as Zuckerberg Hits Panic Button. Bloomberg News Senior Reporter Zoe Tillman explains why it’s not a foregone conclusion that former President Trump is in legal jeopardy following federal investigator's search of Mar-a-Lago on Monday. Bloomberg News Higher-Education Finance Reporter Janet Lorin breaks down college endowments posting their biggest losses since the financial crisis. Mark Dixon, CEO and Founder of IWG, discusses the growing demand for the hybrid workplace model. And we Drive to the Close with Ann Miletti, Head of Active Equity at Allspring Global Investments. Hosts: Carol Massar and Mike Regan. Producer: Paul Brennan.

2 DAYS AGO